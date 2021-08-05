Insights on the Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Cultivation of Medicinal Plants Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period spanning 2021-2026.

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the benefits that aquaponic and hydroponic growing techniques provide over conventional farming. With alternative farming techniques such as aquaponics and hydroponics, food production can be maximized with year-round production.

With these techniques, products grown are more nutrient rich as compared to products grown through conventional farming. Products grown through aquaponic and hydroponic techniques are grown in a controlled environment and monitored at all times. With increased production, increasing global food demand can also be managed through these techniques.

Key Companies Profiled

How This Report Can Add Value

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of aquaponic and hydroponic growing techniques and equipment market potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of different growing techniques (i.e., nutrient-film technique, deep-water culture technique, media-filled grow bed, and ebb and flow system).

Additionally, comprehensive coverage on different equipment required for a successful aquaponic and hydroponic farm setup (i.e., HVAC, LED grow light, irrigation system, and aeration system) for various applications has also been added in the study.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The alternative farming equipment manufacturers have opted for a new product development strategy as a way of establishing dominance in the aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market. Growth/marketing strategies will help the reader in understanding the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market.

For instance, in January 2021, Aquaponics AI, a social impact aquaponic technology company, released a mobile application to enable small and large farms to simplify data, understand the system and achieve better growth.

Aquaponics AI's mobile application aims to bring real-time access to system data, insights, and farm management solutions. Moreover, other strategies adopted by the market players will help the reader in making strategic decisions, such as go-to-market strategies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Key Topics Covered:

