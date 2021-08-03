The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings

Second Quarter Highlights

Book value per share increased to $12.03

$2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity since June 30, 2020

$0.05 per share cash dividend paid to shareholders

Deposit growth of $41 million

Total assets reach $453 million



LIMERICK, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include asset growth of $38.2 million and a $2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, as compared to June 30, 2020. Net income increased $117 thousand to $677 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaling approximately $0.33 per common share, fully diluted. The Company paid a cash dividend totaling $0.05 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Book value per share increased to $12.03.

Deposits grew to $404 million at June 30, 2021, from $306 million at June 30, 2020, a 32% increase. Net Loans increased 2.2% to $306 million at June 30, 2021, from $299 million at June 30, 2020, and total assets increased by $38 million to $453 million as of June 30, 2021, increasing by 9.2% over one year.

Credit quality remained stable. Second-quarter provision for loan losses was reduced to $150 thousand in 2021, from $450 thousand in 2020.

Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “We are pleased with the continued growth of the bank and are enjoying another record earning quarter while approaching half of a billion dollars in total assets. We are close to receiving forgiveness for all of 2020’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and have a healthy loan pipeline as our economy improves. As we look forward to the future, we have expanded to 57 employees and recently leased additional office space to accommodate this growth. A key strategy to our success is our entire staff of experienced bankers who provide first-class banking services, resulting in an exceptional client experience.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, June 30, Selected Financial Data 2021 2020 2020 Securities available-for-sale $ 18,574 $ 13,306 $ 9,982 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 305,923 283,618 299,309 Total assets 452,654 429,425 414,460 Deposits 404,281 337,013 306,314 Borrowings 10,500 51,481 68,615 Subordinated debt 12,764 17,709 17,692 Stockholders' equity 23,465 22,022 20,567 Book value per common share $ 12.03 $ 11.29 $ 10.55 Allowance/loans 1.08 % 1.10 % 0.90 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Three months ended June 30, December 31, June 30, Selected Operations Data 2021 2020 2020 Interest income $ 4,106 $ 4,312 $ 3,820 Interest expense 608 822 803 Net interest income 3,498 3,490 3,017 Provision for loan losses 150 51 450 Other income 153 217 129 Other expense 2,639 2,380 1,977 Income before income taxes 862 1,276 719 Income taxes (185 ) (283 ) (159 ) Net income $ 677 $ 993 $ 560 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.29 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ 0.28 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.62 % 0.92 % 0.61 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.68 % 18.48 % 11.02 % Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans 0.04 % 0.34 % 0.14 %



