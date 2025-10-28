Two Six Technologies Celebrates New Facility in Ohio

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to delivering innovative products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, celebrated the grand opening of a new facility in the Apple Valley complex at 4021 Executive Drive in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Two Six’s investment in the Apple Valley facility highlights the company’s commitment to growing its team in the Dayton region and supporting customers and the military community at the nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The new office includes over 18,000 square feet of executive offices, conference rooms, program and team rooms, and multiple technology labs, plus flexibility for future expansion and customized technical equipment.

“I’m excited to celebrate our new facility and our commitment to the Dayton region,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “This significant investment supports the growth of our outstanding team and expanded collaboration with local government customers and community partners.”

“Our new Beavercreek facility enables Two Six to better support our customers and access the exceptional technical talent in this region,” said Steve Hopp, Associate Research Director of Two Six Technologies and Dayton team leader.

During the grand opening celebration, Two Six was joined by Don Adams, Mayor of Beavercreek, the Dayton Development Coalition, and JobsOhio. The company thanked its partners for their exceptional work, including Structur Management, Woodard Development, Business Furniture + Co., Cushman & Wakefield, Apex Commercial Group, and JLL.

Two Six, with operations in more than 20 facilities in 7 states, is headquartered in Virginia and employs 900 professionals working in 38 states across the country.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing innovative products and expertise for defense, intelligence, and other national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to missions on the modern battlefield: cyber, information operations, resilient communications, electronic systems, and zero trust solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE, Pulse, TrustedKeep, CipherSIM, SIGMA, and others; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; and the Intelligence Community.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by the global investment firm The Carlyle Group, with a vision to rapidly build, deploy, and implement innovative products that solve some of our nation’s most complex challenges.

For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.

