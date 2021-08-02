Justin Endres Joins HYCU® as Senior Vice President, Global Sales

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, announced today that Justin Endres joined to lead and scale the global sales, marketing and support organizations. Endres joins HYCU as the company closed the first half of 2021 with more than 2,700 customers in 75 countries, and after the company recently closed a Series A funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures and Acrew Capital. Since the funding round, HYCU is on track to exceed its employment goals, adding more than 60 employees worldwide in the first 60 days. Endres will report to HYCU Founder and CEO Simon Taylor.

“There are seminal moments in time for every organization and now is that time for HYCU,” said Justin Endres. “With the rise of cloud usage and ransomware attacks, coupled with the explosion of data growth across organizations worldwide, the need for a purpose-built multi-cloud data protection solution to address the challenges that legacy solutions cannot solve has never been greater. HYCU is changing the game for companies and partners that need cloud-native, cost-effective and efficient multi-cloud backup as a service. I could not be more excited to drive and lead sales through the company’s next phase of growth.”

As Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Endres will be responsible for driving HYCU’s global go-to-market strategy and accelerating growth and scaling the company to accommodate customer and partner interest. Endres brings more than 20 year’s experience as an accomplished sales and leadership executive building, growing and leading talented teams to accomplish hyper-growth scale. Prior to HYCU, a retired Infantry Marine, Endres held C-level executive sales leadership roles at ActivTrak, Mist (acquired by Juniper), AlienVault (acquired by AT&T), Webroot (acquired by Carbonite), SolarWinds, Versata and Qwest.

“The addition of Justin to the HYCU executive leadership team comes at the perfect moment in time,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU Inc. “Justin has been instrumental in leading every sales organization he has worked with to drive business momentum and propel them through their aggressive growth phases. He will be instrumental as we scale and grow our organization to meet the demand for HYCU solutions and as we continue to meet the most complex multi-cloud data protection challenges for our global customers. Welcome Justin.”

To learn more about HYCU's multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service solutions, visit tryhycu.com.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,700 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 200 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

