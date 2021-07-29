Bunker Hill Achieves U.S. Market Upgrade to OTCQB

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce approval of its application for an upgrade to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”). Bunker Hill Mining will commence trading on the OTCQB at market open on July 30, 2021, remaining under the symbol “BHLL”. Previously, the Company’s U.S. share trading was on OTC Pink, commonly referred to as the “pink sheets”.



Key benefits of the OTCQB market for investors include greater visibility and trading access within the investment community, enhanced information availability to inform trading decisions, blue sky exemptions for brokers, and higher disclosure and financial standards. The OTCQB market also aligns the Company better with its peers.

Sam Ash CEO stated, “As the next step in increasing our trading liquidity and enhancing our capital markets profile, we are very pleased to report our elevation to the OTCQB. This will increase trading access for our U.S. investors, and also serves as recognition of our enhanced governance and reporting standards.”

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious-metal assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or under its profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Cautionary Statements

