H&R Block to Participate in Northcoast Research’s 2021 Industrial & Business Services Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that members of management will host virtual investor meetings at Northcoast Research’s 2021 Industrial & Business Services Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021. To request a meeting, please contact your Northcoast Research salesperson.



About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information

Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com



