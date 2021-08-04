Natural Health Trends Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

- Fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income
- Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and $88.1 million in cash and cash equivalents
- Third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
HONG KONG, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $16.2 million increased 20% compared to $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 2% compared to $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Operating income was $385,000 compared to $220,000 in the first quarter of 2021 and $183,000 in the second quarter of 2020.
- Net income was $229,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $153,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 and $34,000, or break-even per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
- The number of Active Members1 decreased 5% to 46,860 at June 30, 2021 compared to 49,420 at March 31, 2021, and decreased 14% compared to 54,370 at June 30, 2020.
1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.
Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $29.6 million decreased 6% compared to $31.4 million in the first six months of 2020.
- Operating income was $605,000 compared to operating loss of $1.3 million in the first six months of 2020.
- Net income was $382,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $539,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020.
Management Commentary
“We were pleased with our second quarter financial performance which reflected sequential growth despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “Revenue of $16.2 million increased 20% compared to the first quarter of 2021 driven by multiple in-person events and roadshows which are helping to rejuvenate momentum in our core markets. Partially offsetting our growth were sporadic outbreaks hampering meeting turnout and global supply chain constraints lengthening lead times, which contributed to a $1.5 million increase in our deferred revenue balance from March to June.”
Mr. Sharng continued, “We are still navigating through the complexities associated with the COVID-19 pandemic around the world and the occasional pockets of outbreaks that occur in Asia. Aside from these challenges, we reported our fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income, in addition to our third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow generation. Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic that the continued easing of pandemic-related restrictions will be positive development for our business.”
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $548,000 in the first six months of 2021, compared to cash used of $1.0 million in the first six months of 2020.
- Total cash and cash equivalents were $88.1 million at June 30, 2021, down slightly from $90.2 million at March 31, 2021.
- On August 2, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results today, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 4, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
|Conference ID:
|13721247
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145583
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13721247.
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|88,114
|$
|92,367
|Inventories
|3,706
|3,779
|Other current assets
|3,707
|3,595
|Total current assets
|95,527
|99,741
|Property and equipment, net
|528
|539
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,540
|3,745
|Restricted cash
|523
|525
|Deferred tax asset
|702
|731
|Other assets
|586
|661
|Total assets
|$
|101,406
|$
|105,942
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,027
|$
|580
|Income taxes payable
|1,721
|1,481
|Accrued commissions
|3,425
|3,496
|Other accrued expenses
|1,853
|1,922
|Deferred revenue
|5,713
|3,091
|Amounts held in eWallets
|7,305
|8,503
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,219
|1,163
|Other current liabilities
|877
|1,270
|Total current liabilities
|23,140
|21,506
|Income taxes payable
|12,130
|13,748
|Deferred tax liability
|216
|216
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,488
|2,775
|Total liabilities
|37,974
|38,245
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|86,102
|86,102
|Retained earnings
|3,634
|7,822
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(413
|)
|(336
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(25,904
|)
|(25,904
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|63,432
|67,697
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|101,406
|$
|105,942
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|16,152
|$
|16,404
|$
|29,621
|$
|31,352
|Cost of sales
|3,934
|4,817
|7,189
|9,331
|Gross profit
|12,218
|11,587
|22,432
|22,021
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions expense
|6,927
|7,113
|12,441
|13,716
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,906
|4,291
|9,386
|9,570
|Total operating expenses
|11,833
|11,404
|21,827
|23,286
|Income (loss) from operations
|385
|183
|605
|(1,265
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(59
|)
|125
|(39
|)
|218
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|326
|308
|566
|(1,047
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|97
|274
|184
|(508
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|229
|$
|34
|$
|382
|$
|(539
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|10,968
|10,580
|10,921
|10,532
|Diluted
|11,424
|11,424
|11,424
|10,532
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|382
|$
|(539
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|156
|202
|Noncash lease expense
|594
|834
|Deferred income taxes
|24
|870
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Inventories
|53
|2,314
|Other current assets
|(117
|)
|845
|Other assets
|65
|82
|Accounts payable
|446
|402
|Income taxes payable
|(1,376
|)
|(1,723
|)
|Accrued commissions
|(37
|)
|212
|Other accrued expenses
|(66
|)
|(617
|)
|Deferred revenue
|2,629
|(1,872
|)
|Amounts held in eWallets
|(1,186
|)
|(1,560
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(629
|)
|(811
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(390
|)
|343
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|548
|(1,018
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(147
|)
|(68
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(147
|)
|(68
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Dividends paid
|(4,570
|)
|(4,570
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,570
|)
|(4,570
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(86
|)
|(50
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(4,255
|)
|(5,706
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|92,892
|99,425
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|$
|88,637
|$
|93,719
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|400
|$
|1,081
