Carahsoft Exhibiting at HIMSS21 Global Conference and Exhibition, August 9-13, 2021

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 20 of its healthcare IT solutions providers at the 2021 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Global Conference & Exhibition. This annual event brings together 45,000+ health IT professionals, clinicians, administrators and vendors seeking networking opportunities and inspiration from world-class keynote speakers. Carahsoft and partners will also be sponsoring the HIMSS21 Specialty Forums; Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare and Healthcare Cybersecurity to discuss top health IT trends shaping the future of healthcare.

Thirteen Carahsoft partners will be hosting demos in the on-site booth and seven will be participating online through our partner resource hub. These solutions providers will be featuring cybersecurity, cloud computing, healthcare and cloud hosting, and other leading solutions on the following dates:

Tuesday, August 10

Adobe

Alteryx

Cloudera

McAfee

Red Hat

SafeGuard

Salesforce

Secureworks

Wednesday, August 11

Adobe

Alteryx

Cloudera

HPE

ixlayer

SafeGuard

Salesforce

Secureworks

Thursday, August 12

Adobe

Alteryx

Cloudera

HPE

Rubrik

SafeGuard

SolarWinds

VMware

Online Partner Resource Hub:

ALTR

Cynerio

FormAssembly

GitLab

Safeguard Cyber

Trustwave

VMware

Additional Carahsoft vendor partners will also be exhibiting at the event, including:

AWS #3832

Arista Networks #C200-40, #C401

Armis #C347

C3 Wireless #4613

Center for Internet Security (CIS) #C365

DataRobot #4652, #C155

Elastic #C366

Experian Health #MP151

Forescout #C200-129

iboss #C343

LexisNexis Risk Solutions #MP377

MuleSoft #2018, #MP1046

NCS Technologies #5446

Neustar #4752

Nuvolo #C362

OutSystems #C138

PatientPoint #2669

Poly #4458

Progress Software #1621

Rapid7 #300-102

Red Hat #C200-48

Salesforce #2216

Samsung #5932

ServiceNow #1617

SpringML #3162

Veritas #MP6454

Virtustream #MP850

VMware #MP6852



Carahsoft and partners participating at the HIMSS21 Specialty Forums on August 9:

Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare Forum featuring Chris Logan, Director of Industry Solutions, VMware, HIMSS TV virtual interview “The Road to EMR Modernization” featuring James Millington, Director of Healthcare Marketing, Vmware, and on-site video messaging from GitLab.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum featuring Keith Wiseman, Director of Systems Engineering, SentinelOne, and Theresa Lanowitz, Head Evangelist, AT&T Business – Cybersecurity; followed by video messaging from Okta.

Monday-Friday, August 9-13, 2021

A new campus will host coordinated activities all week within three buildings: the Wynn meeting space, the Venetian-Sands Expo Center, and Caesars Forum Conference center. For more information on the venue, visit the HIMSS 2021 website.

For more information regarding the event, contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or Tradeshows@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS21 event site.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

