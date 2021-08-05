July Numbers Show Strong Demand Continues for Home Ownership in GTA

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With almost 9,400 sales reported in July 2021, demand for ownership housing remained well-above average for the time of year despite being below the record July result set a year earlier. Market conditions actually tightened relative to July 2020, with sales accounting for a greater share of new listings compared to last year. The sellers’ market conditions sustained a double-digit annual rate of price growth.



“Demand for ownership housing has remained strong despite a pandemic-related lull in population growth. Of specific note is the condominium apartment market, which has seen a marked turn-around in 2021 with sales up compared to last year. First-time buyers, many of whom were slower to benefit from the initial recovery phase, remain very active in the market place,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 9,390 sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in July 2021 – down by 14.9 per cent compared to July 2020 result of 11,033. On a seasonally adjusted basis, July sales were down by two per cent compared to June.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was up by 18.1 per cent compared to July 2020. The average price for all home types combined was $1,062,256 – up 12.6 per cent compared to July 2020. The detached market segment led the way in terms of price growth, driven by sales in the suburban regions surrounding Toronto. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average price was up by 0.9 per cent compared to June.

“The annual rate of price growth has moderated since the early spring, but has remained in the double digits. This means that many households are still competing very hard to reach a deal on a home. This strong upward pressure on home prices will be sustained in the absence of more supply, especially as we see a resurgence in population growth moving into 2022,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

“There is a huge backlog of people seeking citizenship or permanent resident status in Canada. A large share of these newcomers will ultimately choose to call the GTA home. This means ownership and rental market conditions will remain tight with upward pressure on prices for the foreseeable future. Policy makers at all levels must pursue a coordinated effort to bring on a greater diversity of supply in major metropolitan areas,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type July 1–31, 2021 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 850 3,271 4,121 1,633,649 1,346,186 1,405,478 Yr./Yr. % Change -22.30% -27.40% -26.40% 5.70% 27.00% 21.70% Semi-Detached 278 590 868 1,205,814 944,062 1,027,895 Yr./Yr. % Change -25.30% -14.90% -18.50% 2.10% 22.10% 12.20% Townhouse 368 1,326 1,694 893,347 837,906 849,950 Yr./Yr. % Change -6.10% -8.70% -8.20% 5.10% 19.30% 15.90% Condo Apartment 1,756 858 2,614 715,977 589,582 674,490 Yr./Yr. % Change 4.20% 17.20% 8.20% 4.80% 11.70% 6.00%





Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price July 2021 2021 2020 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 27,411 1,047,681 41,524 15,699 980,148 29,705 Rest of GTA ("905") 52,058 1,088,031 73,986 31,213 864,800 52,828 GTA 79,469 1,074,113 115,510 46,912 903,401 82,533





YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type July 2021 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 7,371 29,320 36,691 1,695,541 1,320,243 1,395,638 Yr./Yr. % Change 58.2% 60.6% 60.1% 15.2% 30.9% 26.6% Semi-Detached 2,560 4,849 7,409 1,285,347 925,357 1,049,743 Yr./Yr. % Change 80.7% 64.7% 69.9% 9.2% 23.3% 18.1% Townhouse 3,034 10,813 13,847 926,437 836,808 856,446 Yr./Yr. % Change 76.3% 71.1% 72.2% 11.3% 21.7% 19.2% Condo Apartment 14,277 6,519 20,796 700,061 592,454 666,329 Yr./Yr. % Change 82.9% 98.5% 87.5% 1.8% 12.9% 4.2%

