SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $42.8 million, operating income was $8.4 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $33.9 million, operating loss of $17.8 million, and DVP of $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Notable second quarter items include:

  • Operating results in the second quarter reflect increased levels of activity across all regions, especially in international markets. Increased utilization levels and moderate rate improvements were offset by higher expenses associated with reactivation and repositioning of 10 vessels in our fleet, COVID-19 related expenses including repairs and maintenance previously deferred due to COVID-19 and higher labor and rotation costs. The Company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its global operations, including the most recent Delta variant.
  • Entered into an agreement with Chase to extinguish $117.3 million of debt for a cash payment of $50.0 million, consisting of $25.0 million of cash on hand and $25.0 million of insurance proceeds from the SEACOR Power, resulting in a 25% decrease in Company’s long-term debt.
  • Gains on asset dispositions of $22.7 million, primarily due to the recovery of insurance proceeds relating to the SEACOR POWER incident.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income attributable to SEACOR Marine was $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), primarily due to a $22.7 million gain on asset dispositions and a $62.0 million gain on debt extinguishment described above. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 of $6.7 million ($0.27 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the second quarter of 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2021 the net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share).

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following statement: “The second quarter of 2021 will be forever marked by the tragic loss of the SEACOR POWER. We continue to support our team members and their families, and cooperate with the NTSB and the U.S. Coast Guard throughout their ongoing investigations.”

Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, "DVP") is the Company's measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Operating Revenues $42,799  $33,925  $79,311  $69,592 
Costs and Expenses:                
Operating  32,615   20,128   58,922   40,864 
Administrative and general  9,152   13,241   17,763   22,634 
Lease expense  1,234   1,202   2,312   4,527 
Depreciation and amortization  14,093   13,725   28,891   27,087 
   57,094   48,296   107,888   95,112 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  22,653   (3,453)  20,380   (16,025)
Operating Income (Loss)  8,358   (17,824)  (8,197)  (41,545)
Other Income (Expense):                
Interest income  135   516   1,121   1,178 
Interest expense  (7,310)  (6,717)  (15,328)  (14,091)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees     (9)  (7)  (25)
Gain on debt Extinguishment  61,994      61,994    
Derivative gains, net  30   85   385   5,199 
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  (657)  193   (1,123)  903 
Other, net  (1)     (1)   
   54,191   (5,932)  47,041   (6,836)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  62,549   (23,756)  38,844   (48,381)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  15,915   (15,007)  13,227   (21,669)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  46,634   (8,749)  25,617   (26,712)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  2,167   2,081   6,270   2,106 
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations  48,801   (6,668)  31,887   (24,606)
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)     602   22,925   (1,452)
Net Income (Loss)  48,801   (6,066)  54,812   (26,058)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries  1   7   1   (4,040)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $48,800  $(6,073) $54,811  $(22,018)
                 
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                
Basic $1.92  $(0.27) $1.26  $(0.84)
Diluted $1.79  $(0.27) $1.26  $(0.84)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                
Basic $  $0.03  $0.90  $(0.06)
Diluted $  $0.03  $0.90  $(0.06)
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:                
Basic $1.92  $(0.24) $2.16  $(0.90)
Diluted $1.79  $(0.24) $2.16  $(0.90)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                
Basic  25,435,362   24,851,834   25,370,372   24,420,432 
Diluted  28,345,155   24,851,834   25,371,185   24,420,432 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average Rates Per Day $12,007  $11,323  $10,931  $11,052  $10,746 
Fleet Utilization  67%  55%  51%  54%  57%
Fleet Available Days  5,177   5,505   5,824   5,807   5,258 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $41,474  $34,290  $32,693  $34,824  $32,389 
Bareboat charter  434   729   732   677   723 
Other marine services  891   1,493   2,619   700   813 
   42,799   36,512   36,044   36,201   33,925 
Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  14,353   13,418   13,057   13,401   10,704 
Repairs and maintenance  6,959   3,840   3,445   3,764   3,612 
Drydocking  2,792   2,217   1,753   585   566 
Insurance and loss reserves  2,661   1,958   1,670   1,764   1,489 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  2,893   2,202   2,081   2,131   2,075 
Other  2,957   2,672   3,556   3,074   1,682 
   32,615   26,307   25,562   24,719   20,128 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)  10,184   10,205   10,482   11,482   13,797 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense  1,234   1,078   1,798   1,200   1,202 
Administrative and general  9,152   8,611   8,556   8,861   13,241 
Depreciation and amortization  14,093   14,798   15,247   14,833   13,725 
   24,479   24,487   25,601   24,894   28,168 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  22,653   (2,273)  (1,796)  233   (3,453)
Operating Income (Loss)  8,358   (16,555)  (16,915)  (13,179)  (17,824)
Other Income (Expense):                    
Interest income  135   986   61   34   516 
Interest expense  (7,310)  (8,018)  (8,288)  (8,312)  (6,717)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees     (7)  (11)  (11)  (9)
Derivative gains (losses), net  30   355   (894)  5   85 
Gain on debt extinguishment  61,994             
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  (657)  (466)  (1,286)  (911)  193 
Other, net  (1)     (19)      
   54,191   (7,150)  (10,437)  (9,195)  (5,932)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  62,549   (23,705)  (27,352)  (22,374)  (23,756)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  15,915   (2,688)  1,865   (3,120)  (15,007)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  46,634   (21,017)  (29,217)  (19,254)  (8,749)
Equity in Earnings (Loss) of 50% or Less Owned Companies  2,167   4,103   (9,681)  (588)  2,081 
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations  48,801   (16,914)  (38,898)  (19,842)  (6,668)
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)     22,925   51   1,765   602 
Net Income (Loss)  48,801   6,011   (38,847)  (18,077)  (6,066)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries  1      (31)  4   7 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $48,800  $6,011  $(38,816) $(18,081) $(6,073)
                     
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                    
Basic $1.92  $(0.67) $(1.54) $(0.79) $(0.26)
Diluted $1.79  $(0.67) $(1.54) $(0.79) $(0.26)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                    
Basic $  $0.91  $-  $0.07  $0.02 
Diluted $  $0.91  $-  $0.07  $0.02 
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:                    
Basic $1.92  $0.24  $(1.54) $(0.72) $(0.24)
Diluted $1.79  $0.24  $(1.54) $(0.72) $(0.24)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                    
Basic  25,435   25,305   25,265   24,989   24,851 
Diluted  28,345   25,305   25,265   24,989   24,851 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  25,869   25,683   24,919   24,996   24,899 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $17,058  $15,910  $18,405  $19,397  $15,574 
Fleet utilization  18%  6%  7%  5%  5%
Fleet available days  1,112   1,518   1,797   1,871   1,842 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  137   67   45  37  32 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  748   1,270   1,472   1,576   1,465 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $3,419  $1,489  $2,352  $1,668  $1,478 
Bareboat charter  434   729   732   731   723 
Other marine services  727   546   794   473   513 
   4,580   2,764   3,878   2,872   2,714 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  1,528   1,744   2,372   2,481   2,284 
Repairs and maintenance  389   654   386   338   314 
Drydocking  777   875         110 
Insurance and loss reserves  923   527   507   778   354 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  245   199   208   251   189 
Other  224   77   116   85   93 
   4,086   4,076   3,589   3,933   3,344 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $494  $(1,312) $289  $(1,061) $(630)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $703  $664  $677  $716  $741 
Depreciation and amortization  3,287   4,164   5,854   4,961   5,254 
                     
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $11,231  $11,356  $10,837  $10,801  $10,918 
Fleet utilization  75%  68%  61%  68%  86%
Fleet available days  1,365   1,356   1,472   1,472   1,395 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  65   78   138   45   90 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  176   346   368   216    
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $11,437  $10,502  $9,796  $10,861  $13,055 
Bareboat charter           (54)   
Other marine services  (224)  (269)  343   (279)  (382)
   11,213   10,233   10,139   10,528   12,673 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  4,253   3,220   3,510   3,407   3,248 
Repairs and maintenance  2,195   1,191   1,437   1,158   1,463 
Drydocking  374   304   1,269   481   256 
Insurance and loss reserves  352   433   512   397   600 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  887   572   853   1,091   799 
Other  2,072   579   (674)  774   647 
   10,133   6,299   6,907   7,308   7,013 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $1,080  $3,934  $3,232  $3,220  $5,660 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $270  $356  $1,056  $430  $420 
Depreciation and amortization  3,305   3,307   2,964   3,784   3,600 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
Middle East and Asia                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,292  $9,308  $9,455  $9,670  $10,245 
Fleet utilization  81%  73%  75%  78%  82%
Fleet available days  1,820   1,852   1,840   1,809   1,613 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  105   115  68  89  113 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  116   239  169  76  61 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $13,752  $12,575  $13,008  $13,672  $13,605 
Other marine services  31   360   927   296   514 
   13,783   12,935   13,935   13,968   14,119 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  5,378   5,208   5,411   5,171   3,795 
Repairs and maintenance  2,806   903   842   1,564   1,580 
Drydocking  1,185   1,066   41   104   200 
Insurance and loss reserves  461   702   501   451   430 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,081   559   604   482   955 
Other  43   1,144   3,618   1,771   819 
   10,954   9,582   11,017   9,543   7,779 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $2,829  $3,353  $2,918  $4,425  $6,340 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $35  $22  $47  $46  $32 
Depreciation and amortization  4,663   4,710   4,505   4,379   3,921 
                     
Latin America                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $17,034  $14,751  $12,921  $13,355  $10,752 
Fleet utilization  86%  85%  82%  99%  97%
Fleet available days  880   779   716   655   408 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  117   94   66   7    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status               
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $12,866  $9,724  $7,538  $8,621  $4,251 
Bareboat charter               
Other marine services  357   856   555   212   168 
   13,223   10,580   8,093   8,833   4,419 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  3,194   3,246   1,764   2,342   1,377 
Repairs and maintenance  1,569   1,092   780   704   255 
Drydocking  456   (28)  443       
Insurance and loss reserves  925   296   150   138   105 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  680   872   416   307   132 
Other  618   872   497   444   123 
   7,442   6,350   4,050   3,935   1,992 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $5,781  $4,230  $4,043  $4,898  $2,427 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $226  $36  $18  $9  $9 
Depreciation and amortization  2,838   2,617   1,924   1,708   950 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
Anchor handling towing supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $11,268  $7,778  $7,967  $7,388  $8,383 
Fleet utilization  59%  67%  44%  54%  43%
Fleet available days  546   540   641   644   667 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  105     133  21  76 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  118   180  228  276  273 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $3,640  $2,801  $2,236  $2,564  $2,413 
Other marine services  (157)  (130)  433   (147)  (137)
   3,483   2,671   2,669   2,417   2,276 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  1,513   984   1,149   950   853 
Repairs and maintenance  471   241   542   432   679 
Drydocking  1,322   54   847   (2)  (19)
Insurance and loss reserves  99   194   199   139   159 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  344   139   258   148   168 
Other  444   270   535   370   341 
   4,193   1,882   3,530   2,037   2,181 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $(710) $789  $(861) $380  $95 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $362  $400  $1,127  $505  $518 
Depreciation and amortization  495   494   494   495   500 
                     
Fast support                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $7,962  $7,888  $8,074  $8,421  $8,590 
Fleet utilization  71%  61%  60%  63%  72%
Fleet available days  2,100   2,207   2,300   2,300   2,426 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  226   182  155  71  137 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  314   584  549  421  285 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $11,827  $10,657  $11,151  $12,212  $15,078 
Bareboat charter  434   729   732   731   723 
Other marine services  (249)  (218)  (283)  (256)  (372)
   12,012   11,168   11,600   12,687   15,429 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  4,802   4,041   4,409   4,180   4,166 
Repairs and maintenance  3,618   1,535   1,604   1,642   1,922 
Drydocking  1,178   1,178   912   587   274 
Insurance and loss reserves  507   466   471   353   304 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,154   726   836   976   1,180 
Other  1,640   1,141   2,085   1,489   1,203 
   12,899   9,087   10,317   9,227   9,049 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $(887) $2,081  $1,283  $3,460  $6,380 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $352  $352  $352  $351  $352 
Depreciation and amortization  4,931   5,096   5,113   5,105   5,405 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
Supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $11,921  $12,110  $11,373  $11,355  $8,477 
Fleet utilization  80%  63%  63%  74%  83%
Fleet available days  1,274   1,319   1,360   1,257   527 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  11   105   12   23   13 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  91   315   353   229   61 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $12,179  $10,082  $9,714  $10,541  $3,713 
Bareboat charter           (55)   
Other marine services  117   346   482   92   (53)
   12,296   10,428   10,196   10,578   3,660 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  4,044   4,158   3,364   3,821   1,591 
Repairs and maintenance  2,039   1,135   735   968   375 
Drydocking  180   110   (2)     197 
Insurance and loss reserves  436   474   238   230   106 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,034   1,003   622   601   219 
Other  884   880   1,205   1,022   246 
   8,617   7,760   6,162   6,642   2,734 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $3,679  $2,668  $4,034  $3,936  $926 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $  $  $  $  $ 
Depreciation and amortization  2,936   2,977   3,060   2,673   1,000 
                     
Specialty                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $1,571  $1,890  $2,025  $2,025  $2,025 
Fleet utilization  92%  100%  100%  69%  50%
Fleet available days  91   90   92   134   182 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  8             
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status           42   91 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $131  $170   187   187   184 
Other marine services  23   12   1   (9)  (10)
   154   182   188   178   174 
                     
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  99   89   69   72   47 
Repairs and maintenance  104   8   34   51   102 
Drydocking        (3)      
Insurance and loss reserves  5   4   (2)  13   16 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  5   8   3   (2)  8 
Other  33   26   18   56   90 
   246   135   119   190   263 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $(92) $47  $69  $(12) $(89)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Depreciation and amortization $  $  $1,541  $89  $189 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
Liftboats                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $25,334  $26,792  $24,561  $27,947  $24,894 
Fleet utilization  46%  29%  27%  23%  30%
Fleet available days  1,167   1,350   1,432   1,472   1,456 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  75   67  18  64  9 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  517   776   880   899   816 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $13,697  $10,580  $9,406  $9,319  $11,001 
Other marine services  688   797   395   316   306 
   14,385   11,377   9,801   9,635   11,307 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  3,916   3,806   3,742   3,963   3,545 
Repairs and maintenance  716   894   524   624   407 
Drydocking  112   875   (1)     111 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,752   719   690   1,055   893 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  353   320   349   370   343 
Other  (58)  677   1,642   538   219 
   6,791   7,291   6,946   6,550   5,518 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $7,594  $4,086  $2,855  $3,085  $5,789 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $205  $12  $19  $31  $44 
Depreciation and amortization  5,171   5,659   6,009   5,980   6,081 
                     
Other Activity                    
Operating Revenues:                    
Other marine services $469  $686  $1,591  $720  $1,056 
   469   686   1,591   720   1,056 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  (21)  340   324   415   502 
Repairs and maintenance  11   27   6   47   128 
Insurance and loss reserves  (138)  101   74   (26)  11 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  3   6   13   38   157 
Other  14   (322)  (1,928)  (401)  (417)
   (131)  152   (1,511)  73   381 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $600  $534  $3,102  $647  $675 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $315  $314  $300  $335  $241 
Depreciation and amortization  560   572   (970)  545   553 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
ASSETS                    
Current Assets:                    
Cash and cash equivalents $45,446  $68,409  $32,666  $42,314  $51,888 
Restricted cash  5,855   3,352   3,352   3,352   3,352 
Receivables:                    
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts  47,082   42,680   45,325   48,294   52,169 
Other  12,152   11,265   10,924   18,365   13,814 
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings     19,332   18,832   18,814   14,394 
Tax Receivable  1,497   1,498   13,556   11,770    
Inventories  425   572   576   573   1,409 
Prepaid expenses and other  4,527   2,326   3,230   3,438   2,835 
Other Current Assets     423          
Assets held for sale        50,235   46,768   44,616 
Total current assets  116,984   149,857   178,696   193,688   184,477 
Property and Equipment:                    
Historical cost  972,267   1,000,430   1,012,873   996,370   987,741 
Accumulated depreciation  (288,882)  (297,792)  (291,538)  (280,468)  (271,097)
   683,385   702,638   721,335   715,902   716,644 
Construction in progress  32,903   32,530   32,327   51,969   52,456 
Net property and equipment  716,288   735,168   753,662   767,871   769,100 
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases  5,469   7,046   7,134   7,670   8,148 
Right-of-Use Asset - Finance Lease  116   121   129   137    
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies  77,539   79,000   75,308   84,701   87,177 
Other Assets  2,781   2,624   2,734   3,108   3,200 
  $919,177  $973,816  $1,017,663  $1,057,175  $1,052,102 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                    
Current Liabilities:                    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $2,885  $5,139  $7,030  $9,446  $11,579 
Current lease liability - Finance  32   46   36   27    
Current portion of long-term debt  28,419   34,888   32,377   52,108   51,793 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  27,163   21,428   29,967   28,888   21,323 
Due to SEACOR Holdings  277             
Other current liabilities  26,886   29,719   31,467   29,548   29,642 
Discontinued operations        30,927   28,555   28,882 
Total current liabilities  85,662   91,220   131,804   148,572   143,219 
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities  4,072   4,778   4,345   5,239   6,067 
Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities  92   97   105   113    
Long-Term Debt  320,823   431,849   440,510   426,711   422,569 
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes  7   37   2   1   6 
Deferred Income Taxes  46,169   31,766   35,822   36,075   23,740 
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities  2,951   4,910   3,239   3,810   5,137 
Total liabilities  459,776   564,657   615,827   620,521   600,738 
Equity:                    
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  245   243   235   235   232 
Additional paid-in capital  454,079   452,290   451,179   450,320   449,116 
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings  (1,230)  (50,029)  (51,839)  (13,023)  5,058 
Shares held in treasury  (1,120)  (1,110)  (848)  (848)  (847)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  7,107   7,446   2,790   (380)  (2,541)
   459,081   408,840   401,517   436,304   451,018 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  320   319   319   350   346 
Total equity  459,401   409,159   401,836   436,654   451,364 
  $919,177  $973,816  $1,017,663  $1,057,175  $1,052,102 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020 
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                    
Net Income (Loss) $48,801  $6,011  $(38,922) $(19,818) $(6,668)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:                    
Depreciation and amortization  14,093   14,798   15,247   14,833   13,725 
Deferred financing costs amortization 254  260  266  278  284 
Amortization of employee share awards  1,354   1,111   859   1,204   937 
Restricted stock vesting  (10)  (262)        (3)
Director share awards  435            755 
Debt discount amortization  1,787   1,892   1,917   1,797   1,480 
Bad debt recoveries  132   24   (146)  185   271 
Gain (Loss) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  (22,653)  2,273   1,796   (233)  3,453 
Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats     (22,756)         
Gain on debt extinguishment, net  (62,749)            
Derivative (gains) losses  (30)  (355)  894   (5)  (85)
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net  (414)  (919)  (441)  (426)  (265)
Currency (gains) losses 657  466   1,286  911   (193)
Deferred income taxes  14,403   (4,056)  (254)  12,333   (2,053)
Equity (Earnings) Losses  (2,167)  (4,103)  9,681   588   (2,081)
Dividends received from equity investees           2,117    
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                    
Accounts receivables  16,047   11,345   7,668   (17,737)  (8,326)
Other assets  (1,296)  1,192   604   656   6,163 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  4,268   (10,296)  (2,806)  886   (21,197)
Net cash provided by (used in) used in operating activities  12,912   (3,375)  (2,351)  (2,431)  (13,803)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                    
Purchases of property and equipment  (926)  (2,724)  (2,500)  (2,833)  (7,019)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  26,871   3,266      3,539   14,030 
Proceeds from Sale of WWH, net cash sold     38,715          
Construction reserve funds transferred to short-term cash              3,745 
Purchase of subsidiary from joint venture              (8,445)
Net investing activities in property and equipment  25,945   39,257   (2,500)  706   2,311 
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies     (736)  (1,248)  (713)   
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees  2,877   919   1,225   490    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  28,822   39,440   (2,523)  483   2,311 
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                    
Payments on long-term debt  (56,787)  (8,302)  (5,780)  (8,246)  (3,506)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost  (755)            
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs        1   (1)   
Payment on finance lease  (12)            
Interest on finance lease     2   1       
Issuance of stock  2   8      2    
Net cash used in financing activities  (57,552)  (8,292)  (5,778)  (8,245)  (3,506)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents  (4,642)  4,621   1,004   619   (557)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  (20,460)  32,394   (9,648)  (9,574)  (15,554)
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                    
Operating Activities     (171)  1,895   1,518   2,255 
Investing Activities        (1,436)  (2,527)  (1,567)
Financing Activities           1,090  4 
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents        196   (26)  339 
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:     (171)  655   55   1,031 
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  (20,460)  32,223   (8,993)  (9,519)  (14,523)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  71,761   39,538   48,531   58,050   72,573 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $51,301  $71,761  $39,538  $48,531  $58,050 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

  Owned  Joint Ventured  Leased-in  Managed  Total 
June 30, 2021                    
AHTS  4      2      6 
FSV  23   5   1   1   30 
Supply  14   21         35 
Specialty (1)  1            1 
Liftboats (2)  9      1      10 
   51   26   4   1   82 
December 31, 2020                    
AHTS  4      2      6 
FSV  26   5   1   1   33 
Supply  15   27      1   43 
Specialty     3         3 
Liftboats  14      1      15 
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale  40   5         45 
Crew transfer Continuing Operations  1            1 
   100   40   4   2   146 

(1)   One owned vessel classified as a Crew Transfer Continuing Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a Specialty Vessel as of June 30, 2021.
(2)   As of June 30, 2021, the Company removed from service four vessels (four liftboats) in this class. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.

 