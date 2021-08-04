BioCardia to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 10, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular and pulmonary cell based therapies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Peter Altman, will participate in a fireside chat as well as one on one meetings at the upcoming BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held August 9-10, 2021.



Fireside Chat Event Details:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 3:30-3:55 pm ET / 12:30-12:55 PT

Click here to register.

For those unable to attend, a replay of the presentation will be available until the end of the day Tuesday, August 10, 2021 on the BTIG conference website. You must be a BTIG client to attend and access the replay.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP™ autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system, the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio and the AVANCE™ steerable introducer family. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and development support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

investors@BioCardia.com

(650) 226-0120

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Laluc, Marketing

Email: alaluc@biocardia.com

Phone: 650-226-0120