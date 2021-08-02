Finovate Re-Engages InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire for FinovateFall 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces that it will collaborate once again with Informa for the upcoming FinovateFall Conference . The conference, set to take place September 13-15, 2021, will be hosted at the New York’s Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel. Digital-only access will also be offered to delegates seeking to attend the event on a virtual basis. NNW is the official newswire of FinovateFall and IBN will return as the conference’s official media sponsor.



This year’s FinovateFall Conference marks a return to in-person events, following a year of virtual Finovate conferences. Providing attendees with an invaluable opportunity to reconnect face-to-face with the fintech community and plot a course for the future, FinovateFall will feature over a thousand senior attendees in addition to 90+ expert speakers and 50+ insightful demos of new technologies. Moreover, with all of the top 20 largest banks in attendance, participants will be presented with the opportunity to interact with some of the largest investors in the global fintech universe.

IBN and NNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by NNW will include wire-grade press releases via NetworkWire, highlighted mention on IBN’s primary events page, and articles written by IBN’s in-house writing team with distribution across NNW’s vast syndication network of downstream publishers such as Apple News and MarketWatch. Additionally, IBN will raise the visibility of the event with its social media accounts, which now has more than 2 million likes and followers collectively across various platforms and 50+ brands.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with the InvestorBrandNetwork team,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “Our collaboration with NetworkNewsWire and the InvestorBrandNetwork, coupled with their impressive news coverage, direct connections to an expansive investor audience and broad social media capabilities, puts us in the ideal position to provide exceptional exposure and value to all conference participants.”

This year’s FinovateFall event will take place over 3 days in a central format with the addition of a series of ‘executive boardroom’ events, wherein attendees will be presented with the option to partake in a series of diverse roundtable discussions. These will feature topics such as, “The Synergistic Intersection of Community Banks, Fintechs and SMEs”; “How Financial Services Companies Can Play a Key Role Helping Clients on their ESG & Climate Change Journeys”; “What Next for Neobanks?”; and “Combating Financial Crime”, among various others.

“We look forward to each collaboration with Finovate’s highly professional team as we work collectively to elevate an industry that is making active strides every day,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of InvestorBrandNetwork. “This collaboration is a highlight for IBN, and we are excited to once again highlight the most innovative financial and banking technologies from around the globe.”

For additional details about FinovateFall, including registration information, visit https://www.nnw.fm/FinovateFall2021

