XpresSpa Group Announces New Pilot Program in Collaboration with EL AL Israel Airlines for Pre-Flight COVID-19 Variant Testing Through XpresCheck Testing Facilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced a collaboration between XpresCheck and EL AL Israel Airlines, the national airline of Israel. The new pilot program, launching on August 5, requires negative COVID-19 PCR tests from passengers departing JFK International Airport and arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Israel.



"We strive to do our best to make the passenger process easier for our customers, especially during this time,” said EL AL CEO, Avigal Soreq. “We are all aware that the virus is here to remain in one form or another, so we adopted a different approach, a ‘life alongside the coronavirus’ approach. EL AL is doing everything in its power to continue developing solutions for its customers, which will enable Israel to open up to foreign tourism, A critical matter to the economy of the state of Israel."

A negative COVID-19 PCR test is currently required for passengers of all ages, including those vaccinated, upon landing in Israel. Located in JFK T4, XpresCheck will collect specimens for rapid molecular testing services to EL AL passengers upon landing in Ben-Gurion International Airport to detect the active presence of COVID-19 and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“We look forward to collaborating with EL AL Israel Airlines in our mutual efforts to provide flyers with more accessible testing options to meet destination entry requirements and improve variant tracking,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. "Our approach will help streamline necessary COVID-19 tests, while still maintaining safety and rigor throughout the process. Once the pilot program proves successful, we look to expand the EL AL relationship to other US originating flights to Israel.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.

To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

