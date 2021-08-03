Construction contract in Latvia (GUSTAVS business center in Riga)

English Estonian

On 3 August 2021, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with SIA Gustava parks projekti, part of UAB GALIO Group, for the construction of GUSTAVS business center, located at Gustava Zemgala St. 73 in Riga. This is the first building of Gustavs Business Park development project, consisting of three buildings.

The works include construction of a six-storey office building, two-storey underground parking and infrastructure works.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 22 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in December 2022.

SIA Merks ( merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee