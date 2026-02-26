Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle-market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a challenging year as we navigated the Lugano investigation and completed the related restatement. Despite this, our operating companies, excluding Lugano, delivered solid performance in 2025, reflecting the strength of our diversified subsidiaries and our ability to perform across a range of economic conditions,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “We remain focused on driving profitable growth while continuing to deleverage.”

Sabo continued, “Despite ongoing macro uncertainty, we are confident in our ability to generate top and bottom-line growth in 2026 for our remaining subsidiary companies. Our focus is on rebuilding investor confidence by creating consistent, long-term shareholder value through our differentiated business model, strong operating subsidiaries, and permanent capital base.”

On November 16, 2025, CODI deconsolidated Lugano Holding, Inc. ("Lugano"). GAAP results include Lugano’s operating results through that date and include a loss on deconsolidation of $111.9 million. Certain non-GAAP results excluding Lugano are also presented to help investors evaluate the performance of our remaining subsidiaries.

Each of CODI’s subsidiaries represents an operating segment. For ease of presentation, CODI has grouped its operating segments into Branded Consumer and Industrial groups for certain results described below.

Financial Summary – Including Lugano (GAAP)

Q4 2025 (GAAP – As reported)

  • Net revenues were $468.6 million, down 5.1% vs Q4 2024
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $79.4 million, compared to $70.5 million in Q4 2024

Full Year 2025 (GAAP – As reported)

  • Net revenues were $1,873.6 million, up 4.8% vs 2024
    • Branded Consumer:   $1,114.1 million, up 5.2% vs 2024
    • Industrial:   $759.5 million, up 4.1% vs 2024
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $296.6 million, compared to $327.8 million in 2024
    • Branded Consumer:   net loss from continuing operations of $129.1 million compared to $309.5 million in 2024
    • Industrial:   net income from continuing operations of $12.6 million compared to $17.3 million in 2024

Financial Summary – Excluding Lugano (non-GAAP)

Q4 2025 (excluding Lugano, non-GAAP)

  • Net revenues were $460.4 million, down 2.2% vs Q4 2024
  • Subsidiary adjusted EBITDA was $88.8 million, up 18.4% vs Q4 2024

Full Year 2025 (excluding Lugano, non-GAAP)

  • Net revenues were $1,794.5 million, up 3.9% vs 2024
    • Branded Consumer:   $1,035.0 million, up 3.7% vs 2024
    • Industrial:   $759.5 million, up 4.1% vs 2024
  • Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA was $345.8 million, up 8.8% vs 2024
    • Branded Consumer:   $219.7 million, up 13.8% vs 2024
    • Industrial:   $126.1 million, up 1.1% vs 2024

Recent Business Updates

  • Completed sale-leaseback of selected Altor facilities, generating approximately $11 million in proceeds used to pay down debt
  • Announced Amended Credit Facility
    • Restoring full access to $100 million of revolver capacity
    • Providing additional covenant flexibility to enable compliant deleveraging

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, CODI had approximately $68.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $96 million in revolver availability.

2026 Outlook

The Company provides the following fiscal 2026 financial guidance:

  2026 Outlook
  Low
 High
       
Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA      
Branded Consumer $220.0  $260.0 
Industrial $125.0  $135.0 
Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA $345.0  $395.0 
       

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA or 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the inputs necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, CODI will host a conference call on February 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log into the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings (Loss). Unless the context indicates otherwise, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA disclosed in the press release exclude Lugano, a deconsolidated subsidiary of the Company, and corporate expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provide useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) excludes the effects of items that reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provides insight into our operating results. As used in this press release, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA refers to the sum of Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period attributable to each and every consolidated subsidiary of the Company, excluding Lugano and disregarding corporate expense, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) is defined as net revenues excluding Lugano. Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) is reconciled to Net Revenues. We consider Net Revenues to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Net Revenues (excluding Lugano). We believe that Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it helps investors evaluate the performance of our remaining subsidiaries.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2026 Adjusted EBITDA or 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to its comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

CODI leverages its permanent capital base and long-term disciplined approach, maintaining controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries and maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and seeks to generate strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations regarding its Adjusted EBITDA, subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA and its future performance, liquidity and leverage, and the future performance of CODI’s subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI’s Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures that we may execute; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Compass Diversified Investor Relations
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(in thousands)December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$68,015 $59,659 
Accounts receivable, net 202,887  207,172 
Inventories, net 404,102  571,248 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,398  126,692 
Due from related parties 20,757   
Due from unconsolidated affiliate 71,000   
Total current assets 845,159  964,771 
Property, plant and equipment, net 209,742  244,746 
Goodwill 895,421  895,916 
Intangible assets, net 892,811  983,396 
Due from unconsolidated affiliate 26,000   
Other non-current assets 170,051  208,593 
Total assets$3,039,184 $3,297,422 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$96,335 $103,239 
Accrued expenses 163,265  318,476 
Due to related parties   18,036 
Current portion, long-term debt 37,500  1,774,290 
Subsidiary financing arrangements   169,765 
Other current liabilities 52,519  49,617 
Total current liabilities 349,619  2,433,423 
Deferred income taxes 104,189  108,091 
Long-term debt 1,839,817   
Other non-current liabilities 171,896  225,334 
Total liabilities 2,465,521  2,766,848 
Stockholders' equity   
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 442,024  678,620 
Noncontrolling interest 131,639  (148,046)
Total stockholders' equity 573,663  530,574 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,039,184 $3,297,422 
    


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
 Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net revenues$468,557  $493,929  $1,873,584  $1,788,013 
Cost of revenues 266,453   303,280   1,059,192   1,037,594 
Gross profit 202,104   190,649   814,392   750,419 
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative expense 168,870   166,257   660,674   587,521 
Management fees (36,174)  19,453   17,937   74,767 
Amortization expense 23,434   23,500   93,156   94,817 
Impairment expense       31,515   8,182 
Operating income (loss) 45,974   (18,561)  11,110   (14,868)
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (38,602)  (36,319)  (175,270)  (122,802)
Amortization of debt issuance costs (1,130)  (1,004)  (4,052)  (4,018)
Loss on deconsolidation of Lugano (111,876)     (111,876)   
Loss on sale of Crosman          (24,218)
Loss on debt extinguishment       (2,827)   
Other income (expense), net (353)  (17,451)  (14,664)  (143,304)
Net loss before income taxes (105,987)  (73,335)  (297,579)  (309,210)
Provision for income taxes (26,604)  (2,863)  (945)  18,612 
Loss from continuing operations (79,383)  (70,472)  (296,634)  (327,822)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax    (7,006)     (6,905)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations 580   8,612   2,906   11,957 
Net loss (78,803)  (68,866)  (293,728)  (322,770)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,613)  (23,545)  (67,313)  (111,025)
Less: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest    (1,721)     (2,884)
Net loss attributable to Holdings$(71,190) $(43,600) $(226,415) $(208,861)
        
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings       
Continuing operations$(1.21) $(0.75) $(3.63) $(3.94)
Discontinued operations 0.01   2.45   0.04   0.11 
 $(1.20) $1.70  $(3.59) $(3.83)
        
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 75,236   75,505   75,236   75,454 
        
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share$  $0.25  $0.50  $1.00 
                


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
        
 Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net loss$(78,803) $(68,866) $(293,728) $(322,770)
Loss from discontinued operations    (7,006)     (6,905)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations 580   8,612   2,906   11,957 
Loss from continuing operations$(79,383) $(70,472) $(296,634) $(327,822)
Less: loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,613)  (23,545)  (67,313)  (111,025)
Net loss attributable to Holdings - continuing operations$(71,770) $(46,927) $(229,321) $(216,797)
Adjustments:       
Distribution paid - preferred shares (9,714)  (6,967)  (37,577)  (25,458)
Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up 23,434   25,106   93,156   100,112 
Impairment expense       31,515   8,182 
Loss on deconsolidation of Lugano 111,876      111,876    
Loss on sale of Crosman          24,218 
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman          7,254 
Stock compensation 3,854   4,057   16,128   16,345 
Acquisition expenses    1,872      5,351 
Integration Services Fee    875   875   2,625 
Other 6,694   11,820   15,191   13,188 
Adjusted Earnings$64,374  $(10,164) $1,843  $(64,980)
Plus (less):       
Depreciation 11,065   12,642   45,312   43,889 
Income taxes (26,604)  (2,863)  (945)  18,612 
Interest expense, net 38,602   36,319   175,270   122,802 
Amortization of debt issuance 1,130   1,004   4,052   4,018 
Noncontrolling interest (7,613)  (23,545)  (67,313)  (111,025)
Preferred distributions 9,714   6,967   37,577   25,458 
Loss on debt modification       2,827    
Tax effect - Loss on Sale of Crosman          (7,254)
Other expense (income) 354   17,451   14,664   143,304 
Adjusted EBITDA$91,022  $37,811  $213,287  $174,824 
                


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
(in thousands) Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(74,817)  9,863   6,296  $(20,700) $(4,757) $1,876  $(712) $(7,563) $211  $10,920  $(79,383)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (30,653)  3,188   1,761      (2,556)  98   (136)  (1,545)  543   2,696   (26,604)
Interest expense, net  36,170   (5)  (1)  2,493   (4)  2   (7)  (160)  114      38,602 
Intercompany interest  (30,930)  3,655   3,202   8,284   3,975   2,159   1,548   4,174   2,157   1,776    
Depreciation and amortization  (3,251)  5,298   5,396   3,838   5,357   4,156   1,427   6,723   2,889   3,797   35,630 
EBITDA  (103,481)  21,999   16,654   (6,085)  2,015   8,291   2,120   1,629   5,914   19,189   (31,755)
Other (income) expense     71   85   (521)  2   (50)  (1,267)  2,172   (45)  (94)  353 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     678   1,333   310   594   430   5   110   54   340   3,854 
Loss on deconsolidation  111,876                              111,876 
Other(1)              667   945   1,280   3,478   213   111   6,694 
Adjusted EBITDA $8,395  $22,748  $18,072  $(6,296) $3,278  $9,616  $2,138  $7,389  $6,136  $19,546  $91,022 
                                             

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Altor includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
(in thousands) Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(8,045)  2,040   4,543  $(57,564) $(5,314) $(1,997) $(1,483) $(441) $(9,138) $6,927  $(70,472)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (2,095)  (266)  1,042   (137)  (2,010)  (305)  (264)  (912)  (196)  2,280   (2,863)
Interest expense, net  29,134   (11)  (5)  7,130   (55)  (24)  (1)     151      36,319 
Intercompany interest  (41,740)  3,252   4,409   15,596   4,390   2,725   1,635   5,159   1,808   2,766    
Depreciation and amortization  51   5,536   5,343   1,528   5,331   4,163   1,363   9,303   2,511   3,623   38,752 
EBITDA  (22,695)  10,551   15,332   (33,447)  2,342   4,562   1,250   13,109   (4,864)  15,596   1,736 
Other (income) expense  (2)  (46)  489   18,146   176   8   (1,177)  24      (167)  17,451 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     499   1,331   775   559   517   (153)  247   5   277   4,057 
Acquisition expenses                       1,872         1,872 
Integration services fee                 875               875 
Other(1)                    1,500   696   9,546   78   11,820 
Adjusted EBITDA $(22,697) $11,004  $17,152  $(14,526) $3,077  $5,962  $1,420  $15,948  $4,687  $15,784  $37,811 
                                             

(1)   Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States.


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
(in thousands) Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(180,185) $28,255  $28,952  $(175,353) $(9,467) $4,661  $(6,125) $(7,071) $(7,184) $26,883  $(296,634)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (21,052)  8,656   5,557   (255)  (3,067)  944   (95)  (1,168)  1,715   7,820   (945)
Interest expense, net  151,576   (8)  (4)  23,339   (26)  (6)  1   (160)  558      175,270 
Intercompany interest  (152,618)  14,565   14,437   56,644   16,155   9,530   6,552   18,154   8,343   8,238    
Loss on debt modification  2,827                              2,827 
Depreciation and amortization  (3,535)  22,044   21,145   7,631   21,307   16,631   5,517   26,510   10,951   14,319   142,520 
EBITDA  (202,987)  73,512   70,087   (87,994)  24,902   31,760   5,850   36,265   14,383   57,260   23,038 
Other (income) expense  13   (323)  308   12,495   22   (32)  (1,745)  4,349   (20)  (403)  14,664 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     2,416   5,422   2,495   2,347   1,256   132   836   66   1,158   16,128 
Impairment expense           31,515                    31,515 
Loss on deconsolidation  111,876                              111,876 
Integration services fee                 875               875 
Other(1)              667   945   1,280   9,421   2,487   391   15,191 
Adjusted EBITDA $(91,098) $75,605  $75,817  $(41,489) $27,938  $34,804  $5,517  $50,871  $16,916  $58,406  $213,287 
                                             

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and costs related to the retirement of the chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                      
(in thousands)Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(35,634) $20,634  $20,791  $(275,730) $(10,575) $(9,761) $(54,851) $5,635 $(2,969) $14,638  $(327,822)
Adjusted for:                     
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,095)  4,526   4,962   904   (3,741)  (2,894)  6,810   2,280  2,986   4,874   18,612 
Interest expense, net 106,414   (14)  (21)  16,122   (70)  (52)  52     371      122,802 
Intercompany interest (157,585)  13,366   20,125   56,013   17,916   10,552   9,255   10,771  7,121   12,466    
Depreciation and amortization 675   22,734   21,594   5,391   21,318   18,974   8,042   21,553  9,265   18,473   148,019 
EBITDA (88,225)  61,246   67,451   (197,300)  24,848   16,819   (30,692)  40,239  16,774   50,451   (38,389)
Other (income) expense 460   40   511   139,623   181   3   24,557   2,746  (9)  (590)  167,522 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation    2,129   5,683   2,437   2,382   1,674   403   988  18   631   16,345 
Impairment expense                  8,182           8,182 
Acquisition expenses                3,479      1,872        5,351 
Integration services fee                2,625              2,625 
Other                90   1,500   696  10,426   476   13,188 
Adjusted EBITDA$(87,765) $63,415  $73,645  $(55,240) $27,411  $24,690  $3,950  $46,541 $27,209  $50,968  $174,824 
                                           

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States.


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
         
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Branded Consumer        
5.11 $22,748  $11,004   75,605   63,415 
BOA  18,072   17,152   75,817   73,645 
Lugano  (6,296)  (14,526)  (41,489)  (55,240)
PrimaLoft  3,278   3,077   27,938   27,411 
The Honey Pot Co.(1)  9,616   5,962   34,804   24,690 
Velocity Outdoor  2,138   1,420   5,517   3,950 
Total Branded Consumer $49,556  $24,089  $178,192  $137,871 
         
Industrial        
Altor Solutions $7,389   15,948   50,871   46,541 
Arnold Magnetics  6,136   4,687   16,916   27,209 
Sterno  19,546   15,784   58,406   50,968 
Total Industrial $33,071  $36,419  $126,193  $124,718 
Corporate expense  8,395   (22,697)  (91,098)  (87,765)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $91,022  $37,811  $213,287  $174,824 
                 

(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Non-GAAP Net Sales (excluding Lugano) Reconciliation
(unaudited)
         
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Net Sales $468,557  $493,929  $1,873,584  $1,788,013 
Less: Lugano net sales  (8,146)  (23,358)  (79,113)  (60,445)
Net Sales excluding Lugano $460,411  $470,571  $1,794,471  $1,727,568 
                 


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Net Sales
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2025  2024  2025  2024
Branded Consumer        
5.11 $147,793 $144,768 $551,845 $532,161
BOA  49,303  48,141  190,489  190,811
Lugano(1)  8,146  23,358  79,113  60,445
PrimaLoft  14,719  12,708  76,512  74,226
The Honey Pot(2)  35,973  28,697  139,689  104,589
Velocity Outdoor  18,962  19,008  76,416  96,427
Total Branded Consumer(3) $274,896 $276,680 $1,114,064 $1,058,659
         
Industrial        
Altor Solutions  63,635  81,323  303,021  239,069
Arnold Magnetics  40,841  41,292  150,967  171,837
Sterno  89,185  94,634  305,532  318,448
Total Industrial $193,661 $217,249 $759,520 $729,354
         
Total Subsidiary Net Sales(3) $468,557 $493,929 $1,873,584 $1,788,013
             

(1) Lugano net sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 are through November 16, 2025, on which date Lugano was deconsolidated.

(2) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. do not include net sales prior to the Company's ownership of $10.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2024. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.

(3) Reconciliation of Total Branded Consumer Net Sales and Total Subsidiary Net Sales excluding Lugano:

 Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Total Branded Consumer$274,896  $276,680  $1,114,064  $1,058,659 
Less: Lugano (8,146)  (23,358)  (79,113)  (60,445)
Total Branded Consumer 266,750   253,322   1,034,951   998,214 
Industrial$193,661  $217,249  $759,520  $729,354 
Total Subsidiary Net Sales (excluding Lugano)$460,411  $470,571  $1,794,471  $1,727,568 
                


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
     
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $47,002  $(16,106) $(6,830) $(151,086)
Net cash used in investing activities  (9,528)  (70,199)  (42,614)  (422,450)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (30,967)  75,811   55,088   184,064 
Foreign currency impact on cash  369   (1,727)  2,712   (1,278)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  6,876   (12,221)  8,356   (390,750)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1)  61,139   71,880   59,659   450,409 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $68,015  $59,659  $68,015  $59,659 
         

(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024.


