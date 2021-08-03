Orca Provides Operation Update

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Ltd., has recently signed an agreement with Exalo Drilling S.A. for the workover of three onshore wells on Songo Songo Island, commencing in September 2021. The 2021 workover program, which will see the wells recompleted with corrosion resistant chrome tubing, will return two wells to production and ensure the third well can continue to produce safely. The 2021 workover program, estimated at a gross cost of $21.4 million, will increase the production potential from the world class Songo Songo reservoir and ensure the Company remains the leading gas supplier in Tanzania. The Company supplies gas to over 40 industrial customers in Dar es Salaam and is responsible for the production of approximately 60% of gas generated power in the country.



Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

”With the installation of compression scheduled for completion in 2022, the forthcoming workover of the wells will enable the Company to maintain and increase production for several years as required to reliably meet increasing demand for natural gas as Tanzania’s industrialisation accelerates and will ensure Tanzanians continue to benefit from their rich natural resources.”

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Ltd. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

