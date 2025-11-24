Sword Health and Greek Government Join Forces to Deliver One of Europe’s First National Healthcare Transformation Initiatives Involving AI

New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greek Government and Sword Health today announced a national partnership to build one of Europe’s first AI-powered front doors to healthcare, serving more than 10 million citizens. This initiative will make Greece one of the first countries in the world to launch such a system at national scale.



The collaboration will start by strengthening one of the country’s most critical health services: the new National Health Information Line (1566) — the first point of contact for millions of citizens with questions about navigating care. By integrating AI into its triage and coordination processes, the government aims to expand capacity, improve response times, and deliver more consistent support nationwide — while adding resilience to handle sudden surges in demand.

This technology is designed to work alongside the professionals behind these lines by relieving them of routine and high-volume tasks. By absorbing fluctuations in demand and guiding citizens more efficiently to the right services, it strengthens frontline teams and extends their capacity. Beginning with this critical touchpoint, Greece is laying the foundation for a national AI-powered health system that shortens wait times, eases pressure on hospitals, gives people clearer and faster access to care, and provides leaders with real-time visibility into emerging needs — creating a system built for today’s pressures and resilient for the future.

This ambitious transformation is led by Sword Intelligence, the AI Care Management division of Sword Health, created to help governments and health organizations scale their operations and manage every patient interaction. After proving its impact inside Sword Health’s own care operations, this marks its first deployment at a national level.

"This is a bold and visionary step for the Greek government and for Europe," said Virgilio Bento, founder and CEO of Sword Health. "By combining AI's transformative power with human empathy, Greece is pioneering a new model of care that expands access, relieves pressure on providers, and demonstrates how technology can truly serve humanity."

Greece’s healthcare system combines a strong national infrastructure with the challenge of serving hundreds of rural and island communities. Meeting this demand with speed and consistency has become a national priority.

“We believe Sword Health can help us rise to this challenge,” said Adonis Georgiadis, Greece’s Minister of Health. “This partnership will rebuild how care flows through our system, making it faster, clearer, and more centred on people.”

To ensure safety and public trust, the initiative will be independently monitored and evaluated. The Ministry of Health has requested national and international organizations to work in partnership by designing an implementation research study that will review the system’s design and performance against international standards.

This collaboration positions Greece to become Europe’s role model for how governments can use AI to build more resilient, responsive, and human healthcare systems.

For more information about Sword Intelligence, visit intelligence.sword.com

About Sword Health

Sword Health is shifting healthcare from human-first to AI-first through its AI care platform, making world-class healthcare available anytime, anywhere, while significantly reducing costs for payers, self-insured employers, national health systems, and other healthcare organizations. Sword began by reinventing physical pain care with AI at its core, and has since expanded into pelvic health, movement health, and mental health. Since 2020, more than 700,000 members across three continents have completed 10 million AI sessions, helping Sword's 1,000+ enterprise clients avoid over $1 billion in unnecessary healthcare costs.

Building on this foundation, Sword launched Sword Intelligence to bring its proven AI capabilities to governments and health systems worldwide, helping them streamline operations, expand capacity, and make healthcare more responsive.

Backed by 42 clinical studies and over 44 patents, Sword Health has raised more than $500 million from leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Transformation Capital, and Founders Fund. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com.