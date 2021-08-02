ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|26-Jul-21
|60,992
|640.46
|39,062,661.86
|27-Jul-21
|61,593
|634.20
|39,062,557.77
|28-Jul-21
|61,437
|635.82
|39,062,971.64
|29-Jul-21
|60,765
|642.86
|39,063,126.61
|30-Jul-21
|60,974
|640.65
|39,063,072.37
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
