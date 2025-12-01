Great American Cookies Lights Up the Holiday Season with Free Cookies on National Cookie Day

Beloved Cookie Brand Invites Guests to Enjoy a Free Cookie on Dec. 4

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake and owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., is making the holiday season even sweeter with a free treat in honor of National Cookie Day. At participating locations on Dec. 4, rewards members can enjoy a FREE Regular Original Chocolate Chip or Sugar Cookie, available in-store only through the Great American Cookies app.

For even more holiday cheer, Great American Cookies has also introduced its new Winter White Sugar Cookie Cake, an eye-catching flavor inspired by sparkling snow and winter moments. This sweet showstopper can be customized with a variety of designs, colors, and seasonal greetings, making it the perfect centerpiece for every holiday occasion.

“In a year that’s been challenging for many, this season reminds us to slow down and savor the little joys that bring us together,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We’re grateful for the chance to share a bit of comfort with our loyal guests through a fresh-baked cookie. And we’re excited to brighten celebrations with our new Winter White Sugar Cookie Cake, a fun, festive treat that makes the season feel a little sweeter.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For more information on Great American Cookies or to become a rewards member today, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

