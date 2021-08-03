InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The One Big Tip Podcast Interview featuring Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Tony DiMatteo , CEO and co-founder of Lottery.com , a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, recently appeared on The One Big Tip Podcast , an engaging forum hosted by digital marketing expert Jeff Mendelson featuring discussions with executives and entrepreneurs focused on what it takes to build your brand, make your mark and stake your claim in business.



To hear the full podcast, visit The One Big Tip Podcast

During the interview, Mendelson inquired about DiMatteo’s background and journey to Lottery.com, as well as his philosophy toward entrepreneurship and professional growth. “I’m just a serial entrepreneur. I grew up in Denver and moved to Northern California when I was about 15… about an hour north of San Francisco. I realized the normal corporate pathway from a career perspective was just not for me, so I leaned very much entrepreneurial,” DiMatteo said. “I went to San Francisco when I was about 19, I think, and I was able to get into tech very early. I saw the dotcom boom and the bust, and I learned a lot through that… Over the next couple years, I tried a lot of different startups. Any time that I had any idea, I would try to build it and make it a real thing. Some worked, some didn’t; that’s how it goes. That’s just the life of an entrepreneur.”

“Eventually, I met my co-founder, Matt Clemenson. He’s brilliant. At the time, I was running an IT company; he was running a different tech company. We thought, ‘Look, we should just build things that should exist. We should build things that have to happen eventually.’ That was the thesis around everything,” he continued. “We got a couple patents on unrelated things, but one of those ideas was Lottery.com. That’s the one that has just taken off. The idea was simply, look, lottery, at least in the U.S. and in most places in the world, is a completely paper-driven, legacy industry… It’s about $88 billion in the U.S. and $400+ billion internationally. We realized what that opportunity meant, so we built it and were able to raise some money from it. The rest is history. That has really been the thing that has just completely taken off for us.”

“The way that I’m wired, I’m happy to follow any rules that make sense that I think are beneficial to everybody, but any rule that makes no sense… I tend to ignore those rules. That’s served me very well,” DiMatteo added. “To paraphrase Steve Jobs, he said that the world that you live in right now was just created by people – people no smarter than yourself – which is the way that it actually happened. What I took away from that was that we can create our own reality and our own destiny… simply by not taking so seriously that the reality that we live in was created by people much, much smarter than ourselves, because that’s not true.”

Throughout the interview, DiMatteo discussed how he transitioned from the role of employee to entrepreneur, his approach to surrounding himself with a talented team and the keys to maintaining a consistent corporate vision while promoting growth.

