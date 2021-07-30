Increased number of shares and votes in ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

English Swedish

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announced today that the total number of shares and votes in the Company per 30 July 2021 amounts to 27,861,808.



The number of votes and shares in ZetaDisplay have increased from 27,284,308 to 27,861,808 due to an exercise of 550,000 warrants of series 2018/2021 to subscribe for 577,500 new common shares in the Company. The new common shares in the Company have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in July 2021.

This is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Per Mandorf, at 17:30 (CEST) on 30 July 2021.

Malmö, 30 July 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Phone +46 768-75 41 77

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

