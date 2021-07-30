Jānis Buks elected as the Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm

English Latvian

Today, on July 30, the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm has elected Jānis Buks as the Chairperson of the Management Board. He has significant professional experience, which, together with the team of JSC Olainfarm, will contribute to the company's growth, stability, and predictability. Jānis Buks was the Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm from April 4, 2019 to June 17, 2021.



“JSC Olainfarm is a Latvian pharmaceutical success story, however, the conflicts of recent years have overshadowed the success. We need to ensure stability and predictability, both for future plans and for the group as a whole. It is time to restart Olainfarm and build back the company's reputation, continue to grow and to be a stable and predictable partner and employer,” emphasizes Jānis Buks, Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

J. Buks graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Latvia, obtaining a bachelor's degree in law. He improved his knowledge in the London Business School Strategic Leadership Program in London and the Management Development Program in Vienna. For seven years he was the Head of the Latvian branch of Nordea Bank AB Bank in Latvia and for a year he worked as a Member of the Management Board of AS Luminor Banka.

J. Buks does not own any shares of JSC Olainfarm or capital shares in other companies.

Board Members Janis Leimanis, Elena Bushberg, Signe Baldere-Sildedze and Raimonds Terentjevs continue to work in the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The Group’s business strategy “FORWARD” highlights the main company’s vision – to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries – pharmaceutical company Olainfarm, food supplements & medical devices producer Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain Latvijas Aptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centres DiaMed & OlainMed.

