Montauk Renewables Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources, will host a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.



Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details Date:

Time:

Toll-free dial-in number:

International dial-in number:

Conference ID: Monday, August 16, 2021

5:00 p.m. ET

(833) 934-1693

(929) 517-0391

8573795



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company’s website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 23, 2021, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 8573795

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.



Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as agriculture and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. The Company develops, owns, and operates RNG projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. With over 30 years’ experience, the Company is one of the largest producers of RNG in the United States. The Company has an operating portfolio of 12 RNG and three renewable electricity projects that span seven states. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

Company Contact:

John Ciroli

Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

investor@montaukenergy.com

(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

MNTK@GatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860