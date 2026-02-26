Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle-market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025.
“2025 was a challenging year as we navigated the Lugano investigation and completed the related restatement. Despite this, our operating companies, excluding Lugano, delivered solid performance in 2025, reflecting the strength of our diversified subsidiaries and our ability to perform across a range of economic conditions,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “We remain focused on driving profitable growth while continuing to deleverage.”
Sabo continued, “Despite ongoing macro uncertainty, we are confident in our ability to generate top and bottom-line growth in 2026 for our remaining subsidiary companies. Our focus is on rebuilding investor confidence by creating consistent, long-term shareholder value through our differentiated business model, strong operating subsidiaries, and permanent capital base.”
On November 16, 2025, CODI deconsolidated Lugano Holding, Inc. ("Lugano"). GAAP results include Lugano’s operating results through that date and include a loss on deconsolidation of $111.9 million. Certain non-GAAP results excluding Lugano are also presented to help investors evaluate the performance of our remaining subsidiaries.
Each of CODI’s subsidiaries represents an operating segment. For ease of presentation, CODI has grouped its operating segments into Branded Consumer and Industrial groups for certain results described below.
Financial Summary – Including Lugano (GAAP)
Q4 2025 (GAAP – As reported)
- Net revenues were $468.6 million, down 5.1% vs Q4 2024
- Net loss from continuing operations was $79.4 million, compared to $70.5 million in Q4 2024
Full Year 2025 (GAAP – As reported)
- Net revenues were $1,873.6 million, up 4.8% vs 2024
- Branded Consumer: $1,114.1 million, up 5.2% vs 2024
- Industrial: $759.5 million, up 4.1% vs 2024
- Net loss from continuing operations was $296.6 million, compared to $327.8 million in 2024
- Branded Consumer: net loss from continuing operations of $129.1 million compared to $309.5 million in 2024
- Industrial: net income from continuing operations of $12.6 million compared to $17.3 million in 2024
Financial Summary – Excluding Lugano (non-GAAP)
Q4 2025 (excluding Lugano, non-GAAP)
- Net revenues were $460.4 million, down 2.2% vs Q4 2024
- Subsidiary adjusted EBITDA was $88.8 million, up 18.4% vs Q4 2024
Full Year 2025 (excluding Lugano, non-GAAP)
- Net revenues were $1,794.5 million, up 3.9% vs 2024
- Branded Consumer: $1,035.0 million, up 3.7% vs 2024
- Industrial: $759.5 million, up 4.1% vs 2024
- Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA was $345.8 million, up 8.8% vs 2024
- Branded Consumer: $219.7 million, up 13.8% vs 2024
- Industrial: $126.1 million, up 1.1% vs 2024
Recent Business Updates
- Completed sale-leaseback of selected Altor facilities, generating approximately $11 million in proceeds used to pay down debt
- Announced Amended Credit Facility
- Restoring full access to $100 million of revolver capacity
- Providing additional covenant flexibility to enable compliant deleveraging
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2025, CODI had approximately $68.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $96 million in revolver availability.
2026 Outlook
The Company provides the following fiscal 2026 financial guidance:
|2026 Outlook
|Low
|High
|Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA
|Branded Consumer
|$
|220.0
|$
|260.0
|Industrial
|$
|125.0
|$
|135.0
|Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|345.0
|$
|395.0
In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA or 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the inputs necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Conference Call
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings (Loss). Unless the context indicates otherwise, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA disclosed in the press release exclude Lugano, a deconsolidated subsidiary of the Company, and corporate expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provide useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) excludes the effects of items that reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provides insight into our operating results. As used in this press release, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA refers to the sum of Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period attributable to each and every consolidated subsidiary of the Company, excluding Lugano and disregarding corporate expense, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) is defined as net revenues excluding Lugano. Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) is reconciled to Net Revenues. We consider Net Revenues to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Net Revenues (excluding Lugano). We believe that Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it helps investors evaluate the performance of our remaining subsidiaries.
In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2026 Adjusted EBITDA or 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to its comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and Net Revenues (excluding Lugano) are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|68,015
|$
|59,659
|Accounts receivable, net
|202,887
|207,172
|Inventories, net
|404,102
|571,248
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|78,398
|126,692
|Due from related parties
|20,757
|—
|Due from unconsolidated affiliate
|71,000
|—
|Total current assets
|845,159
|964,771
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|209,742
|244,746
|Goodwill
|895,421
|895,916
|Intangible assets, net
|892,811
|983,396
|Due from unconsolidated affiliate
|26,000
|—
|Other non-current assets
|170,051
|208,593
|Total assets
|$
|3,039,184
|$
|3,297,422
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|96,335
|$
|103,239
|Accrued expenses
|163,265
|318,476
|Due to related parties
|—
|18,036
|Current portion, long-term debt
|37,500
|1,774,290
|Subsidiary financing arrangements
|—
|169,765
|Other current liabilities
|52,519
|49,617
|Total current liabilities
|349,619
|2,433,423
|Deferred income taxes
|104,189
|108,091
|Long-term debt
|1,839,817
|—
|Other non-current liabilities
|171,896
|225,334
|Total liabilities
|2,465,521
|2,766,848
|Stockholders' equity
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings
|442,024
|678,620
|Noncontrolling interest
|131,639
|(148,046
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|573,663
|530,574
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,039,184
|$
|3,297,422
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenues
|$
|468,557
|$
|493,929
|$
|1,873,584
|$
|1,788,013
|Cost of revenues
|266,453
|303,280
|1,059,192
|1,037,594
|Gross profit
|202,104
|190,649
|814,392
|750,419
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|168,870
|166,257
|660,674
|587,521
|Management fees
|(36,174
|)
|19,453
|17,937
|74,767
|Amortization expense
|23,434
|23,500
|93,156
|94,817
|Impairment expense
|—
|—
|31,515
|8,182
|Operating income (loss)
|45,974
|(18,561
|)
|11,110
|(14,868
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net
|(38,602
|)
|(36,319
|)
|(175,270
|)
|(122,802
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|(1,130
|)
|(1,004
|)
|(4,052
|)
|(4,018
|)
|Loss on deconsolidation of Lugano
|(111,876
|)
|—
|(111,876
|)
|—
|Loss on sale of Crosman
|—
|—
|—
|(24,218
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|(2,827
|)
|—
|Other income (expense), net
|(353
|)
|(17,451
|)
|(14,664
|)
|(143,304
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(105,987
|)
|(73,335
|)
|(297,579
|)
|(309,210
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(26,604
|)
|(2,863
|)
|(945
|)
|18,612
|Loss from continuing operations
|(79,383
|)
|(70,472
|)
|(296,634
|)
|(327,822
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|—
|(7,006
|)
|—
|(6,905
|)
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|580
|8,612
|2,906
|11,957
|Net loss
|(78,803
|)
|(68,866
|)
|(293,728
|)
|(322,770
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(7,613
|)
|(23,545
|)
|(67,313
|)
|(111,025
|)
|Less: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
|—
|(1,721
|)
|—
|(2,884
|)
|Net loss attributable to Holdings
|$
|(71,190
|)
|$
|(43,600
|)
|$
|(226,415
|)
|$
|(208,861
|)
|Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings
|Continuing operations
|$
|(1.21
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(3.63
|)
|$
|(3.94
|)
|Discontinued operations
|0.01
|2.45
|0.04
|0.11
|$
|(1.20
|)
|$
|1.70
|$
|(3.59
|)
|$
|(3.83
|)
|Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|75,236
|75,505
|75,236
|75,454
|Cash distributions declared per Trust common share
|$
|—
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(78,803
|)
|$
|(68,866
|)
|$
|(293,728
|)
|$
|(322,770
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|—
|(7,006
|)
|—
|(6,905
|)
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|580
|8,612
|2,906
|11,957
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(79,383
|)
|$
|(70,472
|)
|$
|(296,634
|)
|$
|(327,822
|)
|Less: loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(7,613
|)
|(23,545
|)
|(67,313
|)
|(111,025
|)
|Net loss attributable to Holdings - continuing operations
|$
|(71,770
|)
|$
|(46,927
|)
|$
|(229,321
|)
|$
|(216,797
|)
|Adjustments:
|Distribution paid - preferred shares
|(9,714
|)
|(6,967
|)
|(37,577
|)
|(25,458
|)
|Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up
|23,434
|25,106
|93,156
|100,112
|Impairment expense
|—
|—
|31,515
|8,182
|Loss on deconsolidation of Lugano
|111,876
|—
|111,876
|—
|Loss on sale of Crosman
|—
|—
|—
|24,218
|Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman
|—
|—
|—
|7,254
|Stock compensation
|3,854
|4,057
|16,128
|16,345
|Acquisition expenses
|—
|1,872
|—
|5,351
|Integration Services Fee
|—
|875
|875
|2,625
|Other
|6,694
|11,820
|15,191
|13,188
|Adjusted Earnings
|$
|64,374
|$
|(10,164
|)
|$
|1,843
|$
|(64,980
|)
|Plus (less):
|Depreciation
|11,065
|12,642
|45,312
|43,889
|Income taxes
|(26,604
|)
|(2,863
|)
|(945
|)
|18,612
|Interest expense, net
|38,602
|36,319
|175,270
|122,802
|Amortization of debt issuance
|1,130
|1,004
|4,052
|4,018
|Noncontrolling interest
|(7,613
|)
|(23,545
|)
|(67,313
|)
|(111,025
|)
|Preferred distributions
|9,714
|6,967
|37,577
|25,458
|Loss on debt modification
|—
|—
|2,827
|—
|Tax effect - Loss on Sale of Crosman
|—
|—
|—
|(7,254
|)
|Other expense (income)
|354
|17,451
|14,664
|143,304
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|91,022
|$
|37,811
|$
|213,287
|$
|174,824
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|Lugano
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor Solutions
|Arnold
|Sterno
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(74,817
|)
|9,863
|6,296
|$
|(20,700
|)
|$
|(4,757
|)
|$
|1,876
|$
|(712
|)
|$
|(7,563
|)
|$
|211
|$
|10,920
|$
|(79,383
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(30,653
|)
|3,188
|1,761
|—
|(2,556
|)
|98
|(136
|)
|(1,545
|)
|543
|2,696
|(26,604
|)
|Interest expense, net
|36,170
|(5
|)
|(1
|)
|2,493
|(4
|)
|2
|(7
|)
|(160
|)
|114
|—
|38,602
|Intercompany interest
|(30,930
|)
|3,655
|3,202
|8,284
|3,975
|2,159
|1,548
|4,174
|2,157
|1,776
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|(3,251
|)
|5,298
|5,396
|3,838
|5,357
|4,156
|1,427
|6,723
|2,889
|3,797
|35,630
|EBITDA
|(103,481
|)
|21,999
|16,654
|(6,085
|)
|2,015
|8,291
|2,120
|1,629
|5,914
|19,189
|(31,755
|)
|Other (income) expense
|—
|71
|85
|(521
|)
|2
|(50
|)
|(1,267
|)
|2,172
|(45
|)
|(94
|)
|353
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|—
|678
|1,333
|310
|594
|430
|5
|110
|54
|340
|3,854
|Loss on deconsolidation
|111,876
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|111,876
|Other(1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|667
|945
|1,280
|3,478
|213
|111
|6,694
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,395
|$
|22,748
|$
|18,072
|$
|(6,296
|)
|$
|3,278
|$
|9,616
|$
|2,138
|$
|7,389
|$
|6,136
|$
|19,546
|$
|91,022
(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Altor includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|Lugano
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor Solutions
|Arnold
|Sterno
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(8,045
|)
|2,040
|4,543
|$
|(57,564
|)
|$
|(5,314
|)
|$
|(1,997
|)
|$
|(1,483
|)
|$
|(441
|)
|$
|(9,138
|)
|$
|6,927
|$
|(70,472
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(2,095
|)
|(266
|)
|1,042
|(137
|)
|(2,010
|)
|(305
|)
|(264
|)
|(912
|)
|(196
|)
|2,280
|(2,863
|)
|Interest expense, net
|29,134
|(11
|)
|(5
|)
|7,130
|(55
|)
|(24
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|151
|—
|36,319
|Intercompany interest
|(41,740
|)
|3,252
|4,409
|15,596
|4,390
|2,725
|1,635
|5,159
|1,808
|2,766
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|51
|5,536
|5,343
|1,528
|5,331
|4,163
|1,363
|9,303
|2,511
|3,623
|38,752
|EBITDA
|(22,695
|)
|10,551
|15,332
|(33,447
|)
|2,342
|4,562
|1,250
|13,109
|(4,864
|)
|15,596
|1,736
|Other (income) expense
|(2
|)
|(46
|)
|489
|18,146
|176
|8
|(1,177
|)
|24
|—
|(167
|)
|17,451
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|—
|499
|1,331
|775
|559
|517
|(153
|)
|247
|5
|277
|4,057
|Acquisition expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,872
|—
|—
|1,872
|Integration services fee
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|875
|—
|—
|—
|—
|875
|Other(1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,500
|696
|9,546
|78
|11,820
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(22,697
|)
|$
|11,004
|$
|17,152
|$
|(14,526
|)
|$
|3,077
|$
|5,962
|$
|1,420
|$
|15,948
|$
|4,687
|$
|15,784
|$
|37,811
(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States.
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|Lugano
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor Solutions
|Arnold
|Sterno
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(180,185
|)
|$
|28,255
|$
|28,952
|$
|(175,353
|)
|$
|(9,467
|)
|$
|4,661
|$
|(6,125
|)
|$
|(7,071
|)
|$
|(7,184
|)
|$
|26,883
|$
|(296,634
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(21,052
|)
|8,656
|5,557
|(255
|)
|(3,067
|)
|944
|(95
|)
|(1,168
|)
|1,715
|7,820
|(945
|)
|Interest expense, net
|151,576
|(8
|)
|(4
|)
|23,339
|(26
|)
|(6
|)
|1
|(160
|)
|558
|—
|175,270
|Intercompany interest
|(152,618
|)
|14,565
|14,437
|56,644
|16,155
|9,530
|6,552
|18,154
|8,343
|8,238
|—
|Loss on debt modification
|2,827
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,827
|Depreciation and amortization
|(3,535
|)
|22,044
|21,145
|7,631
|21,307
|16,631
|5,517
|26,510
|10,951
|14,319
|142,520
|EBITDA
|(202,987
|)
|73,512
|70,087
|(87,994
|)
|24,902
|31,760
|5,850
|36,265
|14,383
|57,260
|23,038
|Other (income) expense
|13
|(323
|)
|308
|12,495
|22
|(32
|)
|(1,745
|)
|4,349
|(20
|)
|(403
|)
|14,664
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|—
|2,416
|5,422
|2,495
|2,347
|1,256
|132
|836
|66
|1,158
|16,128
|Impairment expense
|—
|—
|—
|31,515
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|31,515
|Loss on deconsolidation
|111,876
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|111,876
|Integration services fee
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|875
|—
|—
|—
|—
|875
|Other(1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|667
|945
|1,280
|9,421
|2,487
|391
|15,191
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(91,098
|)
|$
|75,605
|$
|75,817
|$
|(41,489
|)
|$
|27,938
|$
|34,804
|$
|5,517
|$
|50,871
|$
|16,916
|$
|58,406
|$
|213,287
(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and costs related to the retirement of the chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|Lugano
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor Solutions
|Arnold
|Sterno
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(35,634
|)
|$
|20,634
|$
|20,791
|$
|(275,730
|)
|$
|(10,575
|)
|$
|(9,761
|)
|$
|(54,851
|)
|$
|5,635
|$
|(2,969
|)
|$
|14,638
|$
|(327,822
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(2,095
|)
|4,526
|4,962
|904
|(3,741
|)
|(2,894
|)
|6,810
|2,280
|2,986
|4,874
|18,612
|Interest expense, net
|106,414
|(14
|)
|(21
|)
|16,122
|(70
|)
|(52
|)
|52
|—
|371
|—
|122,802
|Intercompany interest
|(157,585
|)
|13,366
|20,125
|56,013
|17,916
|10,552
|9,255
|10,771
|7,121
|12,466
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|675
|22,734
|21,594
|5,391
|21,318
|18,974
|8,042
|21,553
|9,265
|18,473
|148,019
|EBITDA
|(88,225
|)
|61,246
|67,451
|(197,300
|)
|24,848
|16,819
|(30,692
|)
|40,239
|16,774
|50,451
|(38,389
|)
|Other (income) expense
|460
|40
|511
|139,623
|181
|3
|24,557
|2,746
|(9
|)
|(590
|)
|167,522
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|—
|2,129
|5,683
|2,437
|2,382
|1,674
|403
|988
|18
|631
|16,345
|Impairment expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8,182
|—
|—
|—
|8,182
|Acquisition expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,479
|—
|1,872
|—
|—
|5,351
|Integration services fee
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,625
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,625
|Other
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|90
|1,500
|696
|10,426
|476
|13,188
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(87,765
|)
|$
|63,415
|$
|73,645
|$
|(55,240
|)
|$
|27,411
|$
|24,690
|$
|3,950
|$
|46,541
|$
|27,209
|$
|50,968
|$
|174,824
(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States.
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Branded Consumer
|5.11
|$
|22,748
|$
|11,004
|75,605
|63,415
|BOA
|18,072
|17,152
|75,817
|73,645
|Lugano
|(6,296
|)
|(14,526
|)
|(41,489
|)
|(55,240
|)
|PrimaLoft
|3,278
|3,077
|27,938
|27,411
|The Honey Pot Co.(1)
|9,616
|5,962
|34,804
|24,690
|Velocity Outdoor
|2,138
|1,420
|5,517
|3,950
|Total Branded Consumer
|$
|49,556
|$
|24,089
|$
|178,192
|$
|137,871
|Industrial
|Altor Solutions
|$
|7,389
|15,948
|50,871
|46,541
|Arnold Magnetics
|6,136
|4,687
|16,916
|27,209
|Sterno
|19,546
|15,784
|58,406
|50,968
|Total Industrial
|$
|33,071
|$
|36,419
|$
|126,193
|$
|124,718
|Corporate expense
|8,395
|(22,697
|)
|(91,098
|)
|(87,765
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|91,022
|$
|37,811
|$
|213,287
|$
|174,824
(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Non-GAAP Net Sales (excluding Lugano) Reconciliation
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|468,557
|$
|493,929
|$
|1,873,584
|$
|1,788,013
|Less: Lugano net sales
|(8,146
|)
|(23,358
|)
|(79,113
|)
|(60,445
|)
|Net Sales excluding Lugano
|$
|460,411
|$
|470,571
|$
|1,794,471
|$
|1,727,568
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Net Sales
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Branded Consumer
|5.11
|$
|147,793
|$
|144,768
|$
|551,845
|$
|532,161
|BOA
|49,303
|48,141
|190,489
|190,811
|Lugano(1)
|8,146
|23,358
|79,113
|60,445
|PrimaLoft
|14,719
|12,708
|76,512
|74,226
|The Honey Pot(2)
|35,973
|28,697
|139,689
|104,589
|Velocity Outdoor
|18,962
|19,008
|76,416
|96,427
|Total Branded Consumer(3)
|$
|274,896
|$
|276,680
|$
|1,114,064
|$
|1,058,659
|Industrial
|Altor Solutions
|63,635
|81,323
|303,021
|239,069
|Arnold Magnetics
|40,841
|41,292
|150,967
|171,837
|Sterno
|89,185
|94,634
|305,532
|318,448
|Total Industrial
|$
|193,661
|$
|217,249
|$
|759,520
|$
|729,354
|Total Subsidiary Net Sales(3)
|$
|468,557
|$
|493,929
|$
|1,873,584
|$
|1,788,013
(1) Lugano net sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 are through November 16, 2025, on which date Lugano was deconsolidated.
(2) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. do not include net sales prior to the Company's ownership of $10.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2024. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.
(3) Reconciliation of Total Branded Consumer Net Sales and Total Subsidiary Net Sales excluding Lugano:
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total Branded Consumer
|$
|274,896
|$
|276,680
|$
|1,114,064
|$
|1,058,659
|Less: Lugano
|(8,146
|)
|(23,358
|)
|(79,113
|)
|(60,445
|)
|Total Branded Consumer
|266,750
|253,322
|1,034,951
|998,214
|Industrial
|$
|193,661
|$
|217,249
|$
|759,520
|$
|729,354
|Total Subsidiary Net Sales (excluding Lugano)
|$
|460,411
|$
|470,571
|$
|1,794,471
|$
|1,727,568
|Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|47,002
|$
|(16,106
|)
|$
|(6,830
|)
|$
|(151,086
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,528
|)
|(70,199
|)
|(42,614
|)
|(422,450
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(30,967
|)
|75,811
|55,088
|184,064
|Foreign currency impact on cash
|369
|(1,727
|)
|2,712
|(1,278
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|6,876
|(12,221
|)
|8,356
|(390,750
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1)
|61,139
|71,880
|59,659
|450,409
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|$
|68,015
|$
|59,659
|$
|68,015
|$
|59,659
(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024.