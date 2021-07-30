Air France-KLM Second Quarter 2021 results

English French

July 30, 2021

SECOND QUARTER 2021

Operating result at -752 million euros, EBITDA at -248 million euros

Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 210 million euros

thanks to strong ticket sales

The Group’s results improved compared to last year; although still impacted by travel restrictions:

Revenue at 2,750 million euros, up 1,568 million compared to last year

Operating result at -752 million euros, up 801 million euros compared to last year

EBITDA loss reduced to -248 million euros

Net income at -1,489 million euros, including negative impact of the derecognition of the KLM ground pension fund

Restructuring programs showing improved results and structural benefits increased to 2.1 billion euros

The group increased its capital by 1 billion euros, converted the direct French State loan of 3 billion euros into perpetual hybrid instruments and issued a Senior bond of 800 million euros of which the cash will be received in the Third quarter

Net debt at 8.3 billion euros, down by 2.7 billion euros compared to end of 2020 thanks to the first set of capital strengthening measures





OUTLOOK

Since June, first signs of recovery are visible in the booking trend thanks to waived or eased travel restrictions in Europe due to the rise of vaccination rate across all countries. The reopening of the North Atlantic for americans citizens to visit Europe also resulted in an improved booking trend.

In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at index in the range of 60% to 70% in the Third quarter 2021 compared to 2019.

Due to the uncertainty of the reopening of the North Atlantic for European citizens and uncertainty concerning travel restrictions waiving, no capacity guidance will be provided for the Fourth quarter 2021.

The Air France-KLM Group continues to focus on its transformation projects in order to reduce its costs and on cash and equity. During the Annual General Meeting in May 2021, extraordinary resolutions were approved by the shareholders, providing the Board of Directors large flexibility to restore equity. These resolutions could include instruments such as rights issuance, vanilla quasi-equity and equity-linked instruments in order to restore balance sheet and re-profile debt redemptions.

Early July, Air France-KLM signed and executed an EMTN Program for a total issuance size of 4.5 billion euros.

Air France-KLM Group



Second quarter Half year 2021 Change1 2021 Change Passengers (thousands) 7,028 +477.1% 11,847 -38.7% Passenger Unit revenue per ASK2 (€ cts) 3.83 +0.8% 3.39 -37.6% Operating result (€m) -752 +801 -1,931 +437 Net income – Group part (€m) -1,489 +1,123 -2,970 +1,443 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) 210 +1,711 -1,134 +1,193 Net debt at end of period3 (€m) 8,344 -2,705

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Anne-Marie Couderc, met on July 29, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the First Half 2021. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“Thanks to the easing of travel restrictions in several key regions, the Second quarter of 2021 saw the first signs of the long-awaited recovery. Travelers were able to take the skies again and Air France-KLM’s voluntarist approach in terms of capacities - combined with the Group’s balanced network and efficient hubs - proved conclusive. Reciprocity of borders reopening and the acceleration of the vaccination roll-out worldwide, especially in the context of the rise of the Delta variant, will play a key role in maintaining this momentum.” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM. “To make the most of the recovery and prepare for the future, Air France-KLM continued its transformation across all businesses and notably reinforced its sustainability efforts to lead the way to sustainable aviation.”

Business review

Network: Recovery visible only in June while Cargo continued to perform strongly

Network



Second quarter Half year 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 2,363 +151.8% +158.3% 4,221 -19.1% -17.1% Scheduled revenues (€m) 2,187 +164.5% +171.6% 3,899 -20.4% -18.2% Operating result (€m) -654 +469 +477 -1,715 +137 +127

Second quarter 2021 revenues increased by 158.3% at constant currency to 2.363 million euros. The operating result amounted to -654 million euros, a 477 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.

Passenger network: Caribbean & Indian Ocean, Africa & Middle East, Europe and French Domestic as the most resilient areas

Second quarter Half year Passenger network 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 5,853 +418.9% 10,321 -38.9% Capacity (ASK m) 36,417 +315.5% 70,003 -1.6% Traffic (RPK m) 15,930 +388.5% 29,363 -44.7% Load factor 43.7% +6.5 pt 41.9% -32.7 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 1,468 +294.5% +301.7% 2,487 -40.5% -39.3% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 1,392 +315.2% +324.3% 2,356 -41.2% -39.7% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.82 -0.1% +2.1% 3.37 -40.2% -38.7%

Last year Second quarter, the passenger network activity was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and came almost to a standstill. This year, the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers in the Second quarter was 315.5% higher than last year, however at 48% of 2019 Second quarter levels. Thanks to the Group’s balanced network and strong Cargo performance, the passenger network was in line with the Group’s guidance provided during First quarter 2021 results presentation.

Antilles, Greece and French domestic were amongst the best performing routes. Again, this quarter the Group operated more capacity than its main European competitors did.

During the Second quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900 to the fleet and KLM Cityhopper welcomed two Embraer 195 E2 into its fleet. With these investments, the Group continues to build an efficient fleet and shows its sustainable commitment.

Continuation of strong performance by Cargo

Second quarter Half year Cargo business 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 273 +83.4% 541 +38.2% Capacity (ATK m) 2,623 +66.0% 5,311 +11.3% Traffic (RTK m) 2,092 +77.5% 4,166 +38.4% Load factor 79.8% +5.2 pt 78.4% +15.3 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 894 +58.1% +63.0% 1,733 +67.9% +74.0% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 795 +62.0% +66.9% 1,543 +73.4% +79.5% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 30.31 -2.4% +0.5% 29.06 +55.8% +61.3%

Compared to the Second quarter in 2020, capacity increased by 66% in Available Ton Kilometers. Despite this increase in capacity, the Load factor gained 5.2 points and the unit revenue per ATK at constant currency improved by 0.5%. Compared to 2019, a still limited cargo capacity is available while the demand remains high resulting in high Revenue Ton Kilometers and Revenues.

At the moment, the Group transports more than 100 shipments of Covid-19 vaccines per month. The distribution of vaccines continues to gradually increase and the Group expects further growth in the Third quarter, notably to Africa and South America.

During the First half year of 2021, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Cargo program welcomed 22 partners, showing the sustainable commitment of Air France-KLM Cargo and its partners.

Transavia operating loss in the Second quarter 2021 at -98 million euros

Second quarter Half year Transavia 2021 Change 2021 Change Passengers (thousands) 1,175 +1,208.9% 1,527 -37.4% Capacity (ASK m) 3,240 +1,069.2% 4,251 -17.8% Traffic (RPK m) 1,939 +972.0% 2,522 -45.6% Load factor 59.9% -5.4 pt 59.3% -30.4 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 126 +655.4% 163 -37.1% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.88 -29.0% 3.83 -19.1% Unit cost per ASK (€ cts) 6.90 -84.8% 8.96 +5.9% Operating result (€m) -98 +13 -218 -25

The Second quarter operating result ended at an operational loss of -98 million euros, because of the ongoing travel restrictions in Europe and North Africa. As the production levels in the Second quarter of last year were close to zero due to an almost full production freeze, the activity level in the Second quarter 2021 was around ten times higher than last year. On this increased capacity, the load factor lost 5.4 point compared to last year at a level of 59.9%.

In the first half of 2021, the number of aircraft of Transavia increased by nine as part of the growth strategy for Transavia France. Transavia is well positioned to capture the leisure traffic recovery, seen since June, being a major opportunity for the Group’s competitiveness gain.



Maintenance business operating result for Second quarter 2021 around breakeven

Second quarter Half year Maintenance 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 679 +35.5% 1,302 -20.6% Third-party revenues (€m) 255 +14.9% +31.0% 514 -28.3% -18.5% Operating result (€m) -3 315 319 -10 311 329 Operating margin (%) -0.4% +63.0 pt +68.0 pt -0.8% +18.8 pt +21.1 pt

The Second quarter operating result stood at -3 million euros, an increase of 319 million euros against a constant currency versus the Second quarter 2020.

In the Second quarter of 2020, the maintenance business recorded one offs linked to the Covid-19 crisis amounting to 203 million euros; excluding one offs effect, the operating result increase in the Second quarter this year is mainly explained by operational improvement and cost savings.

Total revenues increased by 35.5% in the Second quarter while third party revenues rose by 14.9% and internal revenues increased by 51.9%. This increase in internal revenues is mainly related to an increase in flight hours compared to the very low flight hours during the Second quarter 2020. The rise in external revenues is mainly driven by the components business.

Air France-KLM Group: EBITDA loss reduced to -0.2 billion euros

Second quarter Half year 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Capacity (ASK m) 39,657 +338.6% 74,254 -2.7% Traffic (RPK m) 17,869 +419.2% 31,884 -44.8% Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.83 -1.2% +0.8% 3.39 -39.1% -37.6% Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.83 -37.4% -35.7% 5.47 -18.8% -16.7% Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel 7.73 -70.8% -70.8% 8.07 -17.9% -14.2% Revenues (€m) 2,750 +132.7% +143.1% 4,910 -20.8% -18.0% EBITDA (€m) -248 +532 +539 -874 -34 -26 Operating result (€m) -752 +801 +808 -1,931 +437 +442 Operating margin (%) -27.3% +104.0 pt +109.4 pt -39.3% -1.1 pt +0.1 pt Net income - Group part (€m) -1,489 +1,123 -2,970 +1,443

In the Second quarter 2021, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -752 million euros, up by 801 million euros compared to last year.

Net income amounted to -1,489 million euros in the Second quarter 2021, an increase of 1,123 million euros compared to last year. Last year Second quarter was heavily impacted by the recording of exceptional accounting items due to Covid-19 (impairment for acceleration phase-out Airbus 380s and Airbus 340s, fuel “over hedge” and a restructuring costs provision for the Air France and KLM voluntary departure plans).

Following the conversion of KLM defined benefit pension schemes into collective defined contribution schemes for Cockpit and Cabin staff in 2017, now also the KLM ground staff pension fund moved to a defined contribution scheme. This lead to more predictable annual contributions and less volatility on the Group’s Balance Sheet. Mainly due to the derecognition of the KLM ground staff pension fund the other non-current income and expenses showed in Q2 a negative amount of 849 million euros.

The Second quarter 2021 unit cost decreased by 71%, primarily caused by an increase of capacity

On a constant currency and fuel price basis, unit costs were down 71% in the Second quarter 2021.

All cost items, except other external expenses, increased in the Second quarter 2021 compared to last year due to an increase in capacity of 338.6%.

Group net employee cost were up 21.8% mainly due to less government support. The FTE reduction did not compensate fully this gap as indicated during the fourth quarter 2020 results presentation.

Second quarter: Adjusted Operating Free cash flow positive. Change in Working Capital Requirement driven by improved advanced ticket sales

Second quarter Half year In € million 2021 Change 2021 Change Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m) -417 +744 -1,162 +169 Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m) -80 -74 -125 -110 Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m) 1,211 +1,129 1,120 +577 Net cash flow from operating activities (€m) 714 +1,799 -167 +636 Net investments* (€m) -287 -33 -534 +578 Operating free cash flow (€m) 427 +1,766 -701 +1,214 Repayment of lease debt -217 -55 -433 -21 Adjusted operating free cash flow** 210 +1,711 -1,134 +1,193

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in the Second quarter 2021 of 210 million euros, an increase of 1,711 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by improved advanced tickets sales.

In € million 30 Jun 2021 31 Dec 2020 Net debt 8,344 11,049 EBITDA trailing 12 months -1,723 -1,689 Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months na na

Q2: Performance improved versus last year although still negatively impacted by travel restrictions

Second quarter Half year 2021 Change 2021 Change Air France Group Operating result (€m) -566 +492 -1,406 +188 Operating margin (%) -34.4% +155.1 pt -47.1% -2.5 pt KLM Group Operating result (€m) -185 +308 -522 +246 Operating margin (%) -15.3% +55.0 pt -24.4% +2.6 pt

OUTLOOK

Since June, first signs of recovery are visible in the booking trend thanks to waived or eased travel restrictions in Europe due to the rise of vaccination rate across all countries. The reopening of the North Atlantic for American citizens to visit Europe also resulted in an improved booking trend.

In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at index in the range of 60% to 70% in the Third quarter 2021 compared to 2019.

Due to the uncertainty of the reopening of the North Atlantic for European citizens and uncertainty concerning travel restrictions waiving, no capacity guidance will be provided for the Fourth quarter 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Group has 9.4 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal, the Senior bond of 800 million euros issued by the end of June is not included in this amount yet. This level can be considered comfortable, given the first signs of recovery and the cash requirements for 2021, which include:

Third quarter 2021 EBITDA expected to be positive

Net Capex spending expected below 2.0 billion euros in 2021, and largely funded for fleet investments

Restructuring cash out below 500 million euros in 2021, part of which is compensated by the associated reduction in the salary cost





The Air France-KLM Group continues to focus on its transformation projects in order to reduce its costs and on cash and equity. During the Annual General Meeting in May 2021, extraordinary resolutions were approved by the shareholders, providing the Board of Directors large flexibility to restore equity. These resolutions could include instruments such as rights issuance, vanilla quasi-equity and equity-linked instruments in order to restore balance sheet and re-profile debt redemptions.

Guidance: Air France-KLM Group medium term operating margin objective unchanged

The Group accelerates its transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition. Air France-KLM continues to balance its medium-term focus on managing liquidity with the long-term focus on achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group continues to optimize fleet, workforce, network, costs and reinforce his sustainability efforts.

Air France-KLM estimates the number of aircraft in 2022 to be 7% below the number of aircraft in 2019. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to the 2019 levels in 2024.

By the end of June 2021, KLM managed to decrease the number of FTE by 5,700 compared to December 2019. In Air France (excluding Transavia France subsidiary), the number of FTE decreased by 5,300 end of June 2021 compared to December 2019. The voluntary departure plan continues at Air France (excluding Transavia France), and an additional 3,200 FTE will leave the company by end 2022.

Operating costs will being reduced in 2021 and beyond, with 800 million euros structural benefits for KLM end 2021 and 1.3 billion euros end 2022 for Air France versus 2019.

The reduction in FTE, amongst other key transformation initiatives, will drive the unit cost down 8% to 10% (Unit cost including fuel and currency change assumptions) once capacity is back to 2019 level.

The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is maintained with an Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow expected to be positive in 2023. The Operating Margin mid-cycle objective is still estimated at 7% to 8%.

The Net debt/EBITDA target ratio of circa 3x in 2023 will be lowered to circa 2x after the expected second step of recapitalization.

Early July, Air France-KLM signed and executed an EMTN Program for a total issuance size of 4.5 billion euros, to fully support and optimize its overall financing strategy, and opportunistically make use of debt capital market windows through private and public bond issuances. Société Générale is acting as Arranger to the Programme alongside five dealers: CACIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Santander. Gide Loyrette Nouel acted as Legal Advisor to Air France-KLM and Allen & Overy as Legal Advisor to the group of dealers.

******

The external auditors carried out limited review procedures. Their limited review report was issued following the Board meeting.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on July 30, 2021 from 7:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on July 30, 2021 at 08.30 CET.



To connect to the conference call, please dial:

France: Local +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50

Netherlands: Local +31 (0) 20 721 9251

UK: Local +44 (0)330 336 9126

US: Local +1 323-794-2597

Confirmation code: 4260430

Investor Relations Press

Olivier Gall Michiel Klinkers

+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

Income Statement

Second quarter Half year €m 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Sales 2,750 1,182 +132.5% 4,910 6,201 -20.8% Other revenues 0 0 nm 0 0 nm Revenues 2,750 1,182 +132.5% 4,910 6,201 -20.8% Aircraft fuel -520 -213 +144.1% -982 -1,397 -29.7% Chartering costs -78 -24 +225.0% -147 -114 +28.9% Landing fees and route charges -245 -91 +169.2% -460 -478 -3.8% Catering -68 -14 +385.7% -126 -178 -29.2% Handling charges and other operating costs -211 -82 +157.3% -402 -441 -8.8% Aircraft maintenance costs -447 -298 +50.0% -792 -912 -13.2% Commercial and distribution costs -72 -36 +100.0% -131 -230 -43.0% Other external expenses -254 -270 -5.9% -552 -673 -18.0% Salaries and related costs -1,237 -1,016 +21.8% -2,403 -2,931 -18.0% Taxes other than income taxes -29 -24 +20.8% -69 -80 -13.8% Other income and expenses 163 106 +53.8% 280 393 -28.8% EBITDA -248 -780 -68.2% -874 -840 +4.0% Amortization, depreciation and provisions -504 -773 -34.8% -1,057 -1,528 -30.8% Income from current operations -752 -1,553 -51.6% -1,931 -2,368 -18.5% Sales of aircraft equipment -11 25 nm -14 24 nm Other non-current income and expenses -849 -809 +4.9% -853 -854 -0% Income from operating activities -1,612 -2,337 -31.0% -2,798 -3,198 -12.5% Cost of financial debt -149 -113 +31.9% -339 -215 +57.7% Income from cash and cash equivalent 2 6 -66.7% 3 12 -75.0% Net cost of financial debt -147 -107 +37.4% -336 -203 +65.9% Other financial income and expenses 5 -68 nm -85 -733 -88.4% Income before tax -1,754 -2,512 -30.2% -3,219 -4,134 -22.1% Income taxes 271 -81 nm 262 -254 nm Net income of consolidated companies -1,483 -2,593 -42.8% -2,957 -4,388 -32.6% Share of profits (losses) of associates -9 -21 -57.1% -16 -29 -44.8% Net income for the period -1,492 -2,614 -42.9% -2,973 -4,417 -32.7% Minority interest -3 -2 +50.0% -3 -4 -25.0% Net income for the period – Group part -1,489 -2,612 -43.0% -2,970 -4,413 -32.7%

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets 30 Jun 2021



31 Dec 2020



€m Goodwill 221 215 Intangible assets 1,243 1,230 Flight equipment 10,645 11,031 Other property, plant and equipment 1,453 1,548 Right-of-use assets 5,033 4,678 Investments in equity associates 166 230 Derivatives assets long term 105 92 Pension assets 0 211 Other financial assets 795 795 Deferred tax assets 269 282 Other non-current assets 1 4 Total non-current assets 19,931 20,316 Other short-term financial assets 540 607 Derivatives assets short term 408 160 Inventories 519 543 Trade receivables 1,530 1,248 Other current assets 1,047 914 Cash and cash equivalents 6,035 6,423 Total current assets 10,079 9,895 Total assets 30,010 30,211





Liabilities and equity 30 Jun 2021



31 Dec 2020



In million euros Issued capital 643 429 Additional paid-in capital 4,949 4,139 Treasury shares -25 -25 Perpetual 3,042 0 Reserves and retained earnings -12,221 -9,970 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -3,612 -5,427 Non-controlling interests 8 9 Total Equity -3,604 -5,418 Pension provisions 2,119 2,147 Other provisions 3,977 3,670 Long-term debt 11,240 14,171 Lease financial debt 2,697 2,425 Derivatives liabilities long term 58 122 Deferred tax liabilities 4 22 Other non-current liabilities 2,501 1,294 Total non-current liabilities 22,596 23,851 Provisions 956 1,337 Current portion of long-term debt 842 1,318 Current portion of lease financial debt 809 839 Derivatives liabilities short term 67 363 Trade payables 1,604 1,435 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 2,889 2,394 Frequent flyer programs 904 916 Other current liabilities 2,945 3,175 Bank overdrafts 2 1 Total current liabilities 11,018 11,778 Total equity and liabilities 30,010 30,211

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 30 June 2021

€m 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 Net income from continuing operations -2,973 -4,417 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 1,057 1,527 Financial provisions 58 88 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets 14 -36 Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates -26 0 Derivatives – non monetary result -29 224 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 86 74 Impairment 15 639 Other non-monetary items 759 282 Share of (profits) losses of associates 16 29 Deferred taxes -264 244 Financial Capacity -1,287 -1,346 (Increase) / decrease in inventories 12 59 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables -268 703 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 138 -875 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales 489 378 Change in other receivables and payables 749 278 Change in working capital requirements 1,120 543 Net cash flow from operating activities -167 -803 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -1,099 -1,284 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 565 172 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 71 357 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 2 -1 Dividends received 0 0 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months 85 -3 Net cash flow used in investing activities -376 -759 Capital increase 1,024 0 Perpetual (including premium) 0 0 Issuance of debt 690 5,014 Repayment on financial debt -1,135 -1,993 Payments on lease debt -433 -412 Decrease (increase ) in loans, net 7 52 Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid 0 0 Net cash flow from financing activities 153 2,661 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 1 -17 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -389 1,082 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 6,422 3,711 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 6,033 4,793 Change in treasury of discontinued operations 0 0

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In million euros 30 Jun 2021 31 Mar 2021 31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 Jun 2020 31

Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 30

Sep 2019 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,464 1,479 1,445 1,470 1,500 1,564 1,522 1,481 Flight equipment 10,645 10,800 11,031 11,009 10,919 11,465 11,334 10,829 Other property, plant and equipment 1,453 1,476 1,548 1,535 1,551 1,579 1,580 1,554 Right of use assets 5,033 4,795 4,678 4,789 4,938 5,119 5,173 5,300 Investments in equity associates 166 223 230 224 267 299 307 310 Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits 147 146 146 135 133 142 140 131 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -4,033 -4,083 -3,922 -4,001 -4,131 -4,190 -4,058 -4,101 WCR, excluding market value of derivatives -7,745 -6,410 -6,505 -6,894 -6,779 -6,650 -6,310 -6,285 Capital employed 7,130 8,426 8,651 8,267 8,398 9,328 9,688 9,219 Average capital employed (A) 8,199 9,158 Adjusted results from current operations -4,112 -1,364 - Dividends received 0 -1 - Share of profits (losses) of associates -45 -15 - Normative income tax 1,209 447 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) -2,948 -933 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) -36.3% -10.2%

Net debt

Balance sheet at €m 30 Jun 2021 31 Dec 2020 Financial debt 11,985 15,388 Repo on triple A bonds -48 -84 Lease debt 3,424 3,184 Currency hedge on financial debt 13 27 Accrued interest -90 -107 Gross financial debt (A) 15,284 18,408 Cash and cash equivalents 6,035 6,423 Marketable securities 144 193 Cash securities 274 309 Bonds AAA 537 518 Bank overdrafts -2 -1 Others 0 1 Repo on triple A bonds -48 -84 Net cash (B) 6,940 7,359 Net debt (A) – (B) 8,344 11,049

Adjusted operating free cash flow

Second quarter Half year €m 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations 714 -1,085 -167 -803 Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -632 -415 -1,099 -1,284 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 345 161 565 172 Operating free cash flow 427 -1,339 -701 -1,915 Payments on lease debt -217 -162 -433 -412 Adjusted operating free cash flow 210 -1,501 -1,134 -2,327

Operating cash burn









Second quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA -248 -780 -874 -840 Provisions (CO2 and other) -70 -39 -28 -33 Correction of spare parts inventory 2 -1 3 0 Addition to pension provisions 59 77 134 154 Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out) -40 -47 -83 -95 Payment linked with shares 0 0 0 -2 Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronautical) 70 43 31 41 Income from operation activities - cash impact -226 -746 -817 -775 Restructuring costs -80 -6 -125 -15 Other non-current income and expenses -63 0 -63 -1 Cost of financial debt -134 -105 -302 -200 Financial income -3 0 -7 2 Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss 20 6 47 -1 Termination of trading hedges - cash -2 -310 -8 -322 Current income tax 1 -3 -2 -10 Other financial charges & expenses - cash -8 -3 -8 -26 Other elements -2 1 -2 2 Financial capacity -497 -1,166 -1,287 -1,346

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

Second quarter Half year 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues (in €m) 2,750 1,182 4,910 6,201 Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/- 752 1,553 1,931 2,368 Total operating expense (in €m) 3,502 2,735 6,841 8,569 Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m) -77 -37 -131 -177 Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m) -99 -75 -190 -142 Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m) -254 -222 -512 -716 Transavia - other revenues (in €m) 0 -1 0 -14 Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m) -6 -5 -13 -11 Net cost (in €m) 3,064 2,395 5,996 7,508 Capacity produced, reported in ASK* 39,657 9,042 74,254 76,337 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 7.73 26.48 8.07 9.84 Gross change -70.8% -17.9% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -15 -124 Change at constant currency -70.6% -16.6% Fuel price effect (in €m) 16 -206 Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK) 7.73 26.50 8.07 9.40 Change at constant currency and fuel price basis -70.8% -14.2%

* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results

Air France Group

Second quarter Half year 2021 Change 2021 Change Revenue (in €m) 1,646 +194.5% 2,987 -16.4% EBITDA (in €m) -280 +286 -792 -158 Operating result (in m€) -566 +492 -1,406 +188 Operating margin (%) -34.4% +155.1 pt -47.1% -2.5 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -398 +389 -1,020 -109 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -24.2% +116.7 pt -34.1% -8.6 pt





KLM Group







Second quarter Half year 2021 Change 2021 Change Revenue (in €m) 1,207 +72.3% 2,137 -24.8% EBITDA (in €m) 33 +244 -78 +122 Operating result (in m€) -185 +308 -522 +246 Operating margin (%) -15.3% +55.0 pt -24.4% +2.6 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -56 +302 -169 +203 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -4.7% +46.4 pt -7.9% +5.2 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 30 June 2021

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP) KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/20 B747-400 B777-300 43 16 20 15 24 59 59 2 B777-200 21 15 26 10 36 36 -4 B787-9 10 13 5 6 12 23 23 B787-10 6 3 3 6 5 A380-800 8 4 1 3 8 A350-900 10 2 5 3 10 10 4 A340-300 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 15 8 11 12 23 21 Total Long-Haul 107 63 0 71 30 69 170 159 2 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 31 85 31 8 77 116 116 10 B737-700 13 4 3 4 10 17 17 -3 A321 19 11 8 19 19 -1 A320 44 4 4 36 44 44 A319 31 13 18 31 30 -3 A318 18 8 10 18 18 Total Medium-Haul 112 49 89 75 16 159 250 249 3 ATR72-600 ATR72-500 ATR42-500 Canadair Jet 1000 14 14 14 13 -1 Canadair Jet 700 6 6 6 5 -4 Embraer 195 E2 4 4 4 4 4 Embraer 190 17 32 11 10 28 49 49 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 15 10 5 15 15 Embraer 145 11 11 11 Total Regional 63 53 0 55 24 37 116 103 -1 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 4 0 2 6 6 0 Total 284 169 89 205 70 267 542 517 4

SECOND QUARTER 2021 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q2 Year to date Total Passenger network* 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 5,853 1,128 418.9% 10,321 16,894 (38.9%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 15,930 3,261 388.5% 29,363 53,111 (44.7%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 36,417 8,765 315.5% 70,005 71,168 (1.6%) Load factor (%) 43.7% 37.2% 6.5 41.9% 74.6% (32.6) Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,769 339 421.2% 3,338 5,857 (43.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,199 2,592 370.6% 23,164 44,080 (47.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 30,625 7,615 302.2% 59,953 58,853 1.9% Load factor (%) 39.8% 34.0% 5.8 38.6% 74.9% (36.3) North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 423 106 298.7% 698 1,590 (56.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,113 759 310.1% 5,144 11,335 (54.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 9,009 2,495 261.1% 16,070 15,821 1.6% Load factor (%) 34.6% 30.4% 4.1 32.0% 71.6% (39.6) Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 171 42 307.8% 366 873 (58.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,649 411 301.0% 3,513 8,235 (57.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,165 1,043 395.2% 10,457 10,347 1.1% Load factor (%) 31.9% 39.4% (7.5) 33.6% 79.6% (46.0) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 178 74 140.0% 338 1,188 (71.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,546 656 135.5% 2,878 10,278 (72.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,885 2,556 130.2% 11,963 14,666 (18.4%) Load factor (%) 26.3% 25.7% 0.6 24.1% 70.1% (46.0) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 686 47 1351.6% 1,217 1,235 (1.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,593 271 1227.9% 6,375 7,151 (10.9%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,505 480 1255.3% 12,472 9,143 36.4% Load factor (%) 55.2% 56.4% (1.1) 51.1% 78.2% (27.0) Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 310 70 345.1% 719 972 (26.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,298 495 364.5% 5,255 7,080 (25.8%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,062 1,041 290.4% 8,987 8,876 1.2% Load factor (%) 56.6% 47.5% 9.0 58.5% 79.8% (21.3) Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,084 789 417.9% 6,983 11,037 (36.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,731 669 457.8% 6,199 9,031 (31.4%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,792 1,150 403.5% 10,052 12,316 (18.4%) Load factor (%) 64.4% 58.2% 6.3 61.7% 73.3% (11.5)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q2 Year to date Transavia 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,175 90 1208.9% 1,527 2,439 (37.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,939 181 971.9% 2,522 4,636 (45.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,240 277 1069.2% 4,251 5,169 (17.8%) Load factor (%) 59.9% 65.3% (5.4) 59.3% 89.7% (30.4)

Total group passenger activity**

Q2 Year to date Total group** 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 7,028 1,218 477.1% 11,847 19,333 (38.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 17,869 3,438 419.7% 31,884 57,748 (44.8%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 39,656 9,042 338.6% 74,256 76,377 (2.8%) Load factor (%) 45.1% 38.0% 7.0 42.9% 75.6% (32.7)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q2 Year to date Total Group 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 2,093 1,178 77.7% 4,165 3,012 38.3% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 2,624 1,458 79.9% 5,311 4,656 14.1% Load factor (%) 79.8% 80.8% (1.0) 78.4% 64.7% 13.7



Air France activity

Q2 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,606 663 444.0% 6,652 10,153 (34.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 9,154 1,661 451.1% 17,724 30,857 (42.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 17,637 3,637 384.9% 34,052 40,321 (15.5%) Load factor (%) 51.9% 45.7% 6.2 52.0% 76.5% (24.4)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,093 179 509.9% 2,142 3,465 (38.2%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,016 1,255 459.1% 14,011 25,428 (44.9%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 14,336 2,986 380.1% 28,252 32,907 (14.1%) Load factor (%) 48.9% 42.0% 6.9 49.6% 77.2% (27.7)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,513 484 419.6% 4,510 6,689 (32.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,138 406 426.9% 3,713 5,430 (31.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,300 651 406.9% 5,800 7,413 (21.8%) Load factor (%) 64.8% 62.3% 2.5 64.0% 72.9% (8.9)





Q2 Year to date Cargo activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 912 379 140.3% 1,817 1,197 51.8% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,268 508 149.8% 2,601 2,135 21.8% Load factor (%) 71.9% 74.7% (2.8) 69.8% 56.0% 13.8

KLM activity

Q2 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,247 465 383.0% 3,669 6,741 (45.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,776 1,600 323.4% 11,639 22,254 (47.7%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 18,780 5,127 266.3% 35,951 30,848 16.5% Load factor (%) 36.1% 31.2% 4.9 32.4% 72.1% (39.8)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 676 160 321.9% 1,196 2,392 (50.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,183 1,337 287.6% 9,153 18,652 (50.9%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 16,289 4,629 251.9% 31,700 25,945 22.2% Load factor (%) 31.8% 28.9% 2.9 28.9% 71.9% (43.0)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,572 305 415.1% 2,473 4,348 (43.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,593 263 505.4% 2,486 3,602 (31.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,491 499 399.8% 4,251 4,902 (13.3%) Load factor (%) 63.9% 52.8% 11.2 58.5% 73.5% (15.0)





Q2 Year to date Cargo activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,181 798 48.0% 2,349 1,816 29.4% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,355 950 42.6% 2,710 2,521 7.5% Load factor (%) 87.2% 84.0% 3.2 86.7% 72.0% 14.7





1 The second quarter 2020 was highly impacted by worldwide lockdown

2 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency

3 See appendix for the calculation of the net debt

Attachment