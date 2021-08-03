THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Crown Place VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

NAV Update

This announcement contains unaudited information. The audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be released in September 2021. The final audited net asset value (“NAV”) may differ to this unaudited NAV.

The Board of Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the NAV of the Company as at 30 June 2021 was 34.79 pence per share (31 March 2021: 31.59 pence per share). Total net asset value movement from the 31 March 2021 NAV is 3.20 pence per share (10.13%).

The Company announced a portfolio and NAV update on 21 June 2021 which had an uplift of 1.81 pence per share to the 31 March 2021 unaudited NAV. This announcement is a further uplift of 1.39 pence per share (4.16%) to the adjusted 31 March 2021 NAV.

3 August 2021