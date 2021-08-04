Former DOD Principal Director for Cyber Dr. Daniel J. “Rags” Ragsdale Joins Two Six Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced that Daniel J. “Rags” Ragsdale, Ph.D. has joined the company as Vice President - Architect. With decades-long service in the U.S. Army, deep experience at the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and DARPA, and unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity, the addition of Ragsdale to the Two Six Technologies’ leadership team will help drive the company’s aggressive growth.



“I’m thrilled to announce the addition of an accomplished military, DOD, and DARPA veteran like ‘Rags’ to our leadership team,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Rags’ reputation goes before him, and his unmatched experience and expertise in cyber and other sectors will have a significant impact on our organic growth and strategic expansion.”

Ragsdale most recently served as Acting Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization, where he was responsible for driving DOD-wide innovation by facilitating the rapid development and disruptive integration of advanced technologies to deliver vastly enhanced capabilities for the Joint force. He was also responsible for unifying and advancing the investment and capability analysis of the Pentagon's modernization priorities outlined in the National Defense Strategy. He managed and provided leadership oversight for Artificial Intelligence; Autonomy; Biotechnology; Cyber; Directed Energy; Fully Networked Command, Control, and Communications (FNC3); Hypersonics; Microelectronics; Quantum Science; Space; and 5G.

Previously, as Principal Director for Cyber, Ragsdale was responsible for coordinating cyber modernization efforts across the DOD. Among his specific responsibilities were the establishment of DOD-wide policies, and portfolio management of all DOD cyber modernization programs and activities, including research and engineering, technology development, prototyping, experimentation, test and evaluation, and capability transition.

Prior to his return to the DOD in early 2019, Ragsdale was the founding director of the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center. In that capacity, he led, coordinated, and facilitated cybersecurity research and educational activities across the university. Ragsdale also previously served as a DARPA Program Manager, where he managed a $175M portfolio of R&D programs focused on cybersecurity, cyber operations, and behavioral science.

Before joining DARPA, Colonel (retired) Ragsdale served 30 years in the U.S. Army in a variety of operational, R&D, and educational roles. His combat deployments included Operations Urgent Fury (Grenada), Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Iraqi Freedom (Iraq). Ragsdale served nearly 15 years at the United States Military Academy, West Point, in an array of teaching and research roles, which culminated in his service as Vice Dean for Education.

“Two Six Technologies is a brilliantly formed, forward-looking, and people-focused company. It has a proven track record of rapidly developing breakthrough innovations which directly address some of the most critical challenges facing our government and military,” said Ragsdale. “I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the deeply passionate and well-respected experts who comprise the Two Six Technologies team. I’m very confident that collectively we will accelerate the delivery of leap-ahead capabilities, which will be instrumental in addressing the increasing array of threats to U.S. national security interests.”

Ragsdale is a graduate from the U.S. Military Academy. He earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Texas A&M University.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company providing products and expertise to national security customers. The Company solves complex challenges in six focus areas: cyber and space operations, data science, information operations, microelectronics, decision support and planning, and nextgen communications.

The Company offers a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, 8Wire™ and others. Major customers include DARPA, Department of State, U.S. Cyber Command, Department of Homeland Security and the broader Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Two Six Technologies has more than 300 employees and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages. For more information, visit twosixtech.com.