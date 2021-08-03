IDB Bank Welcomes Avi Lieberman, SVP, Business Development Officer Commercial Real Estate Group

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK – August 3, 2021 – IDB Bank®, a New York-based private and commercial bank, is pleased to announce that Avi Lieberman has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Business Development Officer in the commercial real estate division.

With over 10 years of relationship management and business development experience in all areas of banking and commercial real estate, Avi’s focus will be on new business development within the Tri-State commercial real estate market. He will bring customized solutions to the Bank’s commercial real estate clients and continue to leverage and strengthen the Bank’s relationships with real estate investors, developers, family offices and mortgage lenders.

Lissa Baum, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at IDB Bank says, “We are thrilled to have Avi as part of our commercial real estate team. He has a proven track record of success through his banking career and will further strengthen the Bank as we continue to deliver outstanding customer service and customized banking solutions to our clients.”

Avi arrives from Amerant Bank, where he was Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager and focused on both income and non-income producing, investor-based commercial real estate. Prior to that, he was Assistant Vice President at Amalgamated Bank.

“I am excited to join an institution that is deeply committed to its clients and a bank that prides itself in providing world-class service. I am looking forward to contributing to the team as we expand our commercial real estate business in the Tri-State area,” said Lieberman.

“By having Avi as our Senior Business Developer, we expect to increase our footprint across all real estate asset classes. Avi is an accomplished relationship manager and top-producing commercial banker,” said Gardner Semet, Senior Vice President and Business Line Manager in the Commercial Real Estate division at IDB Bank. “With his banking background, he will be an asset to our New York team.”

Avi is a board member at the United States Holocaust Museum Next Generation, UJA REX Steering Committee member, member of Yeshiva University Executive Real Estate Circle and AIPAC Washington Club.

About IDB ( www.idbny.com )

With over 70 years of experience, IDB Bank provides private banking and commercial banking solutions to its clients in healthcare, real estate, apparel, food and beverage, high-tech and not-for-profit sectors. IDB is headquartered in New York, and serves its clients through multiple branch locations in New Jersey, Florida, California, and internationally. IDB is a New York State chartered bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank, Ltd., one of Israel’s leading financial institutions.