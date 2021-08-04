FDA Designated Approved Bispecific Antibodies Offers USD 20 Billion Opportunity

DELHI, India, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:



Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate: 121% CAGR (2016 -2020)

Global Bispecific Antibody Sales In 2020: >55%

Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: More Than 400 Antibodies

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 3 (Blincyto, Hemlibra) & Rybrevant

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Dosage, Patent, Price, Yearly Sales, Quarterly Sales, Global and Regional Sales Insight

The global bispecific antibody market has been built on the foundation of its capabilities as well as excellence in bringing down the increasing cases of cancer types across the world. The key area of the market includes its ability to target two different cancer antigens simultaneously in order to increase the specificity of the antibody against the cancer cells. The market over the past few decades has remained as an important value chain for the overall growth of the cancer therapeutics market as the manufacturing, product development and the innovative technologies including in the market is splendid and different from all the other viable cancer therapies.

Recently, the global bispecific antibody market has been facing continuous headwinds at the international level as it has subdued its growth trajectory to a value that is more than any other available cancer therapies. The market is overloaded with opportunities that have providing benefits to the stakeholders, patients as well as the clinicians. The accelerated growth path adopted by the market is estimated to be a result of the efficient and promising clinical trials that have paved the way of the development of the market. Other than this, some other factors that have been classified as driving forces for the substantial growth of the market in the past few years is the rising cancer cases, increasing non-specificity of monoclonal antibodies, increasing mortality rate due to cancer types and increasing cases of deaths due to development of adverse side-effects.

The market growth and success are estimated to be due to several limitations that have been observed for monoclonal antibodies in the form of failure to the response as well as the drug resistance developed by the cancer cells. Hence, here the respective market provides and overcomes all the limitations and disadvantages that the monoclonal antibodies have been delivering for more than two to three decades. This is however estimated to be a significant contributor to the growth traction of the market in the past few years as well as for the upcoming years. The recently developed market has begun to take off in a manner that is driving the total sales record for any other cancer therapy available as well as for the diseases that are not associated with cancer.

As per “Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028” report findings, it is estimated that all the global bio-pharmaceutical companies across the globe have started showing strong interest towards the development of the clinical pipeline of the market. The market has strongly left behind the growing market tractions for small molecule cancer drugs as well as monoclonal antibodies and in few years of time, it is estimated to cross some of the other highly respected and utilized cancer therapy markets such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Despite having a tough competition in the market, the early stages as well as the later stages of development has fetched attention that has resulted in the development of a market that is worth more than US$ 20 Billion by 2028. It is believed by analyzing the market for trends and opportunities that it is going to witness significant growth, owing that the research and development oriented towards novel bispecific antibodies is increasing at an accelerated rate.