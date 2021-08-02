Cerence to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter Results on August 9, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its third quarter, fiscal year 2021 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT.



The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with accompanying slides to discuss the results, on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 9974299. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through August 16, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 9974299. The webcast replay will be available on the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.

Investor Contact Information

Rich Yerganian

Vice President of Investor Relations

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 617-987-4799

Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com



