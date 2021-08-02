SEATTLE, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dental Suture Market to Surpass US$ 441.0 Million by 2028; Increasing geriatric population is expected to bolster growth, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dental suture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 287.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dental Suture Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing geriatric population, increasing edentulous population, increasing product launches and approvals, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic activities such as collaborations and others.

Increasing geriatric population is expected to bolster growth of the global dental suture market as most of the aged population lacks one or more tooth and require dental surgeries which require use of sutures for placement of new teeth. For instance, according to the United Nations report 2020, there are around more than 727 million people across the world who are 65 years old or above. The same source estimated that the global geriatric population will reach 1.5 billion by 2050.

Rapid research and development activities in the field of dentistry are expected to fuel the market growth of global dental suture market. For instance, SVS Institute of Dental Sciences, an educational institute in India plans on initiating a research study in August 2021, based on efficacy and safety of barbed sutures for use in mucogingival procedures.

The increasing number of product approvals and launches is expected to drive growth of the global dental suture market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Dolphin Sutures, an Indian manufacturer of medical devices announced the launch of its new product TEFLENE which is a non-absorbable, smooth, polytetrafluoroethylene suture with high tensile strength. These sutures are indicated for use in oral surgeries.

Rising inorganic activities such as partnerships and collaborations by market players is expected to fuel the market growth of global dental suture market. For instance, in September 2019, VirtaMed AG, a Switzerland based medical training company entered into a collaboration with Smith & Nephew, a U.K. based medical equipment manufacturer to help provide medical training and education to dentists with regards to use of basic surgical techniques in dentistry such as suturing.

However, limitations such as long time required for some kinds of dental sutures is expected to hamper the growth of the global dental suture market. For instance, according to an article published in Drugs & Diseases clinical reference by Medscape in March 2020, interrupted simple suture require longer duration for placement and may even form unwanted crosshatched marks across the suture line.

Key Market Takeaways:

Rising product launches and approvals, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic activities such as collaborations and others are expected to drive growth of the global dental suture market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Healthium Medtech, an Indian medical device company launched Trubarb which is a knotless suture device used in various medical applications such as oral surgeries.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dental suture market include Osteogenics Biomedical, Ergon Sutramed S.r.l., Assut Europe, Ethicon US, LLC, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DemeTech Corporation, Shandong Sinorgmed Co., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., Sutumed, Lux Sutures, Implacore.pl, and KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dental Suture Market, By Product Type: Absorbable Non-absorbable

Global Dental Suture Market, By Material Type: Natural Synthetic

Global Dental Suture Market, By Technique Type: Mattress Sutures Crisscross Sutures Interrupted Simple Sutures Continuous Simple Sutures

Global Dental Suture Market, By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

Global Dental Suture Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



