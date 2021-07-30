Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

30 July 2021

 

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 29th July 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 29/07/2021

Allotment Price: £6.00		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/07/2021
Simon Coles251,840
Katy Wilde463,382
Alan Dale261,924
Benjamin Ford7512
Nicholas Wiles5428

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

 

 

-ends-