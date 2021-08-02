Delivering the Right Care, at the Right Time and Place: Renown Health Opens "Care Traffic Control Center"

Reno, Nev., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Renown Health announced the opening of the Renown Transfer and Operations Center (RTOC). Powered by Renown doctors, nurses, technicians and national technology partners, this state-of-the-art facility helps ensure seamless care for patients and providers for 27 counties across northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. The Transfer and Operations team ensures a better experience for every Renown patient and family.



Through this highly coordinated care logistics system, Renown is now able to customize health care to the needs of every patient; delivering the right care, at the right time and place across the integrated delivery system. This system enables providers to provide care closer to home, in lower-cost ambulatory, outpatient surgical and skilled nursing settings- instead of the hospital, and to deliver a sizeable portion of care to patients- where they want to be- in their homes.

“We at Renown are proud of our national reputation as an innovator – and our ability to bring better systems of care to Nevada,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President & CEO. “Our extraordinary clinical experts are leading the way, partnering with the nation’s top technology firms to transform care and demonstrate value to patients. Putting the patients of Nevada first, we have opened the “Care Traffic Control Center” to make health care more accessible and affordable. This facility is amongst the largest in the country, and this team is a gift for clinicians across the state, allowing them to dedicate more time to serving patients, and improving outcomes- and leaving the logistics to other experts. The Renown Transfer and Operations Center, the grandest facility of its type, is pleased to serve as a model of coordinated patient care for the nation.”



“Similar to how air traffic controllers manage traffic in and out of airports, the Renown Transfer and Operations Center (RTOC) team sees a birds-eye view of what’s happening across our entire integrated delivery system,” explained RTOC Director, Melanie Morris, MSN, RN. “Having access to real-time information is critical because every action we take is tied to improving the health and well-being of our patients. Time and accuracy is always of the essence, and this Center drastically improves the efficiency of the entire health care system.”

“Renown Regional Medical Center is the region’s only Level II Trauma Center. Our caregivers and specialists are prepared to care for high-acuity patients including those who have suffered heart attacks and strokes,” said Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Services. “Serving over 1 million people, the Transfer and Operations Center assists in caring for patients in both urban and rural communities. We now work together, in one location, to ensure we have the appropriate care teams and facilities ready to serve patients- immediately and upon their arrival at Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Renown Children’s Hospital and Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, as well as our emergency and urgent care sites.”

“We are excited for our next stage- bringing electronic intensive care unit (e-ICU) remote monitoring capacity within the Transfer and Operations Center,” said Jacob Keeperman, MD, FACEP, FAAEM, FAEMS, FCCM, Medical Director and Intensivist in Critical Care Medicine at Renown. “This e-ICU technology, supported by high-definition two-way cameras, video monitors, microphones, and smart alarms — is constantly monitored by ICU physicians and experienced nurses — and will enable patients requiring intensive care to receive it from the convenience of the community hospitals near their homes. Not only will this advanced technology improve the patient’s experience, recovery and clinical outcomes, it also preserves the critical care beds at Renown for those who are most in need of specialized quaternary care. We will assist our rural partners in keeping patients in their home communities, close to family support and their primary care providers.”



“Remote ‘hospital at home’ monitoring systems are a game-changer in improving patient care at Renown,” said Mitchell Fong, Director, Telehealth. "We are now able to provide appropriate patients with a telehealth solution using wearable, continuous pulse oximetry, allowing patients the convenience of being in their own homes, with the confidence and security of knowing that Renown clinical staff are closely monitoring their health data, and regularly communicating with them through their recovery process.”

The Transfer and Operations Center spans 6,000 square feet, and is one of the largest centers of its kind in the nation, equipped with 28 high-definition dashboards on the front wall, two in the center of the room and four hanging monitors toward the back. Large plasma screens display important metrics such as patient vital signs, bed availability, facility capacity, staffing, technology and more. Registered Nurses and dispatchers continuously monitor activity around the clock, across Renown’s 100,000 square mile service area, 100+ locations and partner facilities to make the best decisions for patients, providers and care teams.



"In addition to offering the most advanced technology, the team supporting the Transfer and Operations Center works in the most beautiful setting; one that inspires good health. The Center features large windows with views of the surrounding mountains, natural light, sound proof barriers, under-desk exercise equipment, a full kitchen and guest hoteling work spaces,” said manager, Kelli McDonnell, MSN, RN. “All these elements contribute to building a collaborative and enjoyable work environment for our health care teams to do their best work.”



Benefits of the Renown Transfer and Operations Center include:

Coordinating all incoming patients transferred from neighboring hospitals and 27 counties across northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, northeast California and neighboring states, as well as direct patient admissions into Renown Health and partner ambulatory, outpatient surgical, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities;

and 27 counties across northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, northeast California and neighboring states, as well as direct patient admissions into Renown Health and partner ambulatory, outpatient surgical, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities; Matching patients to the most appropriate bed placement using diagnostic, triage and EPIC® electronic medical record clinical information in conjunction with medical staff expertise to outline a plan of care that determines the best bed assignment given the patient’s needs, matching this to the most appropriate unit or facility, and estimating a discharge date. Dashboard metrics measure efficiency — including patients receiving treatment, being admitted or ready for departure, the number of procedures performed and the quantity of laboratory and radiological services performed;

using diagnostic, triage and EPIC® electronic medical record clinical information in conjunction with medical staff expertise to outline a plan of care that determines the best bed assignment given the patient’s needs, matching this to the most appropriate unit or facility, and estimating a discharge date. Dashboard metrics measure efficiency — including patients receiving treatment, being admitted or ready for departure, the number of procedures performed and the quantity of laboratory and radiological services performed; Providing in-house hospitality . An environmental service dispatcher ensures that every patient receives a clean and sanitized hospital room in a timely manner, and a centralized transport dispatcher provides patients with smooth and efficient transport to the right place at the right time. Patients may receive additional transportation assistance as needed, as they depart the hospital for home or another sub-acute care facility; and a REMSA Health "care coordinator" may arrange for air flight or ground emergency medical services as needed.

. An environmental service dispatcher ensures that every patient receives a clean and sanitized hospital room in a timely manner, and a centralized transport dispatcher provides patients with smooth and efficient transport to the right place at the right time. Patients may receive additional transportation assistance as needed, as they depart the hospital for home or another sub-acute care facility; and a REMSA Health "care coordinator" may arrange for air flight or ground emergency medical services as needed. Coordinating Video-Enabled Telehealth monitoring capabilities for Renown’s four Intensive Care Units (ICUs), facilitating clinical collaboration and communication around all aspects of patient care, as well as Renown patient Telehealth and virtual visits.

monitoring capabilities for Renown’s four Intensive Care Units (ICUs), facilitating clinical collaboration and communication around all aspects of patient care, as well as Renown patient Telehealth and virtual visits. Monitoring Remote Home systems with Masimo, where some patients may now receive hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes while Renown clinicians monitor and evaluate their data and plan of care.

systems with Masimo, where some patients may now receive hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes while Renown clinicians monitor and evaluate their data and plan of care. Serving emergency and disaster management for area hospitals, first-responders and the community with local, regional and statewide emergency and disaster management for sudden-onset emergencies.

As a non-profit organization, Renown and the Transfer and Operations Center are funded, in part, by generous donors. Individuals wishing to support future innovation and life-saving work performed at this Center may submit a charitable donation to the Renown Health Foundation at renown.org/give, 775-982-5545, Venmo: @RenownFoundation.



