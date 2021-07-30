Air France-KLM Second Quarter 2021 results

| Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Roissy Cdg Cedex, FRANCE

July 30, 2021

SECOND QUARTER 2021
Operating result at -752 million euros, EBITDA at -248 million euros
Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 210 million euros
thanks to strong ticket sales

The Group’s results improved compared to last year; although still impacted by travel restrictions:

  • Revenue at 2,750 million euros, up 1,568 million compared to last year
  • Operating result at -752 million euros, up 801 million euros compared to last year
  • EBITDA loss reduced to -248 million euros
  • Net income at -1,489 million euros, including negative impact of the derecognition of the KLM ground pension fund
  • Restructuring programs showing improved results and structural benefits increased to 2.1 billion euros
  • The group increased its capital by 1 billion euros, converted the direct French State loan of 3 billion euros into perpetual hybrid instruments and issued a Senior bond of 800 million euros of which the cash will be received in the Third quarter
  • Net debt at 8.3 billion euros, down by 2.7 billion euros compared to end of 2020 thanks to the first set of capital strengthening measures

OUTLOOK

Since June, first signs of recovery are visible in the booking trend thanks to waived or eased travel restrictions in Europe due to the rise of vaccination rate across all countries. The reopening of the North Atlantic for americans citizens to visit Europe also resulted in an improved booking trend.

In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at index in the range of 60% to 70% in the Third quarter 2021 compared to 2019.

Due to the uncertainty of the reopening of the North Atlantic for European citizens and uncertainty concerning travel restrictions waiving, no capacity guidance will be provided for the Fourth quarter 2021.

The Air France-KLM Group continues to focus on its transformation projects in order to reduce its costs and on cash and equity. During the Annual General Meeting in May 2021, extraordinary resolutions were approved by the shareholders, providing the Board of Directors large flexibility to restore equity. These resolutions could include instruments such as rights issuance, vanilla quasi-equity and equity-linked instruments in order to restore balance sheet and re-profile debt redemptions.

Early July, Air France-KLM signed and executed an EMTN Program for a total issuance size of 4.5 billion euros.

Air France-KLM Group

 		Second quarterHalf year
2021Change12021 Change
Passengers (thousands)7,028+477.1%11,847-38.7%
Passenger Unit revenue per ASK2 (€ cts) 3.83+0.8%3.39-37.6%
Operating result (€m)-752+801-1,931+437
Net income – Group part (€m)-1,489+1,123-2,970+1,443
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)210+1,711-1,134+1,193
Net debt at end of period3 (€m)  8,344-2,705

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Anne-Marie Couderc, met on July 29, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the First Half 2021. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:
Thanks to the easing of travel restrictions in several key regions, the Second quarter of 2021 saw the first signs of the long-awaited recovery. Travelers were able to take the skies again and Air France-KLM’s voluntarist approach in terms of capacities - combined with the Group’s balanced network and efficient hubs - proved conclusive. Reciprocity of borders reopening and the acceleration of the vaccination roll-out worldwide, especially in the context of the rise of the Delta variant, will play a key role in maintaining this momentum.” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM. “To make the most of the recovery and prepare for the future, Air France-KLM continued its transformation across all businesses and notably reinforced its sustainability efforts to lead the way to sustainable aviation.

Business review  

Network: Recovery visible only in June while Cargo continued to perform strongly

Network

 		Second quarterHalf year
2021ChangeChange
constant currency		2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Total revenues (€m)2,363+151.8%+158.3%4,221-19.1%-17.1%
Scheduled revenues (€m)2,187+164.5%+171.6%3,899-20.4%-18.2%
Operating result (€m)-654+469+477-1,715+137+127

Second quarter 2021 revenues increased by 158.3% at constant currency to 2.363 million euros. The operating result amounted to -654 million euros, a 477 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.

Passenger network: Caribbean & Indian Ocean, Africa & Middle East, Europe and French Domestic as the most resilient areas

 Second quarterHalf year
Passenger network2021ChangeChange
constant currency		2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Passengers (thousands)5,853+418.9% 10,321-38.9% 
Capacity (ASK m)36,417+315.5% 70,003-1.6% 
Traffic (RPK m) 15,930+388.5% 29,363-44.7% 
Load factor 43.7%+6.5 pt 41.9%-32.7 pt 
Total passenger revenues (€m)1,468+294.5%+301.7%2,487-40.5%-39.3%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)1,392+315.2%+324.3%2,356-41.2%-39.7%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.82-0.1%+2.1%3.37-40.2%-38.7%

Last year Second quarter, the passenger network activity was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and came almost to a standstill. This year, the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers in the Second quarter was 315.5% higher than last year, however at 48% of 2019 Second quarter levels. Thanks to the Group’s balanced network and strong Cargo performance, the passenger network was in line with the Group’s guidance provided during First quarter 2021 results presentation.
Antilles, Greece and French domestic were amongst the best performing routes. Again, this quarter the Group operated more capacity than its main European competitors did.

During the Second quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900 to the fleet and KLM Cityhopper welcomed two Embraer 195 E2 into its fleet. With these investments, the Group continues to build an efficient fleet and shows its sustainable commitment.

Continuation of strong performance by Cargo

 Second quarterHalf year
Cargo business2021ChangeChange
constant currency		2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Tons (thousands)273+83.4% 541+38.2% 
Capacity (ATK m)2,623+66.0% 5,311+11.3% 
Traffic (RTK m) 2,092+77.5% 4,166+38.4% 
Load factor 79.8%+5.2 pt 78.4%+15.3 pt 
Total Cargo revenues (€m)894+58.1%+63.0%1,733+67.9%+74.0%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)795+62.0%+66.9%1,543+73.4%+79.5%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 30.31-2.4%+0.5%29.06+55.8%+61.3%

Compared to the Second quarter in 2020, capacity increased by 66% in Available Ton Kilometers. Despite this increase in capacity, the Load factor gained 5.2 points and the unit revenue per ATK at constant currency improved by 0.5%. Compared to 2019, a still limited cargo capacity is available while the demand remains high resulting in high Revenue Ton Kilometers and Revenues.

At the moment, the Group transports more than 100 shipments of Covid-19 vaccines per month. The distribution of vaccines continues to gradually increase and the Group expects further growth in the Third quarter, notably to Africa and South America.

During the First half year of 2021, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Cargo program welcomed 22 partners, showing the sustainable commitment of Air France-KLM Cargo and its partners.

Transavia operating loss in the Second quarter 2021 at -98 million euros

 Second quarterHalf year
Transavia2021Change2021Change
Passengers (thousands)1,175+1,208.9%1,527-37.4%
Capacity (ASK m)3,240+1,069.2%4,251-17.8%
Traffic (RPK m) 1,939+972.0%2,522-45.6%
Load factor 59.9%-5.4 pt59.3%-30.4 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)126+655.4%163-37.1%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.88-29.0%3.83-19.1%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)6.90-84.8%8.96+5.9%
Operating result (€m)-98+13-218-25

The Second quarter operating result ended at an operational loss of -98 million euros, because of the ongoing travel restrictions in Europe and North Africa. As the production levels in the Second quarter of last year were close to zero due to an almost full production freeze, the activity level in the Second quarter 2021 was around ten times higher than last year. On this increased capacity, the load factor lost 5.4 point compared to last year at a level of 59.9%.

In the first half of 2021, the number of aircraft of Transavia increased by nine as part of the growth strategy for Transavia France. Transavia is well positioned to capture the leisure traffic recovery, seen since June, being a major opportunity for the Group’s competitiveness gain.


Maintenance business operating result for Second quarter 2021 around breakeven

 Second quarterHalf year
Maintenance2021ChangeChange
constant currency		2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Total revenues (€m)679+35.5% 1,302-20.6% 
Third-party revenues (€m)255+14.9%+31.0%514-28.3%-18.5%
Operating result (€m)-3315319-10311329
Operating margin (%)-0.4%+63.0 pt+68.0 pt-0.8%+18.8 pt+21.1 pt

The Second quarter operating result stood at -3 million euros, an increase of 319 million euros against a constant currency versus the Second quarter 2020.

In the Second quarter of 2020, the maintenance business recorded one offs linked to the Covid-19 crisis amounting to 203 million euros; excluding one offs effect, the operating result increase in the Second quarter this year is mainly explained by operational improvement and cost savings.

Total revenues increased by 35.5% in the Second quarter while third party revenues rose by 14.9% and internal revenues increased by 51.9%. This increase in internal revenues is mainly related to an increase in flight hours compared to the very low flight hours during the Second quarter 2020. The rise in external revenues is mainly driven by the components business.

Air France-KLM Group: EBITDA loss reduced to -0.2 billion euros

 Second quarterHalf year
 2021ChangeChange
constant currency		2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Capacity (ASK m)39,657+338.6% 74,254-2.7% 
Traffic (RPK m)17,869+419.2% 31,884-44.8% 
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.83-1.2%+0.8%3.39-39.1%-37.6%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.83-37.4%-35.7%5.47-18.8%-16.7%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel7.73-70.8%-70.8%8.07-17.9%-14.2%
Revenues (€m)2,750+132.7%+143.1%4,910-20.8%-18.0%
EBITDA (€m)-248+532+539-874-34-26
Operating result (€m) -752+801+808-1,931+437+442
Operating margin (%)-27.3%+104.0 pt+109.4 pt-39.3%-1.1 pt+0.1 pt
Net income - Group part (€m)-1,489+1,123 -2,970+1,443 

In the Second quarter 2021, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -752 million euros, up by 801 million euros compared to last year.

Net income amounted to -1,489 million euros in the Second quarter 2021, an increase of 1,123 million euros compared to last year. Last year Second quarter was heavily impacted by the recording of exceptional accounting items due to Covid-19 (impairment for acceleration phase-out Airbus 380s and Airbus 340s, fuel “over hedge” and a restructuring costs provision for the Air France and KLM voluntary departure plans).

Following the conversion of KLM defined benefit pension schemes into collective defined contribution schemes for Cockpit and Cabin staff in 2017, now also the KLM ground staff pension fund moved to a defined contribution scheme. This lead to more predictable annual contributions and less volatility on the Group’s Balance Sheet. Mainly due to the derecognition of the KLM ground staff pension fund the other non-current income and expenses showed in Q2 a negative amount of 849 million euros.

The Second quarter 2021 unit cost decreased by 71%, primarily caused by an increase of capacity

On a constant currency and fuel price basis, unit costs were down 71% in the Second quarter 2021.

All cost items, except other external expenses, increased in the Second quarter 2021 compared to last year due to an increase in capacity of 338.6%.
Group net employee cost were up 21.8% mainly due to less government support. The FTE reduction did not compensate fully this gap as indicated during the fourth quarter 2020 results presentation.

Second quarter: Adjusted Operating Free cash flow positive. Change in Working Capital Requirement driven by improved advanced ticket sales

 Second quarterHalf year
In € million2021Change2021Change
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)-417+744-1,162+169
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)-80-74-125-110
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)1,211+1,1291,120+577
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)714+1,799-167+636
Net investments* (€m)-287-33-534+578
Operating free cash flow (€m)427+1,766-701+1,214
Repayment of lease debt-217-55-433-21
Adjusted operating free cash flow**210+1,711-1,134+1,193

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flowis operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in the Second quarter 2021 of 210 million euros, an increase of 1,711 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by improved advanced tickets sales.

In million30 Jun 202131 Dec 2020
Net debt 8,34411,049
EBITDA trailing 12 months-1,723-1,689
Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 monthsnana

Q2: Performance improved versus last year although still negatively impacted by travel restrictions

 Second quarterHalf year
 2021Change2021Change
Air France Group Operating result (€m)-566+492-1,406+188
Operating margin (%)-34.4%+155.1 pt-47.1%-2.5 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)-185+308-522+246
Operating margin (%)-15.3%+55.0 pt-24.4%+2.6 pt

OUTLOOK

Since June, first signs of recovery are visible in the booking trend thanks to waived or eased travel restrictions in Europe due to the rise of vaccination rate across all countries. The reopening of the North Atlantic for American citizens to visit Europe also resulted in an improved booking trend.

In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at index in the range of 60% to 70% in the Third quarter 2021 compared to 2019.

Due to the uncertainty of the reopening of the North Atlantic for European citizens and uncertainty concerning travel restrictions waiving, no capacity guidance will be provided for the Fourth quarter 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Group has 9.4 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal, the Senior bond of 800 million euros issued by the end of June is not included in this amount yet. This level can be considered comfortable, given the first signs of recovery and the cash requirements for 2021, which include:

  • Third quarter 2021 EBITDA expected to be positive
  • Net Capex spending expected below 2.0 billion euros in 2021, and largely funded for fleet investments
  • Restructuring cash out below 500 million euros in 2021, part of which is compensated by the associated reduction in the salary cost

The Air France-KLM Group continues to focus on its transformation projects in order to reduce its costs and on cash and equity. During the Annual General Meeting in May 2021, extraordinary resolutions were approved by the shareholders, providing the Board of Directors large flexibility to restore equity. These resolutions could include instruments such as rights issuance, vanilla quasi-equity and equity-linked instruments in order to restore balance sheet and re-profile debt redemptions.

Guidance: Air France-KLM Group medium term operating margin objective unchanged

The Group accelerates its transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition. Air France-KLM continues to balance its medium-term focus on managing liquidity with the long-term focus on achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group continues to optimize fleet, workforce, network, costs and reinforce his sustainability efforts.

Air France-KLM estimates the number of aircraft in 2022 to be 7% below the number of aircraft in 2019. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to the 2019 levels in 2024.

By the end of June 2021, KLM managed to decrease the number of FTE by 5,700 compared to December 2019. In Air France (excluding Transavia France subsidiary), the number of FTE decreased by 5,300 end of June 2021 compared to December 2019. The voluntary departure plan continues at Air France (excluding Transavia France), and an additional 3,200 FTE will leave the company by end 2022.
Operating costs will being reduced in 2021 and beyond, with 800 million euros structural benefits for KLM end 2021 and 1.3 billion euros end 2022 for Air France versus 2019.

The reduction in FTE, amongst other key transformation initiatives, will drive the unit cost down 8% to 10% (Unit cost including fuel and currency change assumptions) once capacity is back to 2019 level.

The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is maintained with an Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow expected to be positive in 2023. The Operating Margin mid-cycle objective is still estimated at 7% to 8%.

The Net debt/EBITDA target ratio of circa 3x in 2023 will be lowered to circa 2x after the expected second step of recapitalization.

Early July, Air France-KLM signed and executed an EMTN Program for a total issuance size of 4.5 billion euros, to fully support and optimize its overall financing strategy, and opportunistically make use of debt capital market windows through private and public bond issuances. Société Générale is acting as Arranger to the Programme alongside five dealers: CACIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Santander. Gide Loyrette Nouel acted as Legal Advisor to Air France-KLM and Allen & Overy as Legal Advisor to the group of dealers.

******

The external auditors carried out limited review procedures. Their limited review report was issued following the Board meeting.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on July 30, 2021 from 7:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on July 30, 2021 at 08.30 CET.
            
To connect to the conference call, please dial:

France: Local +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50
Netherlands: Local +31 (0) 20 721 9251
UK: Local +44 (0)330 336 9126
US: Local +1 323-794-2597

Confirmation code: 4260430

Investor Relations                                                                Press
Olivier Gall                 Michiel Klinkers                                        
+33 1 49 89 52 59                        +33 1 49 89 52 60                        +33 1 41 56 56 00
olgall@airfranceklm.com                        Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

Income Statement

 Second quarterHalf year
€m20212020Change20212020Change
Sales2,7501,182+132.5%4,9106,201-20.8%
Other revenues00nm00nm
Revenues2,7501,182+132.5%4,9106,201-20.8%
Aircraft fuel-520-213+144.1%-982-1,397-29.7%
Chartering costs-78-24+225.0%-147-114+28.9%
Landing fees and route charges-245-91+169.2%-460-478-3.8%
Catering-68-14+385.7%-126-178-29.2%
Handling charges and other operating costs-211-82+157.3%-402-441-8.8%
Aircraft maintenance costs-447-298+50.0%-792-912-13.2%
Commercial and distribution costs-72-36+100.0%-131-230-43.0%
Other external expenses -254-270-5.9%-552-673-18.0%
Salaries and related costs-1,237-1,016+21.8%-2,403-2,931-18.0%
Taxes other than income taxes-29-24+20.8%-69-80-13.8%
Other income and expenses163106+53.8%280393-28.8%
EBITDA-248-780-68.2%-874-840+4.0%
Amortization, depreciation and provisions-504-773-34.8%-1,057-1,528-30.8%
Income from current operations-752-1,553-51.6%-1,931-2,368-18.5%
Sales of aircraft equipment-1125nm-1424nm
Other non-current income and expenses-849-809+4.9%-853-854-0%
Income from operating activities-1,612-2,337-31.0%-2,798-3,198-12.5%
Cost of financial debt-149-113+31.9%-339-215+57.7%
Income from cash and cash equivalent26-66.7%312-75.0%
Net cost of financial debt-147-107+37.4%-336-203+65.9%
Other financial income and expenses5-68nm-85-733-88.4%
Income before tax-1,754-2,512-30.2%-3,219-4,134-22.1%
Income taxes271-81nm262-254nm
Net income of consolidated companies-1,483-2,593-42.8%-2,957-4,388-32.6%
Share of profits (losses) of associates-9-21-57.1%-16-29-44.8%
Net income for the period-1,492-2,614-42.9%-2,973-4,417-32.7%
Minority interest-3-2+50.0%-3-4-25.0%
Net income for the period – Group part-1,489-2,612-43.0%-2,970-4,413-32.7%

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets30 Jun 2021

 		31 Dec 2020

 
€m
Goodwill221215
Intangible assets1,2431,230
Flight equipment10,64511,031
Other property, plant and equipment1,4531,548
Right-of-use assets5,0334,678
Investments in equity associates166230
Derivatives assets long term10592
Pension assets0211
Other financial assets795795
Deferred tax assets269282
Other non-current assets14
Total non-current assets19,93120,316
Other short-term financial assets540607
Derivatives assets short term408160
Inventories519543
Trade receivables1,5301,248
Other current assets1,047914
Cash and cash equivalents6,0356,423
Total current assets10,0799,895
Total assets30,01030,211


Liabilities and equity30 Jun 2021

 		31 Dec 2020

 
In million euros
Issued capital643429
Additional paid-in capital4,9494,139
Treasury shares-25-25
Perpetual3,0420
Reserves and retained earnings-12,221-9,970
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM-3,612-5,427
Non-controlling interests89
Total Equity-3,604-5,418
Pension provisions2,1192,147
Other provisions3,9773,670
Long-term debt11,24014,171
Lease financial debt2,6972,425
Derivatives liabilities long term58122
Deferred tax liabilities422
Other non-current liabilities2,5011,294
Total non-current liabilities22,59623,851
Provisions9561,337
Current portion of long-term debt8421,318
Current portion of lease financial debt809839
Derivatives liabilities short term67363
Trade payables1,6041,435
Deferred revenue on ticket sales2,8892,394
Frequent flyer programs904916
Other current liabilities2,9453,175
Bank overdrafts21
Total current liabilities11,01811,778
Total equity and liabilities30,01030,211

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 30 June 2021

€m30 Jun 202130 Jun 2020
Net income from continuing operations-2,973-4,417
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions1,0571,527
Financial provisions5888
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets14-36
Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates-260
Derivatives – non monetary result-29224
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net8674
Impairment15639
Other non-monetary items759282
Share of (profits) losses of associates1629
Deferred taxes-264244
Financial Capacity-1,287-1,346
(Increase) / decrease in inventories1259
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables-268703
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables138-875
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales489378
Change in other receivables and payables749278
Change in working capital requirements1,120543
Net cash flow from operating activities-167-803
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-1,099-1,284
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets565172
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities71357
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities2-1
Dividends received00
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months85-3
Net cash flow used in investing activities-376-759
Capital increase1,0240
Perpetual (including premium)00
Issuance of debt6905,014
Repayment on financial debt-1,135-1,993
Payments on lease debt-433-412
Decrease (increase ) in loans, net752
Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid00
Net cash flow from financing activities1532,661
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts1-17
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts-3891,082
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period6,4223,711
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period6,0334,793
Change in treasury of discontinued operations00

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In million euros30 Jun 202131 Mar 202131 Dec 202030 Sep 202030 Jun 202031
Mar 2020		31 Dec 201930
Sep 2019
Goodwill and intangible assets1,4641,4791,4451,4701,5001,5641,5221,481
Flight equipment10,64510,80011,03111,00910,91911,46511,33410,829
Other property, plant and equipment1,4531,4761,5481,5351,5511,5791,5801,554
Right of use assets5,0334,7954,6784,7894,9385,1195,1735,300
Investments in equity associates166223230224267299307310
Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits147146146135133142140131
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring-4,033-4,083-3,922-4,001-4,131-4,190-4,058-4,101
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives-7,745-6,410-6,505-6,894-6,779-6,650-6,310-6,285
Capital employed 7,1308,4268,6518,2678,3989,3289,6889,219
Average capital employed (A)8,1999,158
Adjusted results from current operations-4,112-1,364
- Dividends received0-1
- Share of profits (losses) of associates-45-15
- Normative income tax1,209447
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)-2,948-933
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)-36.3%-10.2%

Net debt

 Balance sheet at
€m30 Jun 202131 Dec 2020
Financial debt11,98515,388
Repo on triple A bonds-48-84
Lease debt3,4243,184
Currency hedge on financial debt1327
Accrued interest-90-107
Gross financial debt (A)15,28418,408
Cash and cash equivalents6,0356,423
Marketable securities144193
Cash securities274309
Bonds AAA537518
Bank overdrafts-2-1
Others01
Repo on triple A bonds-48-84
Net cash (B)6,9407,359
Net debt (A) – (B)8,34411,049

Adjusted operating free cash flow

 Second quarterHalf year
€m2021202020212020
Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations714-1,085-167-803
Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets-632-415-1,099-1,284
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 345161565172
Operating free cash flow427-1,339-701-1,915
Payments on lease debt-217-162-433-412
Adjusted operating free cash flow210-1,501-1,134-2,327

Operating cash burn

 

 

 		Second quarterFirst Half
 2021202020212020
EBITDA-248-780-874-840
Provisions (CO2 and other)-70-39-28-33
Correction of spare parts inventory2-130
Addition to pension provisions5977134154
Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)-40-47-83-95
Payment linked with shares000-2
Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronautical)70433141
Income from operation activities - cash impact-226-746-817-775
Restructuring costs-80-6-125-15
Other non-current income and expenses-630-63-1
Cost of financial debt-134-105-302-200
Financial income-30-72
Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss20647-1
Termination of trading hedges - cash-2-310-8-322
Current income tax1-3-2-10
Other financial charges & expenses - cash-8-3-8-26
Other elements-21-22
     
Financial capacity-497-1,166-1,287-1,346

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

 Second quarterHalf year
 2021202020212020
Revenues (in €m)2,7501,1824,9106,201
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-7521,5531,9312,368
Total operating expense (in €m)3,5022,7356,8418,569
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)-77-37-131-177
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)-99-75-190-142
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)-254-222-512-716
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)0-10-14
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)-6-5-13-11
Net cost (in €m)3,0642,3955,9967,508
Capacity produced, reported in ASK*39,6579,04274,25476,337
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)7.7326.488.079.84
Gross change -70.8% -17.9%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -15 -124
Change at constant currency -70.6% -16.6%
Fuel price effect (in €m) 16 -206
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)7.7326.508.079.40
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis -70.8% -14.2%

* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results
Air France Group

 Second quarterHalf year
 2021Change2021Change
Revenue (in €m)1,646+194.5%2,987-16.4%
EBITDA (in €m)-280+286-792-158
Operating result (in m€)-566+492-1,406+188
Operating margin (%)-34.4%+155.1 pt-47.1%-2.5 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)-398+389-1,020-109
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin-24.2%+116.7 pt-34.1%-8.6 pt


KLM Group

 

 		Second quarterHalf year
 2021Change2021Change
Revenue (in €m)1,207+72.3%2,137-24.8%
EBITDA (in €m)33+244-78+122
Operating result (in m€)-185+308-522+246
Operating margin (%)-15.3%+55.0 pt-24.4%+2.6 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)-56+302-169+203
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin-4.7%+46.4 pt-7.9%+5.2 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 30 June 2021

Aircraft typeAF
(incl. HOP)		KL
(incl. KLC & MP)		TransaviaOwnedFinance leaseOperating leaseTotalIn operationChange / 31/12/20
B747-400         
B777-3004316 20152459592
B777-2002115 26 103636-4
B787-91013 56122323 
B787-10 6 33 65 
A380-8008  4138  
A350-90010  25310104
A340-300         
A330-300 5   555 
A330-200158 11 122321 
Total Long-Haul1076307130691701592
B737-900 5 5  55 
B737-800 31853187711611610
B737-700 13434101717-3
A32119  11 81919-1
A32044  44364444 
A31931  13 183130-3
A31818  8 101818 
Total Medium-Haul112498975161592502493
ATR72-600         
ATR72-500         
ATR42-500         
Canadair Jet 100014  14  1413-1
Canadair Jet 7006  6  65-4
Embraer 195 E2 4   4444
Embraer 1901732 1110284949 
Embraer 175 17 314 1717 
Embraer 17015  10 51515 
Embraer 14511  11  11  
Total Regional63530552437116103-1
B747-400ERF 3 3  33 
B747-400BCF 1 1  11 
B777-F2    222 
Total Cargo240402660
          
Total28416989205702675425174

  

SECOND QUARTER 2021 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

  Q2  Year to date
Total Passenger network*20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)5,8531,128418.9% 10,32116,894(38.9%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)15,9303,261388.5% 29,36353,111(44.7%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)36,4178,765315.5% 70,00571,168(1.6%)
Load factor (%)43.7%37.2%6.5 41.9%74.6%(32.6)
        
Long-haul       
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,769339421.2% 3,3385,857(43.0%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)12,1992,592370.6% 23,16444,080(47.5%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)30,6257,615302.2% 59,95358,8531.9%
Load factor (%)39.8%34.0%5.8 38.6%74.9%(36.3)
        
North America       
Passengers carried (‘000s)423106298.7% 6981,590(56.1%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)3,113759310.1% 5,14411,335(54.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)9,0092,495261.1% 16,07015,8211.6%
Load factor (%)34.6%30.4%4.1 32.0%71.6%(39.6)
        
Latin America       
Passengers carried (‘000s)17142307.8% 366873(58.1%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)1,649411301.0% 3,5138,235(57.3%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,1651,043395.2% 10,45710,3471.1%
Load factor (%)31.9%39.4%(7.5) 33.6%79.6%(46.0)
        
Asia / Pacific       
Passengers carried (‘000s)17874140.0% 3381,188(71.5%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)1,546656135.5% 2,87810,278(72.0%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,8852,556130.2% 11,96314,666(18.4%)
Load factor (%)26.3%25.7%0.6 24.1%70.1%(46.0)
        
Africa / Middle East       
Passengers carried (‘000s)686471351.6% 1,2171,235(1.5%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)3,5932711227.9% 6,3757,151(10.9%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)6,5054801255.3% 12,4729,14336.4%
Load factor (%)55.2%56.4%(1.1) 51.1%78.2%(27.0)
        
Caribbean / Indian Ocean       
Passengers carried (‘000s)31070345.1% 719972(26.0%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)2,298495364.5% 5,2557,080(25.8%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)4,0621,041290.4% 8,9878,8761.2%
Load factor (%)56.6%47.5%9.0 58.5%79.8%(21.3)
        
Short and Medium-haul       
Passengers carried (‘000s)4,084789417.9% 6,98311,037(36.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)3,731669457.8% 6,1999,031(31.4%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,7921,150403.5% 10,05212,316(18.4%)
Load factor (%)64.4%58.2%6.3 61.7%73.3%(11.5)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity        

  Q2  Year to date
Transavia20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,175901208.9% 1,5272,439(37.4%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)1,939181971.9% 2,5224,636(45.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)3,2402771069.2% 4,2515,169(17.8%)
Load factor (%)59.9%65.3%(5.4) 59.3%89.7%(30.4)

Total group passenger activity**

  Q2  Year to date
Total group**20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)7,0281,218477.1% 11,84719,333(38.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)17,8693,438419.7% 31,88457,748(44.8%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)39,6569,042338.6% 74,25676,377(2.8%)
Load factor (%)45.1%38.0%7.0 42.9%75.6%(32.7)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

  Q2  Year to date
Total Group20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)2,0931,17877.7% 4,1653,01238.3%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)2,6241,45879.9% 5,3114,65614.1%
Load factor (%)79.8%80.8%(1.0) 78.4%64.7%13.7


Air France activity

  Q2  Year to date
Total Passenger network activity20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)3,606663444.0% 6,65210,153(34.5%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)9,1541,661451.1% 17,72430,857(42.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)17,6373,637384.9% 34,05240,321(15.5%)
Load factor (%)51.9%45.7%6.2 52.0%76.5%(24.4)


Long-haul       
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,093179509.9% 2,1423,465(38.2%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)7,0161,255459.1% 14,01125,428(44.9%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)14,3362,986380.1% 28,25232,907(14.1%)
Load factor (%)48.9%42.0%6.9 49.6%77.2%(27.7)


Short and Medium-haul       
Passengers carried (‘000s)2,513484419.6% 4,5106,689(32.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)2,138406426.9% 3,7135,430(31.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)3,300651406.9% 5,8007,413(21.8%)
Load factor (%)64.8%62.3%2.5 64.0%72.9%(8.9)


  Q2  Year to date
Cargo activity20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)912379140.3% 1,8171,19751.8%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,268508149.8% 2,6012,13521.8%
Load factor (%)71.9%74.7%(2.8) 69.8%56.0%13.8

KLM activity

  Q2  Year to date
Total Passenger network activity20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)2,247465383.0% 3,6696,741(45.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)6,7761,600323.4% 11,63922,254(47.7%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)18,7805,127266.3% 35,95130,84816.5%
Load factor (%)36.1%31.2%4.9 32.4%72.1%(39.8)


Long-haul       
Passengers carried (‘000s)676160321.9% 1,1962,392(50.0%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)5,1831,337287.6% 9,15318,652(50.9%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)16,2894,629251.9% 31,70025,94522.2%
Load factor (%)31.8%28.9%2.9 28.9%71.9%(43.0)


Short and Medium-haul       
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,572305415.1% 2,4734,348(43.1%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)1,593263505.4% 2,4863,602(31.0%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)2,491499399.8% 4,2514,902(13.3%)
Load factor (%)63.9%52.8%11.2 58.5%73.5%(15.0)


  Q2  Year to date
Cargo activity20212020Variation 20212020Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)1,18179848.0% 2,3491,81629.4%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,35595042.6% 2,7102,5217.5%
Load factor (%)87.2%84.0%3.2 86.7%72.0%14.7


1 The second quarter 2020 was highly impacted by worldwide lockdown
2 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency
3 See appendix for the calculation of the net debt

Attachment


Attachments

Q2_2021 Press release EN