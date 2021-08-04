XPO Logistics Earns a Disability Equality Index Top Score

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has received a Disability Equality Index (DEI) top score of 90 out of 100 for its commitment to disability workplace inclusion.

The DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. It was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer for XPO Logistics, said, “Participating in the Disability Equality Index is important because it helps measure our current progress as a diverse and equitable workplace. We’re committed to continuous improvement in this area to ensure our employees thrive as their authentic selves.”

“The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Maria Town, president and chief executive officer of AAPD. “It’s a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare.”

XPO supports the hiring of employees regardless of age, race, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, region, veteran status or disability. Its commitment to disability inclusion includes partnerships and joint-ventures for recruitment, inclusive workplace policies, mentors and workplace support and equal benefits.

