Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle-market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a challenging year as we navigated the Lugano investigation and completed the related restatement. Despite this, our operating companies, excluding Lugano, delivered solid performance in 2025, reflecting the strength of our diversified subsidiaries and our ability to perform across a range of economic conditions,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “We remain focused on driving profitable growth while continuing to deleverage.”

Sabo continued, “Despite ongoing macro uncertainty, we are confident in our ability to generate top and bottom-line growth in 2026 for our remaining subsidiary companies. Our focus is on rebuilding investor confidence by creating consistent, long-term shareholder value through our differentiated business model, strong operating subsidiaries, and permanent capital base.”

On November 16, 2025, CODI deconsolidated Lugano Holding, Inc. ("Lugano"). GAAP results include Lugano’s operating results through that date and include a loss on deconsolidation of $111.9 million. Certain non-GAAP results excluding Lugano are also presented to help investors evaluate the performance of our remaining subsidiaries.

Each of CODI’s subsidiaries represents an operating segment. For ease of presentation, CODI has grouped its operating segments into Branded Consumer and Industrial groups for certain results described below.

Financial Summary – Including Lugano (GAAP)

Q4 2025 (GAAP – As reported)

Net revenues were $468.6 million, down 5.1% vs Q4 2024

Net loss from continuing operations was $79.4 million, compared to $70.5 million in Q4 2024





Full Year 2025 (GAAP – As reported)

Net revenues were $1,873.6 million, up 4.8% vs 2024 Branded Consumer: $1,114.1 million, up 5.2% vs 2024 Industrial: $759.5 million, up 4.1% vs 2024

Net loss from continuing operations was $296.6 million, compared to $327.8 million in 2024 Branded Consumer: net loss from continuing operations of $129.1 million compared to $309.5 million in 2024 Industrial: net income from continuing operations of $12.6 million compared to $17.3 million in 2024







Financial Summary – Excluding Lugano (non-GAAP)

Q4 2025 (excluding Lugano, non-GAAP)

Net revenues were $460.4 million, down 2.2% vs Q4 2024

Subsidiary adjusted EBITDA was $88.8 million, up 18.4% vs Q4 2024





Full Year 2025 (excluding Lugano, non-GAAP)

Net revenues were $1,794.5 million, up 3.9% vs 2024 Branded Consumer: $1,035.0 million, up 3.7% vs 2024 Industrial: $759.5 million, up 4.1% vs 2024

Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA was $345.8 million, up 8.8% vs 2024 Branded Consumer: $219.7 million, up 13.8% vs 2024 Industrial: $126.1 million, up 1.1% vs 2024







Recent Business Updates

Completed sale-leaseback of selected Altor facilities, generating approximately $11 million in proceeds used to pay down debt

Announced Amended Credit Facility Restoring full access to $100 million of revolver capacity Providing additional covenant flexibility to enable compliant deleveraging







Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, CODI had approximately $68.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $96 million in revolver availability.

2026 Outlook

The Company provides the following fiscal 2026 financial guidance:

2026 Outlook

Low

High

Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA Branded Consumer $ 220.0 $ 260.0 Industrial $ 125.0 $ 135.0 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA $ 345.0 $ 395.0

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA or 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the inputs necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, CODI will host a conference call on February 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log into the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings (Loss). Unless the context indicates otherwise, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA disclosed in the press release exclude Lugano, a deconsolidated subsidiary of the Company, and corporate expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provide useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) excludes the effects of items that reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provides insight into our operating results. As used in this press release, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA refers to the sum of Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period attributable to each and every consolidated subsidiary of the Company, excluding Lugano and disregarding corporate expense, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) is defined as net revenues excluding Lugano. Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) is reconciled to Net Revenues. We consider Net Revenues to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Net Revenues (excluding Lugano). We believe that Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it helps investors evaluate the performance of our remaining subsidiaries.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2026 Adjusted EBITDA or 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to its comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

CODI leverages its permanent capital base and long-term disciplined approach, maintaining controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries and maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and seeks to generate strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations regarding its Adjusted EBITDA, subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA and its future performance, liquidity and leverage, and the future performance of CODI’s subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI’s Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures that we may execute; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,015 $ 59,659 Accounts receivable, net 202,887 207,172 Inventories, net 404,102 571,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,398 126,692 Due from related parties 20,757 — Due from unconsolidated affiliate 71,000 — Total current assets 845,159 964,771 Property, plant and equipment, net 209,742 244,746 Goodwill 895,421 895,916 Intangible assets, net 892,811 983,396 Due from unconsolidated affiliate 26,000 — Other non-current assets 170,051 208,593 Total assets $ 3,039,184 $ 3,297,422 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 96,335 $ 103,239 Accrued expenses 163,265 318,476 Due to related parties — 18,036 Current portion, long-term debt 37,500 1,774,290 Subsidiary financing arrangements — 169,765 Other current liabilities 52,519 49,617 Total current liabilities 349,619 2,433,423 Deferred income taxes 104,189 108,091 Long-term debt 1,839,817 — Other non-current liabilities 171,896 225,334 Total liabilities 2,465,521 2,766,848 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 442,024 678,620 Noncontrolling interest 131,639 (148,046 ) Total stockholders' equity 573,663 530,574 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,039,184 $ 3,297,422





Compass Diversified Holdings

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenues $ 468,557 $ 493,929 $ 1,873,584 $ 1,788,013 Cost of revenues 266,453 303,280 1,059,192 1,037,594 Gross profit 202,104 190,649 814,392 750,419 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 168,870 166,257 660,674 587,521 Management fees (36,174 ) 19,453 17,937 74,767 Amortization expense 23,434 23,500 93,156 94,817 Impairment expense — — 31,515 8,182 Operating income (loss) 45,974 (18,561 ) 11,110 (14,868 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (38,602 ) (36,319 ) (175,270 ) (122,802 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (1,130 ) (1,004 ) (4,052 ) (4,018 ) Loss on deconsolidation of Lugano (111,876 ) — (111,876 ) — Loss on sale of Crosman — — — (24,218 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (2,827 ) — Other income (expense), net (353 ) (17,451 ) (14,664 ) (143,304 ) Net loss before income taxes (105,987 ) (73,335 ) (297,579 ) (309,210 ) Provision for income taxes (26,604 ) (2,863 ) (945 ) 18,612 Loss from continuing operations (79,383 ) (70,472 ) (296,634 ) (327,822 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax — (7,006 ) — (6,905 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations 580 8,612 2,906 11,957 Net loss (78,803 ) (68,866 ) (293,728 ) (322,770 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,613 ) (23,545 ) (67,313 ) (111,025 ) Less: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest — (1,721 ) — (2,884 ) Net loss attributable to Holdings $ (71,190 ) $ (43,600 ) $ (226,415 ) $ (208,861 ) Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings Continuing operations $ (1.21 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (3.63 ) $ (3.94 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 2.45 0.04 0.11 $ (1.20 ) $ 1.70 $ (3.59 ) $ (3.83 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 75,236 75,505 75,236 75,454 Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ — $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 1.00





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (78,803 ) $ (68,866 ) $ (293,728 ) $ (322,770 ) Loss from discontinued operations — (7,006 ) — (6,905 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations 580 8,612 2,906 11,957 Loss from continuing operations $ (79,383 ) $ (70,472 ) $ (296,634 ) $ (327,822 ) Less: loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,613 ) (23,545 ) (67,313 ) (111,025 ) Net loss attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ (71,770 ) $ (46,927 ) $ (229,321 ) $ (216,797 ) Adjustments: Distribution paid - preferred shares (9,714 ) (6,967 ) (37,577 ) (25,458 ) Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up 23,434 25,106 93,156 100,112 Impairment expense — — 31,515 8,182 Loss on deconsolidation of Lugano 111,876 — 111,876 — Loss on sale of Crosman — — — 24,218 Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman — — — 7,254 Stock compensation 3,854 4,057 16,128 16,345 Acquisition expenses — 1,872 — 5,351 Integration Services Fee — 875 875 2,625 Other 6,694 11,820 15,191 13,188 Adjusted Earnings $ 64,374 $ (10,164 ) $ 1,843 $ (64,980 ) Plus (less): Depreciation 11,065 12,642 45,312 43,889 Income taxes (26,604 ) (2,863 ) (945 ) 18,612 Interest expense, net 38,602 36,319 175,270 122,802 Amortization of debt issuance 1,130 1,004 4,052 4,018 Noncontrolling interest (7,613 ) (23,545 ) (67,313 ) (111,025 ) Preferred distributions 9,714 6,967 37,577 25,458 Loss on debt modification — — 2,827 — Tax effect - Loss on Sale of Crosman — — — (7,254 ) Other expense (income) 354 17,451 14,664 143,304 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,022 $ 37,811 $ 213,287 $ 174,824





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Corporate 5.11 BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (74,817 ) 9,863 6,296 $ (20,700 ) $ (4,757 ) $ 1,876 $ (712 ) $ (7,563 ) $ 211 $ 10,920 $ (79,383 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (30,653 ) 3,188 1,761 — (2,556 ) 98 (136 ) (1,545 ) 543 2,696 (26,604 ) Interest expense, net 36,170 (5 ) (1 ) 2,493 (4 ) 2 (7 ) (160 ) 114 — 38,602 Intercompany interest (30,930 ) 3,655 3,202 8,284 3,975 2,159 1,548 4,174 2,157 1,776 — Depreciation and amortization (3,251 ) 5,298 5,396 3,838 5,357 4,156 1,427 6,723 2,889 3,797 35,630 EBITDA (103,481 ) 21,999 16,654 (6,085 ) 2,015 8,291 2,120 1,629 5,914 19,189 (31,755 ) Other (income) expense — 71 85 (521 ) 2 (50 ) (1,267 ) 2,172 (45 ) (94 ) 353 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 678 1,333 310 594 430 5 110 54 340 3,854 Loss on deconsolidation 111,876 — — — — — — — — — 111,876 Other(1) — — — — 667 945 1,280 3,478 213 111 6,694 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,395 $ 22,748 $ 18,072 $ (6,296 ) $ 3,278 $ 9,616 $ 2,138 $ 7,389 $ 6,136 $ 19,546 $ 91,022

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Altor includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Corporate 5.11 BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (8,045 ) 2,040 4,543 $ (57,564 ) $ (5,314 ) $ (1,997 ) $ (1,483 ) $ (441 ) $ (9,138 ) $ 6,927 $ (70,472 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,095 ) (266 ) 1,042 (137 ) (2,010 ) (305 ) (264 ) (912 ) (196 ) 2,280 (2,863 ) Interest expense, net 29,134 (11 ) (5 ) 7,130 (55 ) (24 ) (1 ) — 151 — 36,319 Intercompany interest (41,740 ) 3,252 4,409 15,596 4,390 2,725 1,635 5,159 1,808 2,766 — Depreciation and amortization 51 5,536 5,343 1,528 5,331 4,163 1,363 9,303 2,511 3,623 38,752 EBITDA (22,695 ) 10,551 15,332 (33,447 ) 2,342 4,562 1,250 13,109 (4,864 ) 15,596 1,736 Other (income) expense (2 ) (46 ) 489 18,146 176 8 (1,177 ) 24 — (167 ) 17,451 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 499 1,331 775 559 517 (153 ) 247 5 277 4,057 Acquisition expenses — — — — — — — 1,872 — — 1,872 Integration services fee — — — — — 875 — — — — 875 Other(1) — — — — — — 1,500 696 9,546 78 11,820 Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,697 ) $ 11,004 $ 17,152 $ (14,526 ) $ 3,077 $ 5,962 $ 1,420 $ 15,948 $ 4,687 $ 15,784 $ 37,811

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Year ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Corporate 5.11 BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (180,185 ) $ 28,255 $ 28,952 $ (175,353 ) $ (9,467 ) $ 4,661 $ (6,125 ) $ (7,071 ) $ (7,184 ) $ 26,883 $ (296,634 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (21,052 ) 8,656 5,557 (255 ) (3,067 ) 944 (95 ) (1,168 ) 1,715 7,820 (945 ) Interest expense, net 151,576 (8 ) (4 ) 23,339 (26 ) (6 ) 1 (160 ) 558 — 175,270 Intercompany interest (152,618 ) 14,565 14,437 56,644 16,155 9,530 6,552 18,154 8,343 8,238 — Loss on debt modification 2,827 — — — — — — — — — 2,827 Depreciation and amortization (3,535 ) 22,044 21,145 7,631 21,307 16,631 5,517 26,510 10,951 14,319 142,520 EBITDA (202,987 ) 73,512 70,087 (87,994 ) 24,902 31,760 5,850 36,265 14,383 57,260 23,038 Other (income) expense 13 (323 ) 308 12,495 22 (32 ) (1,745 ) 4,349 (20 ) (403 ) 14,664 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 2,416 5,422 2,495 2,347 1,256 132 836 66 1,158 16,128 Impairment expense — — — 31,515 — — — — — 31,515 Loss on deconsolidation 111,876 — — — — — — — — — 111,876 Integration services fee — — — — — 875 — — — — 875 Other(1) — — — — 667 945 1,280 9,421 2,487 391 15,191 Adjusted EBITDA $ (91,098 ) $ 75,605 $ 75,817 $ (41,489 ) $ 27,938 $ 34,804 $ 5,517 $ 50,871 $ 16,916 $ 58,406 $ 213,287

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and costs related to the retirement of the chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Year ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Corporate 5.11 BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (35,634 ) $ 20,634 $ 20,791 $ (275,730 ) $ (10,575 ) $ (9,761 ) $ (54,851 ) $ 5,635 $ (2,969 ) $ 14,638 $ (327,822 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,095 ) 4,526 4,962 904 (3,741 ) (2,894 ) 6,810 2,280 2,986 4,874 18,612 Interest expense, net 106,414 (14 ) (21 ) 16,122 (70 ) (52 ) 52 — 371 — 122,802 Intercompany interest (157,585 ) 13,366 20,125 56,013 17,916 10,552 9,255 10,771 7,121 12,466 — Depreciation and amortization 675 22,734 21,594 5,391 21,318 18,974 8,042 21,553 9,265 18,473 148,019 EBITDA (88,225 ) 61,246 67,451 (197,300 ) 24,848 16,819 (30,692 ) 40,239 16,774 50,451 (38,389 ) Other (income) expense 460 40 511 139,623 181 3 24,557 2,746 (9 ) (590 ) 167,522 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 2,129 5,683 2,437 2,382 1,674 403 988 18 631 16,345 Impairment expense — — — — — 8,182 — — — 8,182 Acquisition expenses — — — — — 3,479 — 1,872 — — 5,351 Integration services fee — — — — — 2,625 — — — — 2,625 Other — — — — — 90 1,500 696 10,426 476 13,188 Adjusted EBITDA $ (87,765 ) $ 63,415 $ 73,645 $ (55,240 ) $ 27,411 $ 24,690 $ 3,950 $ 46,541 $ 27,209 $ 50,968 $ 174,824

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 22,748 $ 11,004 75,605 63,415 BOA 18,072 17,152 75,817 73,645 Lugano (6,296 ) (14,526 ) (41,489 ) (55,240 ) PrimaLoft 3,278 3,077 27,938 27,411 The Honey Pot Co.(1) 9,616 5,962 34,804 24,690 Velocity Outdoor 2,138 1,420 5,517 3,950 Total Branded Consumer $ 49,556 $ 24,089 $ 178,192 $ 137,871 Industrial Altor Solutions $ 7,389 15,948 50,871 46,541 Arnold Magnetics 6,136 4,687 16,916 27,209 Sterno 19,546 15,784 58,406 50,968 Total Industrial $ 33,071 $ 36,419 $ 126,193 $ 124,718 Corporate expense 8,395 (22,697 ) (91,098 ) (87,765 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,022 $ 37,811 $ 213,287 $ 174,824

(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Sales to Non-GAAP Net Sales (excluding Lugano) Reconciliation

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 468,557 $ 493,929 $ 1,873,584 $ 1,788,013 Less: Lugano net sales (8,146 ) (23,358 ) (79,113 ) (60,445 ) Net Sales excluding Lugano $ 460,411 $ 470,571 $ 1,794,471 $ 1,727,568





Compass Diversified Holdings

Subsidiary Net Sales

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 147,793 $ 144,768 $ 551,845 $ 532,161 BOA 49,303 48,141 190,489 190,811 Lugano(1) 8,146 23,358 79,113 60,445 PrimaLoft 14,719 12,708 76,512 74,226 The Honey Pot(2) 35,973 28,697 139,689 104,589 Velocity Outdoor 18,962 19,008 76,416 96,427 Total Branded Consumer(3) $ 274,896 $ 276,680 $ 1,114,064 $ 1,058,659 Industrial Altor Solutions 63,635 81,323 303,021 239,069 Arnold Magnetics 40,841 41,292 150,967 171,837 Sterno 89,185 94,634 305,532 318,448 Total Industrial $ 193,661 $ 217,249 $ 759,520 $ 729,354 Total Subsidiary Net Sales(3) $ 468,557 $ 493,929 $ 1,873,584 $ 1,788,013

(1) Lugano net sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 are through November 16, 2025, on which date Lugano was deconsolidated.

(2) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. do not include net sales prior to the Company's ownership of $10.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2024. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.

(3) Reconciliation of Total Branded Consumer Net Sales and Total Subsidiary Net Sales excluding Lugano:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Branded Consumer $ 274,896 $ 276,680 $ 1,114,064 $ 1,058,659 Less: Lugano (8,146 ) (23,358 ) (79,113 ) (60,445 ) Total Branded Consumer 266,750 253,322 1,034,951 998,214 Industrial $ 193,661 $ 217,249 $ 759,520 $ 729,354 Total Subsidiary Net Sales (excluding Lugano) $ 460,411 $ 470,571 $ 1,794,471 $ 1,727,568





Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 47,002 $ (16,106 ) $ (6,830 ) $ (151,086 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,528 ) (70,199 ) (42,614 ) (422,450 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (30,967 ) 75,811 55,088 184,064 Foreign currency impact on cash 369 (1,727 ) 2,712 (1,278 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,876 (12,221 ) 8,356 (390,750 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1) 61,139 71,880 59,659 450,409 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 68,015 $ 59,659 $ 68,015 $ 59,659

(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024.