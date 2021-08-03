Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations in Jonava)

English Estonian

On 3 August 2021 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Potentia industriae entered into a contract to perform the construction of wind farm foundations in Jonava district in Lithuania.

The contract value is more than EUR 4 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2021.

UAB Merko statyba ( www.merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee