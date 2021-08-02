PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As at 31 July 2021, the Company's capital consisted of 68,718,473 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138