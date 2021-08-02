ReversingLabs Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021

ReversingLabs Named a Top 10 Black Unicorn in Awards for Cybersecurity Companies With Potential Market Value of $1B



CEO Mario Vuksan Named Winner of the Top 10 Cybersecurity Experts for 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence and software assurance solutions, today announced it has been named a Top 10 Black Unicorn in the 2021. The company also announced that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mario Vuksan has been named a winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Experts for 2021. The Black Unicorn Awards take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.

ReversingLabs competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for these prestigious awards. The term “ Black Unicorn ” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment and these awards showcase companies with incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“We’re pleased to name ReversingLabs as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our third annual Black Unicorn awards. We are also excited to name Mario Vuksan as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert for 2021 among an exclusive group of information security professionals,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com , Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

“I am personally honored to be named as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert and to have ReversingLabs be included as a 2021 Top 10 Black Unicorn. Both of these awards recognize our enduring commitment to helping mitigate potentially costly threats including the latest wave of next generation attacks targeting the supply chain,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO of ReversingLabs. “Experts predict that supply chain-focused attacks will continue to grow in the months ahead. With our new Software Assurance Service, we are helping businesses ensure that their software packages are free of tampering and malicious or unwanted additions before they are released to customers or across the enterprise.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence and software assurance solutions that detect and analyze complex files and binary-based threats built to evade traditional security solutions. Its hybrid-cloud Titanium Platform verifies binaries at the speed, accuracy and scale required for software development, 3rd party software acceptance and security operations teams to take confident action.

ReversingLabs is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a more intelligent way to get at the root of the supply chain, app development, and security operations threat problem, of which complex files and binaries have taken advantage of an expanded attack surface area.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static and dynamic analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, verifying software built by development teams, and 3rd party software accepted by IT, while enabling threat hunters to take quick and confident action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

Media Contact:

Doug Fraim, Guyer Group

doug@guyergroup.com