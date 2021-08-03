New Savage Railport in Stockton, CA to Provide Renewable Fuels Gateway for California

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global industry infrastructure and supply chain services company, announced today a new multi-commodity transload terminal in San Joaquin County, near Stockton, CA, that will serve as a gateway for the distribution of renewable fuels into the state of California. Savage Railport – Stockton, CA is part of the company’s growing Savage Transload Network and provides a key link in the supply chain for transporting renewable diesel and biodiesel produced in the Gulf Coast and US interior for use by California and West Coast consumers. The terminal is now operational and provides a connection to the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads.

“We’re excited to help the State of California meet its renewable energy goals and reduce environmental impacts through the increased use of low-carbon transportation fuels,” said Brad Crist, Energy and Chemical Sector President at Savage. “This is one of many projects we’re working on to drive innovation in the design of critical infrastructure and optimize the flow of renewable fuels to support sustainable transportation solutions for our Customers and communities across the country.”

OmniTRAX, Inc., a national logistics company known for its industry-leading safety standards, will transport rail cars and service the Stockton railport on its affiliate, Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad (STE). Strategically located in California’s Central Valley region, Savage’s Stockton railport includes 20 transload spots and the capability to expand its capacity and services to meet growing market demand. While primarily intended for the distribution of renewable fuels, the facility is also equipped to safely move and manage additional commodities essential to California’s economy.

“We are really excited about the services the Savage Railport is bringing to Stockton and San Joaquin County,” said Bob Gutierrez, Interim President and CEO of San Joaquin Partnership. “This project certainly expands our green economy footprint and we are looking forward to working with their team and OmniTRAX as operations grow.”

The Stockton railport is part of Savage’s recently announced plans to lead the buildout of renewable energy assets and services, and is one of multiple projects in development with partners in the agriculture and energy industries. The Company is focused on opportunities to purchase, source and deliver feedstock to refineries; provide engineering and construction of terminals and other assets; and drive out inefficiencies in renewable fuel supply chains.

Savage’s transportation (rail, truck, marine), logistics, materials handling and DBOOM (design, build, own, operate, maintain) services can strengthen the entire supply chain for the production and distribution of renewable diesel and biodiesel, and other materials and products. For business opportunities, contact Dan Price at DanielP@savageservices.com or (219) 322-0004.

