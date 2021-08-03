InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Dealmaker Show Interview with Tryp Therapeutics Inc. CEO Greg McKee

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Greg McKee, Chairman & CEO of Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF), a pharmaceutical company developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, recently appeared on The Dealmaker Show, a fast-paced and high-energy forum hosted by bestselling author Oren Klaff.



To hear the full podcast, visit The Dealmaker Show.

During the interview, Klaff asked why the company focuses on psychedelics, how McKee got involved with Tryp and what opportunities the company sees in the psychedelics space.

“It’s really simple. There are a lot of naturally derived chemistries around that eventually find their way into more traditional drug development pathways. Psychedelics are some of those,” McKee said. “These chemistries have been around since the 1960s and ‘70s. We know they are well tolerated. Since then, several respected academics at NYU, Johns Hopkins, Yale University and others have been studying these compounds.”

“I first got introduced to these chemistries by former Navy SEALs, all of whom came back from the battlefield with PTSD, depression and other mental disorders. Almost every single one of them swore by using one specific chemistry, 5-MeO-DMT, a psychedelic. Of course, they had to use it in the backstreets or down in Mexico,” he said. “It wasn’t FDA approved, but they all said it completely changed their lives. At Tryp, we’re focused on treating chronic pain. It’s well known that all the drugs approved for treating fibromyalgia pain rarely work well. That leaves all these patients with nothing else to turn to. Dr. Dan Clauw, a professor at the University of Michigan, and many other experts believe this pain is mentally derived rather than physically derived. If we can bring these chemistries to market through an FDA pathway, then we think we can completely change those patients’ lives, along with many, many other kinds of patients that suffer from chronic pain.”

“They’re not mainstream yet. That’s actually the opportunity. Nobody’s done that yet. We’re just now making them synthetically and making them up to pharmaceutical-grade standards,” McKee continued. “It’s just now getting into traditional clinical studies. There’s one study at the moment that one of the leading players in the space is just finishing recruitment on, probably next week, with about 230 patients. That will be one of the largest double-blind studies in this type of chemistry. There are many companies that will be doing similar types of studies in the future.”

Throughout the interview, McKee discussed the potential for psychedelics to treat pain without the risk of addiction posed by opioids, the science behind psychedelics’ effectiveness in treating some conditions and what happens when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves a new drug.

About Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN™) program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of chronic pain and eating disorder indications. The company has announced upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials with the University of Michigan and the University of Florida to evaluate its drug products for fibromyalgia and eating disorders, respectively. Tryp is also developing a proprietary psilocybin-based product, TRP-8803, that uses a novel formulation and method of delivery to improve the patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TrypTherapeutics.com.

