Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in July 2021 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 2.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 159.6% Compared to 2020)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of July 2021, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For July 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 1.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Tijuana presented an increase in passenger traffic of 14.4%, 11.1% and 10.7%, respectively, while the Guanajuato, Guadalajara and Hermosillo airports presented a decrease of only 13.3%, 14.4% and 14.8%, respectively, which demonstrates a positive trend in our Mexican airports.

In relation to international travel restrictions, the United States requests that travelers must present a negative COVID-19 test for entry into that country; while Canada announced that with a tentative date of September 7, international flights will be reopened for people who are fully vaccinated and who meet certain conditions stated by the Government of that Country.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jul-19 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Guadalajara 944.8 780.3 (17.4%) 6,039.1 4,531.7 (25.0%) Tijuana* 537.5 619.1 15.2% 3,432.4 3,803.1 10.8% Los Cabos 217.3 195.2 (10.1%) 1,102.8 1,082.6 (1.8%) Puerto Vallarta 204.2 216.3 5.9% 1,035.5 969.8 (6.3%) Montego Bay 1.1 0.0 (100.0%) 5.3 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 184.3 143.3 (22.2%) 1,178.5 824.2 (30.1%) Hermosillo 165.3 134.8 (18.5%) 1,025.3 753.3 (26.5%) Mexicali 110.4 108.8 (1.4%) 679.8 572.0 (15.9%) Morelia 41.9 51.1 21.9% 267.8 306.8 14.5% La Paz 106.0 85.8 (19.0%) 572.3 483.5 (15.5%) Aguascalientes 55.9 59.5 6.4% 361.2 301.9 (16.4%) Kingston 0.0 0.1 N/A 0.0 0.8 N/A Los Mochis 35.5 31.6 (11.1%) 222.6 194.2 (12.8%) Manzanillo 7.7 9.0 18.0% 56.9 49.3 (13.4%) Total 2,611.7 2,434.9 (6.8%) 15,979.4 13,873.2 (13.2%)





International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jul-19 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Guadalajara 449.0 413.1 (8.0%) 2,525.7 1,957.4 (22.5%) Tijuana* 293.2 300.2 2.4% 1,687.3 1,462.8 (13.3%) Los Cabos 316.2 397.2 25.6% 2,335.4 1,915.0 (18.0%) Puerto Vallarta 195.3 240.8 23.3% 2,165.9 1,169.1 (46.0%) Montego Bay 442.0 314.3 (28.9%) 2,958.5 1,275.8 (56.9%) Guanajuato 74.2 80.6 8.7% 419.3 329.4 (21.4%) Hermosillo 6.4 11.5 80.5% 40.9 57.3 40.2% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 6.6% 3.9 2.4 (37.9%) Morelia 41.0 43.0 4.8% 248.1 219.8 (11.4%) La Paz 1.0 2.5 145.2% 7.6 10.8 40.7% Aguascalientes 24.5 24.1 (1.6%) 123.8 112.7 (9.0%) Kingston 0.0 96.0 N/A 0.0 394.8 N/A Los Mochis 0.7 1.1 56.3% 4.2 5.1 20.8% Manzanillo 3.7 4.2 13.2% 56.0 25.7 (54.2%) Total 1,847.7 1,929.3 4.4% 12,576.8 8,938.0 (28.9%)





Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jul-19 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Guadalajara 1,393.8 1,193.4 (14.4%) 8,564.9 6,489.1 (24.2%) Tijuana* 830.6 919.3 10.7% 5,119.7 5,265.9 2.9% Los Cabos 533.4 592.4 11.1% 3,438.2 2,997.6 (12.8%) Puerto Vallarta 399.5 457.1 14.4% 3,201.4 2,138.9 (33.2%) Montego Bay 443.1 314.3 (29.1%) 2,963.8 1,275.8 (57.0%) Guanajuato 258.4 223.9 (13.3%) 1,597.8 1,153.7 (27.8%) Hermosillo 171.7 146.3 (14.8%) 1,066.1 810.6 (24.0%) Mexicali 111.0 109.4 (1.4%) 683.7 574.4 (16.0%) Morelia 82.9 94.1 13.5% 515.9 526.6 2.1% La Paz 107.0 88.3 (17.5%) 580.0 494.2 (14.8%) Aguascalientes 80.4 83.6 4.0% 485.0 414.6 (14.5%) Kingston 0.0 96.1 N/A 0.0 395.6 N/A Los Mochis 36.2 32.7 (9.7%) 226.9 199.3 (12.2%) Manzanillo 11.4 13.2 16.4% 112.9 75.0 (33.6%) Total 4,459.4 4,364.2 (2.1%) 28,556.2 22,811.2 (20.1%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.





CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Jul-19 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Tijuana 288.9 296.6 2.7% 1,659.9 1,449.3 (12.7%)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to July 2019.





Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jul-20 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 20 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Guadalajara 350.1 780.3 122.9% 3,080.4 4,531.7 47.1% Tijuana* 372.5 619.1 66.2% 2,252.8 3,803.1 68.8% Los Cabos 83.6 195.2 133.4% 562.4 1,082.6 92.5% Puerto Vallarta 63.7 216.3 239.4% 465.5 969.8 108.3% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 67.2 143.3 113.3% 547.7 824.2 50.5% Hermosillo 50.2 134.8 168.7% 504.8 753.3 49.2% Mexicali 42.5 108.8 156.2% 366.4 572.0 56.1% Morelia 35.5 51.1 43.9% 207.4 306.8 47.9% La Paz 37.6 85.8 128.0% 284.7 483.5 69.8% Aguascalientes 27.0 59.5 120.5% 184.6 301.9 63.5% Kingston 0.0 0.1 1220.0% 1.3 0.8 (41.0%) Los Mochis 7.4 31.6 328.0% 104.8 194.2 85.3% Manzanillo 2.6 9.0 252.2% 27.7 49.3 78.1% Total 1,139.9 2,434.9 113.6% 8,591.4 13,873.2 61.5%





International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jul-20 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 20 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Guadalajara 167.1 413.1 147.3% 1,284.8 1,957.4 52.4% Tijuana* 117.2 300.2 156.1% 942.2 1,462.8 55.3% Los Cabos 84.2 397.2 371.8% 1,059.4 1,915.0 80.8% Puerto Vallarta 35.4 240.8 579.8% 1,146.8 1,169.1 1.9% Montego Bay 58.8 314.3 434.8% 1,208.4 1,275.8 5.6% Guanajuato 18.5 80.6 336.2% 183.6 329.4 79.4% Hermosillo 3.0 11.5 277.6% 23.7 57.3 141.8% Mexicali 0.1 0.6 702.6% 1.4 2.4 76.6% Morelia 13.0 43.0 231.6% 121.9 219.8 80.4% La Paz 0.4 2.5 507.9% 4.2 10.8 157.5% Aguascalientes 4.4 24.1 442.2% 59.7 112.7 88.6% Kingston 38.1 96.0 152.2% 413.2 394.8 (4.5%) Los Mochis 0.1 1.1 1157.1% 1.4 5.1 260.0% Manzanillo 1.0 4.2 301.7% 30.6 25.7 (16.1%) Total 541.3 1,929.3 256.4% 6,481.2 8,938.0 37.9%





Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jul-20 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 20 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Guadalajara 517.2 1,193.4 130.8% 4,365.2 6,489.1 48.7% Tijuana* 489.7 919.3 87.7% 3,195.0 5,265.9 64.8% Los Cabos 167.8 592.4 253.0% 1,621.8 2,997.6 84.8% Puerto Vallarta 99.2 457.1 361.0% 1,612.3 2,138.9 32.7% Montego Bay 58.8 314.3 434.8% 1,209.3 1,275.8 5.5% Guanajuato 85.7 223.9 161.4% 731.3 1,153.7 57.8% Hermosillo 53.2 146.3 174.9% 528.5 810.6 53.4% Mexicali 42.5 109.4 157.2% 367.7 574.4 56.2% Morelia 48.5 94.1 94.1% 329.3 526.6 59.9% La Paz 38.0 88.3 132.1% 288.8 494.2 71.1% Aguascalientes 31.5 83.6 165.9% 244.4 414.6 69.7% Kingston 38.1 96.1 152.3% 414.5 395.6 (4.6%) Los Mochis 7.5 32.7 338.1% 106.2 199.3 87.7% Manzanillo 3.6 13.2 266.5% 58.2 75.0 28.7% Total 1,681.2 4,364.2 159.6% 15,072.5 22,811.2 51.3%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.







CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Jul-19 Jul-21 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 21 % Change Tijuana 116.6 296.6 154.4% 934.3 1,449.3 55.1%

Highlights for the period:



Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during July 2021 increased by 50.1% compared to July 2020; while load factors went from 48.2% in July 2020 to 85.7% in July 2021.





The number of seats available during July 2021 increased by 50.1% compared to July 2020; while load factors went from 48.2% in July 2020 to 85.7% in July 2021. New routes:

Puerto Vallarta - Dallas Fort Worth: Spirit



Puerto Vallarta - Houston: Spirit

Puerto Vallarta - Los Ángeles: Spirit

Puerto Vallarta - Puebla: VivaAerobus

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.



