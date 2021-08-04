ScyllaDB Announces NoSQL Database as a Service Now Available on Google Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB announced today that companies can now run their globally distributed workloads using Scylla Cloud on Google Cloud. A highly performant, fully managed NoSQL database as a service (DBaaS) based on the powerful Scylla Enterprise NoSQL database, Scylla Cloud delivers high throughput and predictable low-latency performance while minimizing data infrastructure costs and freeing teams from administrative overhead.



With its close-to-the-hardware, shared-nothing design, Scylla empowers organizations to build and operate real-time applications at global scale, all for a fraction of the cost of other DBaaS options. Scylla Cloud spares IT organizations from database management tasks by providing fully managed Scylla clusters with automatic backup, repairs, performance optimization, security hardening, 24/7 maintenance and support.

“Data continues to be a significant driver of digital transformation for businesses of all types,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Data Management Technology Partners at Google Cloud. “We're delighted that ScyllaDB will make its capabilities in high scalability and low latency deployable on Google Cloud's scalable, secure and reliable infrastructure.”

“We are excited to partner with ScyllaDB to maximize the value of this new relationship with Google Cloud,” said Miles Ward, CTO at SADA , an award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner. “With Scylla Cloud running on Google Cloud, customer’s data resides in the same infrastructure as other Google Cloud services and applications. That means developers can spin up clusters in minutes and instantly gain access to the high throughput and predictable low-latency performance of Scylla Cloud.”

Scylla Cloud running on Google Cloud will provide the full range of capabilities and benefits available, including:

Scale Up and Out: Scylla’s performance grows linearly with larger compute instances and additional cores. This translates to fewer nodes to provision and significantly lower cost to use Scylla Cloud compared to other NoSQL DBaaS options.

Applications can connect securely to the Scylla Cloud environment, and can use private IPv4 or IPv6 addresses to avoid routing traffic over the Internet. Highly Available: Scylla Cloud automatically replicates data across multiple availability zones within a region, totally eliminating single points of failure. Scylla Cloud customers can add replicas and expand clusters across data centers as needed.

Scylla Cloud offers automated backups directly to Google Cloud Storage. Automated Monitoring: The Scylla Cloud engineering team also monitors your clusters 24x7x365 to ensure your database conforms to your SLAs. Metrics in Prometheus format can also be provided for consolidated monitoring by customers.



“As companies modernize their applications, they have a critical need to run a DBaaS on their platform of choice,” said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. “Many companies have adopted Google Cloud, and we’re thrilled to announce they can now get the benefits of managed Scylla running on a platform they already know and trust.”

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra. Comcast, Discord, Grab, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

