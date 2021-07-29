English French

GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 29, 2021

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2021:

6,250 shares

€ 2,302,306.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,851

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,547

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,938 shares for € 16,636,883.95

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 224,688 shares for € 16,141,064.80

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2020:

0 share

€ 2,800,062.00

