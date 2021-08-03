SWORD HEALTH APPOINTS NEIL SHARMA, FORMER ACCOLADE EXECUTIVE, TO LEAD STRATEGY, PARTNERSHIPS AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health, the world’s fastest-growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, has named Neil Sharma as its Executive Vice President of Strategy, Partnerships and Corporate Development. He is joining from the care navigation company, Accolade, where he spent the last years building out the Ecosystem and Platform Partnerships Program in preparation for IPO. He was responsible for the strategy, diligence, path to integration, and commercialization of clinical solutions that enhanced personalized care to countless members. Prior to Accolade, Sharma worked at WellRyde, a nuVizz non-emergency healthcare logistics company, where he ran sales, marketing, and operations.

“I have been fortunate to assess hundreds of foundational and cutting edge healthcare solutions for the past few years, but only SWORD has created such a personal intrigue by its meticulous approach to relieving MSK issues through deep clinical rigor,” stated Sharma. “Their years of research and application have yielded groundbreaking results through data that is used by Doctors of Physical Therapy to deliver the best in class member recovery.”

Sharma’s past leadership experience, which spans over the last three decades, has been in multiple industries including media, wireless, cybersecurity, software, telecom, and supply chain logistics. He has been involved in a number of seed-to-liquidity startups, and forged innovative businesses for Fortune 100 companies, like Microsoft, Samsung and Comcast.

“We are thrilled to have Neil part of the SWORD team. As one of the most accomplished and knowledgeable leaders in the digital health space, we’ll be able to accelerate even further our ability to foster and launch new partnerships that enable a more cohesive healthcare ecosystem.” said Virgilio Bento, Founder and CEO of SWORD. “When he finally used SWORD for his debilitating leg pain, and experienced resounding improvements to a decade-old injury in a matter of weeks, he witnessed first-hand the profound impact that we’re having in the market right now.”

Currently, SWORD wins in 3 out of 4 head-to-head evaluations against the competition, and with Sharma’s help, the company hopes to get clinically-proven MSK relief to millions more people in the coming years.

“SWORD’s goal is to free two billion people from pain, and leaders like Neil will help us accomplish that,” said Bento. “Our team keeps getting stronger.”

For more information, please visit www.swordhealth.com.