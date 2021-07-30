Capgemini SE: Availability of the First Half 2021 Financial Report

English French

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne au capital de 1 350 278 696 euros

Siège social à : Paris (17ème) 11, rue de Tilsitt

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, July 30, 2021.

Capgemini filed on July 30, 2021 its First Half 2021 Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The First Half 2021 Financial Report is available in French on the website of the company at:

https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/event/resultats-du-1er-semestre-2021/

An English translation is also available at the following address:

https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/h1-2021-results/

