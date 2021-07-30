FAT Brands to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, and 10 other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-231-0316 from the U.S. or 1-314-696-0504 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, August 12, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 8072033. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “invest” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 14 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises approximately 2,000 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Lynne Collier

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-430-2216﻿﻿﻿﻿

Media Relations:

JConnelly

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@jconnelly.com

862-246-9911

