Sword Health Partners with Desjardins Insurance to Expand Access to Digital Care Across Canada

Sword Health , the leading AI health company behind the world's first AI Healer, today announced a new partnership with Desjardins Insurance , one of Canada's leading insurance groups. The collaboration will give more than 2.1 million Canadians, including dependents and those on disability, access to clinically validated digital healthcare through Sword's Thrive physiotherapy and Bloom pelvic health care solutions. By introducing these innovative benefits solutions, Desjardins Insurance is reaffirming its commitment to supporting plan members with effective, accessible, and preventive care.

A shared vision for better health outcomes

For Desjardins Insurance, the partnership marks a strategic move to expand access to new forms of care and address Canada’s most pressing health challenges. Sword Health’s digital-first model combines licensed physiotherapists with advanced AI and real-time biofeedback from Canada Health–certified devices. This flexible, technology-enabled approach to personalized care was a key driver behind the collaboration.

“Desjardins Insurance was drawn to Sword Health because of its strong track record in delivering cost-effective, clinically validated outcomes in musculoskeletal (MSK) care,” said Dr. Neda Nasseri, Product Director of Drug Insurance at Desjardins. “What truly stood out was Sword Health’s thoughtful, tech-enabled approach, combining real-time feedback and remote access to licensed physiotherapists for different health issues. This makes it easier for our plan members to get the help they need, when and where they need it, while feeling supported throughout their recovery journey.”

The announcement comes at a time when MSK and pelvic health concerns are gaining attention in employer-sponsored and group insurance settings. By expanding digital access to care, Desjardins Insurance is aligning its offerings with evolving member needs and expectations. For people juggling busy work and family responsibilities, accessing top-quality healthcare from home at any time is much easier than trying to schedule an appointment and travel to an in-person clinic.

With a growing shortage of clinicians and limited appointment slots, digital care isn't just more convenient—for many people, it's the only viable option. Without sufficient in-person capacity, less severe cases often go untreated, making virtual access essential for ensuring timely care and intervention.

Easier access and faster recovery for Desjardins plan members

Through this collaboration, Desjardins plan members will have direct access to Sword’s Thrive and Bloom solutions, addressing a wide range of physical health needs:

Thrive : AI-powered physical pain care from home

: AI-powered physical pain care from home Bloom : AI-powered pelvic care for women in every life stage

Importantly, members don’t need a referral. Getting started is fast and simple. Members can enroll directly through a dedicated landing page, where they will complete a brief onboarding form to give their physiotherapist better background on their health and recovery targets. This streamlined approach eliminates traditional barriers to care and gives members greater flexibility in how and when they engage with treatment.

Addressing growing needs in MSK and pelvic health

Musculoskeletal conditions remain one of the leading causes of chronic pain, disability, and lost productivity in Canada. Sedentary lifestyles, poor ergonomics, and hybrid work have amplified the challenge. Left unaddressed, MSK conditions lower quality of life and drive higher costs across the healthcare system.

Pelvic health is another area where access to care is limited, despite the fact that one in three women is expected to experience a pelvic floor disorder in her lifetime. Stigma and limited availability of specialized providers leave many untreated. Bloom addresses this gap by providing discreet, at-home care guided by licensed specialists.

“Musculoskeletal conditions are among the leading causes of chronic pain and disability, affecting not just physical health but also emotional well-being, productivity, and quality of life,” said Dr. Nasseri. “With remote and hybrid work contributing to poor ergonomics and sedentary habits, Desjardins Insurance chose to take a proactive and compassionate approach—investing in solutions that support plan members’ overall well-being and help prevent long-term health issues.”

This investment complements Desjardins' broader portfolio of rehabilitation initiatives, demonstrating a long-term commitment to supporting members across all dimensions of health. For Sword, the partnership marks a significant step in its expansion within the Payor segment, building on its existing relationships with dozens of health plans globally.

Sword is already delivering strong results for Canadians

Sword Health has already established a presence in Canada, where its solutions are delivering measurable healthcare improvements. Current outcomes include:

9.3 average satisfaction score among Canadian members.

Shorter disability durations, helping members return to work and life sooner.

Improved productivity, reducing the burden of pain and limitations.



These results align directly with Desjardins Insurance’s mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. By partnering with Sword, Desjardins is building on proven outcomes while extending access to millions more plan members nationwide.

Supporting a more personalized, digital future

Looking ahead, both organizations see this partnership as a major step toward reshaping the future of health benefits in Canada.

“Through digital physiotherapy, Desjardins Insurance is committed to supporting plan members on their journey to better health by offering convenient, at-home access to high-quality care,” said Dr. Nasseri. “This approach helps promote faster recovery, greater flexibility, and a more personalized experience. By reducing out-of-pocket costs and encouraging higher engagement, Desjardins Insurance continues to prioritize preventive care and improved health outcomes, ensuring members feel supported every step of the way.”

As AI Care adoption accelerates, initiatives like this one are helping set new standards for accessibility, engagement, and effectiveness.

A milestone for digital health in Canada

The Desjardins–Sword Health partnership represents one of the largest collaborations of its kind in the Canadian insurance market. By joining forces, the two organizations are advancing a shared mission: to improve health outcomes, reduce barriers to care, and create lasting value for members and their families.

"This partnership with Desjardins Insurance demonstrates how AI Care can scale world-class healthcare to millions who need it most," said Virgilio Bento, Founder & CEO of Sword Health. "By replacing traditional, access-limited models with AI-powered care delivery, we're delivering better health outcomes, greater accessibility, and lower costs.”

About Sword Health

Sword Health is shifting healthcare from human-first to AI-first through its AI Care platform, making world-class healthcare available anytime, anywhere, while significantly reducing costs for payers, self-insured employers, national health systems, and other healthcare organizations. Sword began by reinventing physical pain care with AI at its core, and has since expanded into pelvic health, movement health, and recently mental health. Since 2020, more than 600,000 members across three continents have completed 8 million AI sessions, helping Sword's 1,000+ enterprise clients avoid over $1 billion in unnecessary healthcare costs. Backed by 42 clinical studies and over 42 patents, Sword Health has raised more than $500 million from leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Transformation Capital and Founders Fund. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com.