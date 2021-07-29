Compass Diversified Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Generates Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Operating Results



Raises Full Year Guidance Based on Strong Ongoing Branded Consumer Performance

Provides Update on Potential Change in Tax Classification Aimed at Unlocking Shareholder Value

WESTPORT, Conn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Reported net sales of $487.4 million;

Reported net loss of $11.3 million;

Reported non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $94.2 million;

Reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $73.0 million and non-GAAP Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (“CAD”) of $46.6 million;

Paid a second quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.36 per share on CODI's common shares in July 2021;

Declared quarterly cash distributions of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares, $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares, and $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Distributions”). The Preferred Distributions are payable on July 30, 2021; and

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, entered into a definitive agreement to sell Liberty Safe for $147.5 million.



“We are pleased to have delivered our second consecutive quarter of record operating results and have once again raised our 2021 annual guidance,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “Our performance is a testament to the ongoing strength in our branded consumer businesses, the incredible execution of our subsidiary management teams and our team’s success identifying, acquiring and investing in a diverse portfolio of high-quality companies. The anticipated sale of our Liberty Safe subsidiary underscores the benefits of our differentiated model for unlocking significant value for shareholders.”

Mr. Sabo continued, “Our permanent capital structure enables us to remain both disciplined and opportunistic in evaluating opportunities within and outside of our portfolio of leading middle market businesses. This flexible approach has benefited CODI over the last few years in particular, and we believe will continue to differentiate us in the second half of 2021 and beyond.”

Mr. Sabo concluded, “During the quarter we also continued the process to potentially allow CODI to be taxed as a corporation, rather than a partnership. If approved by our shareholders during our special meeting on August 3rd, we believe this change would present a significant opportunity to expand CODI’s shareholder base, further lower our cost of capital and provide greater long-term value for shareholders.”

Operating Results

Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $487.4 million, as compared to $333.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $11.3 million, as compared to loss of $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. CODI recorded a loss on debt extinguishment during the quarter of $33.3 million in connection with the debt refinancing transaction completed on April 1, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $94.2 million, as compared to $49.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the prior year period, was primarily a result of CODI’s 2020 acquisitions of BOA and Marucci, as well as strong performance by the Company’s branded consumer companies.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, CODI reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $73.0 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $54.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

CODI reported CAD (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) of $46.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $13.5 million for the prior year's comparable quarter. CODI's CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expenses, cash taxes paid, preferred distributions and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. However, CAD excludes the gains from monetizing interests in CODI's subsidiaries, which have totaled over $1.0 billion since going public in 2006.

CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 64.9 million, and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 62.8 million.

As of June 30, 2021, CODI had approximately $110.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings on its revolver and $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029.

The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2029 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $600 million on June 30, 2021 under its revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2021 Distributions

On July 2, 2021, CODI's Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a second quarter distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on July 22, 2021 to all holders of record of common shares as of July 15, 2021. Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has paid a cumulative distribution of $21.1152 per common share.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period will be paid on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period will be paid on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period will be paid on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.

Guidance Update

As a result of the strong financial performance in the first six months of the year, as well as the Company’s expectations for the remainder of 2021, the Company expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full calendar year of 2021 of between $350 million and $370 million. This estimate is based on the summation of CODI’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2021, absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees and corporate overhead. Excluding Liberty Safe, in anticipation of its sale, CODI expects to produce consolidated subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA for the full calendar year of 2021 of between $325 million and $345 million. In addition, CODI’s Payout Ratio (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below), defined as its prior year's annual distribution to common shareholders divided by the Company’s 2021 estimate for CAD, is anticipated to be between 65% and 55%.

Tax Structure Update

As previously disclosed, Compass Diversified Holdings (the “Trust”) is pursuing a potential change in its tax classification. On June 23, 2021, the Trust and Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (the “Company”) issued a definitive proxy statement requesting shareholder approval to amend their governing documents to allow the Trust to “check-the-box” to elect to be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The shareholder meeting will be held on August 3, 2021. If the amendments are approved, we anticipate that the Company, acting through the Board of Directors, will cause the Trust to elect to be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes effective late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021. We will provide an update on the results of the shareholder meeting as soon as reasonably practical following the conclusion of the meeting. Please refer to the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2021 for additional information related to the potential tax re-classification.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the latest corporate developments and financial results. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is (844) 200-6205 and the dial-in number for international callers is +44 208 0682 558. The access code for all callers is 957741. A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.compassdiversified.com .

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, August 5, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (929) 458-6194 in the U.S. and +44 204 525 0658 outside the U.S., and then enter the access code 800202.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. This presentation also allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

CAD is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance, as well as its ability to sustain quarterly distributions. We have reconciled CAD to Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow from Operating Activities on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to CAD.

CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. We believe that CAD provides investors additional information to enable them to evaluate our performance and ability to make anticipated quarterly distributions.

Payout Ratio is a non-GAAP measure defined as our prior year's annual distribution to common shareholders divided by our CAD. We believe the Payout Ratio provides investors additional information to enable them to evaluate our performance and our ability to sustain quarterly distributions.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2021 Adjusted EBITDA or 2021 Payout Ratio (which requires an estimate of 2021 CAD) to their comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

None of Adjusted EBITDA, CAD nor Payout Ratio is meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Our ten majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers ( 5.11 );





); The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards ( Advanced Circuits );





); The design and manufacture of custom packaging, insulation and componentry ( Altor Solutions );





); The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets ( Arnold Magnetic Technologies );





); The design and marketing of dial-based fit systems that deliver performance fit across footwear, headwear and medical bracing products ( BOA Technology );





); The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products ( Ergobaby );





); The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes ( Liberty Safe );





); The design and manufacture of baseball and softball equipment and apparel ( Marucci Sports );





); The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems used in the foodservice industry, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the consumer markets ( Sterno ); and





); and The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to the potential tax reclassification of the Trust, the expected divestiture of Liberty and our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows for the full year of 2021, our 2021 Total Adjusted EBITDA, 2021 Payout Ratio and 2021 CAD and our ability to meet existing obligations and quarterly distributions as well as other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact, in the near, medium and long-term, of the COVID-19 pandemic or social or political unrest on our business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, cash flows or ability to make distributions; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we make or expect to make; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; and the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies.

We may use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the markets in which we operate; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman

212-477-8438

lberman@igbir.com

Media Contact:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston

212-355-4449

Compass Diversified Holdings

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 487,438 $ 333,627 $ 949,034 $ 667,076 Cost of sales 294,683 216,224 569,430 430,185 Gross profit 192,755 117,403 379,604 236,891 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 114,022 84,014 224,990 167,814 Management fees 11,308 5,157 22,356 13,777 Amortization expense 18,847 14,779 37,446 28,284 Operating income 48,578 13,453 94,812 27,016 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (14,947 ) (11,174 ) (28,752 ) (19,771 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (722 ) (610 ) (1,408 ) (1,135 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (33,305 ) — (33,305 ) — Other income (expense), net (663 ) (2,386 ) (2,890 ) (1,725 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (1,059 ) (717 ) 28,457 4,385 Provision for income taxes 10,192 6,649 17,712 6,871 Net income (loss) (11,251 ) (7,366 ) 10,745 (2,486 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,379 1,071 6,381 2,286 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ (14,630 ) $ (8,437 ) $ 4,364 $ (4,772 ) Basic loss per common share attributable to Holdings $ (0.38 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.50 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 64,900 62,844 64,900 61,364 Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.72 $ 0.72





Compass Diversified Holdings Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 487,438 $ 333,627 $ 949,034 $ 667,076 Acquisitions (1) — 24,789 — 73,532 Pro Forma Net Sales $ 487,438 $ 358,416 $ 949,034 $ 740,608

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for Marucci Sports and BOA on a pro forma basis as if we had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2020.





Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary Net Sales (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 110,033 $ 87,635 $ 209,910 $ 183,416 BOA (1) 44,085 24,524 80,537 51,032 Ergobaby 26,956 20,044 49,284 39,693 Liberty 33,448 24,453 64,926 49,413 Marucci Sports (1) 24,640 5,521 61,288 27,756 Velocity Outdoor 63,358 47,221 128,990 77,611 Total Branded Consumer $ 302,520 $ 209,398 $ 594,935 $ 428,921 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 22,465 $ 22,956 $ 44,027 $ 44,652 Altor Solutions 40,640 24,429 78,460 52,812 Arnold Magnetics 32,556 24,270 65,041 53,828 Sterno 89,257 77,363 166,571 160,395 Total Niche Industrial $ 184,918 $ 149,018 $ 354,099 $ 311,687 Total Subsidiary Net Sales $ 487,438 $ 358,416 $ 949,034 $ 740,608

(1) Net sales for Marucci Sports and BOA are pro forma as if we had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2020.





Compass Diversified Holdings Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (11,251 ) $ (7,366 ) $ 10,745 $ (2,486 ) Provision for income taxes 10,192 6,649 17,712 6,871 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ (1,059 ) $ (717 ) $ 28,457 $ 4,385 Other expense, net 663 2,386 2,890 1,725 Amortization of debt issuance costs 722 610 1,408 1,135 Loss on debt extinguishment 33,305 — 33,305 — Interest expense, net 14,947 11,174 28,752 19,771 Operating income $ 48,578 $ 13,453 $ 94,812 $ 27,016 Adjusted For: Depreciation 9,928 8,601 19,433 16,902 Amortization 18,847 17,779 37,446 31,284 Noncontrolling shareholder compensation 2,847 1,890 5,618 3,945 Acquisition expenses 11 2,042 310 2,042 Integration services fees 1,600 — 3,200 — Management fees 11,308 5,157 22,356 13,777 Other 1,033 598 (1,068 ) 598 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,152 $ 49,520 $ 182,107 $ 95,564 Interest at Corporate, net of unused fee (1) (14,427 ) (10,901 ) (28,092 ) (19,098 ) Management fees (11,308 ) (5,157 ) (22,356 ) (13,777 ) Capital expenditures (maintenance) (6,077 ) (3,277 ) (10,957 ) (6,537 ) Current tax expense (cash taxes) (2) (10,038 ) (9,890 ) (15,997 ) (12,804 ) Preferred share distributions (6,046 ) (6,045 ) (12,091 ) (11,587 ) Miscellaneous items 322 (715 ) 208 (569 ) Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment ("CAD") $ 46,578 $ 13,535 $ 92,822 $ 31,192





(1) Interest expense at Corporate reflects consolidated interest expense less non-cash components such as the amortization of our bond premium. (2) Current tax expense is calculated by deducting the change in deferred tax from the statement of cash flows from the income tax provision on the statement of operations.





Compass Diversified Holdings Consolidated EBITDA Six months ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 BOA Ergo Liberty Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (52,764 ) $ 9,095 $ 12,652 $ 3,602 $ 7,574 $ 7,250 $ 10,589 $ 6,545 $ 3,298 $ 1,594 $ 1,310 $ 10,745 Adjusted for: Provision for income taxes — 3,027 1,465 1,028 2,607 2,289 3,047 1,454 1,531 1,004 260 17,712 Interest expense, net 28,651 7 — — — 4 90 — — — — 28,752 Intercompany interest (36,877 ) 5,783 4,362 1,073 1,360 1,193 3,684 3,692 3,418 2,815 9,497 — Loss on debt extinguishment 33,305 — — — — — — — — — — 33,305 Depreciation and amortization 359 10,894 9,884 4,327 948 4,222 6,328 1,101 5,816 3,817 10,591 58,287 EBITDA (27,326 ) 28,806 28,363 10,030 12,489 14,958 23,738 12,792 14,063 9,230 21,658 148,801 Other (income) expense 149 (301 ) 80 — (48 ) 892 2,613 68 (133 ) — (430 ) 2,890 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,287 1,083 807 14 551 524 248 513 8 583 5,618 Acquisition expenses — — — — — — — — — 310 — 310 Integration services fee — — 2,200 — — 1,000 — — — — — 3,200 Other 898 — — — — (2,300 ) — — — 333 (1,069 ) Management fees 19,231 500 500 250 250 250 250 250 375 250 250 22,356 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,048 ) $ 30,292 $ 32,226 $ 11,087 $ 12,705 $ 17,651 $ 24,825 $ 13,358 $ 14,818 $ 9,798 $ 22,394 $ 182,106





Compass Diversified Holdings Consolidated EBITDA Six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 Ergo Liberty Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (3,521 ) $ 2,120 $ 1,160 $ 3,460 (6,325 ) $ (9,541 ) $ 7,312 $ 2,146 $ 1,472 $ (769 ) $ (2,486 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes — (1,577 ) 1,154 1,148 (1,944 ) 6,328 1,819 1,141 (1,306 ) 108 6,871 Interest expense, net 19,651 40 — — 4 76 — — — — 19,771 Intercompany interest (34,632 ) 7,334 1,252 1,900 532 4,791 2,843 3,513 2,882 9,585 — Depreciation and amortization 259 10,639 4,106 862 4,717 6,474 1,347 6,108 3,320 11,489 49,321 EBITDA (18,243 ) 18,556 7,672 7,370 (3,016 ) 8,128 13,321 12,908 6,368 20,413 73,477 Other (income) expense 1 1,168 — (3 ) (40 ) 1,067 17 (567 ) — 82 1,725 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,155 417 14 90 1,045 247 515 36 426 3,945 Acquisition expenses — — — — 2,042 — — — — — 2,042 Other — — 598 — — — — — — — 598 Management fees 11,305 500 250 250 97 250 250 375 250 250 13,777 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,937 ) $ 21,379 $ 8,937 $ 7,631 $ (827 ) $ 10,490 $ 13,835 $ 13,231 $ 6,654 $ 21,171 $ 95,564





Compass Diversified Holdings Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 18,220 $ 10,876 $ 30,292 $ 21,379 BOA (1) 18,171 — 32,226 — Ergobaby 6,377 4,998 11,087 8,937 Liberty 6,503 3,949 12,705 7,631 Marucci Sports (2) 4,104 (827 ) 17,651 (827 ) Velocity Outdoor 12,631 7,631 24,825 10,490 Total Branded Consumer $ 66,006 $ 26,627 $ 128,786 $ 47,610 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 7,097 $ 7,202 $ 13,358 $ 13,835 Altor Solutions 7,126 6,226 14,818 13,231 Arnold Magnetics 4,657 3,229 9,798 6,654 Sterno 12,545 9,876 22,394 21,171 Total Niche Industrial $ 31,425 $ 26,533 $ 60,368 $ 54,891 Corporate expense (3) (3,279 ) (3,640 ) (7,048 ) (6,937 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,152 $ 49,520 $ 182,106 $ 95,564





(1) The above results for BOA do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $16.1 million and $8.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. BOA was acquired on October 16, 2020. (2) The above results for Marucci Sports do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of ($1.6) million and $3.9 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Marucci Sports was acquired on April 20, 2020. (3) Please refer to the recently filed Form 10-Q for a reconciliation of our Corporate expense to Net Income.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 109,434 $ 88,330 Net cash used in investing activities (52,696 ) (212,990 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,324 ) 230,595 Effect of foreign currency on cash 8 (1,021 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 39,422 104,914 Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period 70,744 100,314 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 110,166 $ 205,228





Compass Diversified Holdings

Consolidated Table of Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (11,251 ) $ (7,366 ) $ 10,745 $ (2,486 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,775 26,380 56,879 48,186 Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium 722 554 1,325 1,079 Loss on debt extinguishment 33,305 — 33,305 — Noncontrolling stockholder charges 2,847 1,890 5,618 3,945 Provision for reserves 25 1,636 3,526 2,519 Other 2,019 1,670 2,030 1,155 Deferred taxes 154 (3,241 ) 1,715 (5,933 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 16,447 32,821 (5,709 ) 39,865 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,043 54,344 109,434 88,330 Plus: Unused fee on revolving credit facility 520 328 743 728 Successful acquisition costs 11 2,042 310 2,042 Integration services fee (1) 1,600 — 3,200 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities — — 5,709 — Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (2) 6,078 3,277 10,957 6,537 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 16,447 32,821 — 39,865 Preferred share distributions 6,046 6,045 12,091 11,587 Other (3) 25 1,036 3,526 1,919 CAD $ 46,578 $ 13,535 $ 92,822 $ 31,192 Distribution paid in April 2021/ 2020 $ — $ — $ 23,364 $ 21,564 Distribution paid in July 2021/ 2020 23,364 23,364 23,364 23,364 $ 23,364 $ 23,364 $ 46,728 $ 44,928





(1) Represents fees paid by newly acquired companies to the Manager for integration services performed during the first year of ownership, payable quarterly. (2) Represents maintenance capital expenditures that were funded from operating cash flow, net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment, and excludes growth capital expenditures of approximately $4.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and $6.9 million and $5.6 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. (3) Represents the effect on earnings of reserves for inventory and accounts receivable.





Compass Diversified Holdings Maintenance Capital Expenditures (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 369 $ 610 $ 868 $ 784 BOA 372 — 593 — Ergobaby — 26 — 124 Liberty 47 106 94 292 Marucci Sports 1,190 51 1,804 51 Velocity Outdoor 1,211 800 2,087 1,673 Total Branded Consumer $ 3,189 $ 1,593 $ 5,446 $ 2,924 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 327 $ 76 $ 482 $ 93 Altor Solutions 671 449 1,253 975 Arnold Magnetics 1,220 570 2,221 1,630 Sterno Group 671 589 1,555 915 Total Niche Industrial $ 2,889 $ 1,684 $ 5,511 $ 3,613 Total maintenance capital expenditures $ 6,078 $ 3,277 $ 10,957 $ 6,537





Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets