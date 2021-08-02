Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results

Amsterdam, 2 August 2021 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2021 amounts to €517 million

Net revenue (beia) €9,971 million, +14.1% organic growth

Net revenue (beia) organic growth per hectolitre +5.5%

Consolidated beer volume organic growth +9.6%

Heineken® volume +19.6%

Operating profit (beia) organic growth +109.3%

Net profit (beia) €896 million, +320.3% organic growth

EverGreen strategy deployment at HEINEKEN has started

Full year expectations unchanged: financial results to remain below 2019.





FINANCIAL SUMMARY1

IFRS Measures € million Total

growth BEIA Measures € million Organic growth2 Revenue 11,970 7.3 % Revenue (beia) 11,970 13.1 % Net revenue 10,010 8.3 % Net revenue (beia) 9,971 14.1 % Operating profit 1,717 1,920.0 % Operating profit (beia) 1,628 109.3 % Operating profit (beia) margin 16.3% Net profit of

Heineken Holding N.V. 517 448.1 % Net profit (beia) 896 320.3 % Diluted EPS (in €) 1.80 446.2 % Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 1.56 295.5 % Free operating cash flow 650 Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3 3.0x

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms used throughout this report.

2 Organic growth shown, except for Diluted EPS (beia) which is total growth.

3 Includes acquisitions and excludes disposals on a 12 month pro-forma basis.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

According to the Articles of Association of Heineken Holding N.V. both Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. pay an identical dividend per share. In accordance with its dividend policy, HEINEKEN fixes the interim dividend at 40% of the total dividend of the previous year. In 2020, HEINEKEN by exception deviated from this policy, as no interim dividend was paid in August 2020.

For 2021, HEINEKEN will apply its regular policy and pay an interim dividend of €0.28 per share (2020: nil) on 11 August 2021. Both the Heineken Holding N.V. shares and the Heineken N.V. shares will trade ex-dividend on 4 August 2021.

OUTLOOK STATEMENTS

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the world with the biggest impact for HEINEKEN's business currently in Asia. HEINEKEN expects the rest of the year will continue to be volatile, with some markets gradually recovering while others continue to implement restrictions until vaccinations are more broadly rolled out.

Furthermore, HEINEKEN expects headwinds in input costs in the second half of 2021 and a material impact from commodity costs in 2022. HEINEKEN will be assertive on pricing and drive revenue and cost management to face this challenge; however HEINEKEN expects margin pressure to intensify in the second half. In addition, HEINEKEN will increase its marketing and sales expenses investment behind growth initiatives versus last year, fully in line with HEINEKEN's original full year brand plans.

As a consequence, HEINEKEN expects operating profit margin (beia) to be lower in the second half compared with the second half of last year, and as indicated before, full year financial results are expected to remain below 2019.

HEINEKEN also anticipates:

An average effective interest rate (beia) of around 2.7% (2020: 3.0%)

Capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of around €1.8 billion (2020: €1.6 billion)

The effective tax rate (beia) to stay above 2019 level due to the effect of fixed cost components in the tax line.

TRANSLATIONAL CURRENCY CALCULATED IMPACT

Based on the impact to date, and applying spot rates of 28 July 2021 to the 2020 financial results as a baseline for the remainder of the year, the calculated negative currency translational impact would be approximately €450 million in net revenue (beia), €90 million at consolidated operating profit (beia), and €40 million at net profit (beia).

INVESTOR CALENDAR HEINEKEN N.V.

(events also accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders)

Trading Update for Q3 2021 27 October 2021 Full Year 2021 Results 16 February 2022

