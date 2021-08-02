Centerfield Completes Acquisition of Leading Digital Marketing Solution for Insurance Industry, Datalot

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerfield, a technology enabled customer experience company, today announced the completion of a transaction to acquire Datalot, a leading digital marketing solution for auto, home, health and Medicare insurance companies, from an investment fund affiliated with Lightyear Capital.



Centerfield’s digital brands and industry leading platform, Dugout, engage in-market consumers and automate end-to-end customer acquisition for leading brands in home services, business services, e-commerce, senior services and many other categories. With Datalot, Centerfield will serve the insurance industry, which is expected to spend more than $11 billion annually in digital customer acquisition by 2025.

Founded in 2009, Datalot’s digital marketing solutions and technology platform deliver more than 10 million qualified consumers to over 40 leading carriers of auto, home, health and Medicare insurance each year. With offices in Brooklyn and Denver, Datalot has more than 300 employees.

The transaction is the fourth Centerfield add-on acquisition since the company was acquired by Platinum Equity in December 2019.

About Centerfield

Centerfield’s owned & operated web sites and technology platform, Dugout, convert millions of “shoppers of a service” into “buyers of a brand”. Working with the world’s top marketers, Centerfield delivers millions of new customers for residential services, business services, and a variety of other consumer product and service categories. Centerfield's marketing and sales technology platform, Dugout, and leading consumer guides engage more than 150 million in-market consumers to help them make complex purchasing decisions. Centerfield is headquartered in Los Angeles.

