Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Series of Cannabis Brands and Product Launches in Virginia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced a series of upcoming launches of branded cannabis products in the Commonwealth of Virginia, beginning with the debut of its brand, The Lab , in the form of .5g and .3g vaporizable cartridges. The Company is expected to launch the brand, Tasteology , beginning with its chewables line in the coming weeks. With Virginia set to start flower sales in late Q3 or early Q4, Jushi also plans to launch two of its flower brands, The Bank and Sèche , to help meet growing patient demands. Jushi’s brands will be available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO™ Manassas , additional BEYOND / HELLO™ locations once opened, as well as at partner dispensaries across Virginia.

Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo commented, “In December 2020, we completed the initial build-out of the vertically integrated facility operated by Dalitso LLC, our 100% owned pharmaceutical processor permit holder, and officially began serving patients in-store at our BEYOND / HELLO™ Manassas dispensary, the first of six BEYOND / HELLO™ locations to be opened in Virginia. After completing the initial build-out of the facility, our focus shifted to cultivation, manufacturing and processing to improve product availability and diversity of products for medical cannabis patients in Virginia. As we begin to roll out our full suite of products and brands in the Commonwealth, we mark the moment when Virginia -- ‘the sleeping giant’ of cannabis markets -- has awoken.”

Vapes & Concentrates: The Lab

Famous for high-quality, precision vaporization products, Jushi’s award-winning brand, The Lab, brings a wide selection of vaporization cartridges and disposables to Virginia, and will be available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO™ Manassas, partner dispensaries across Virginia and at additional BEYOND / HELLO™ locations once opened. Through cutting-edge technology and equipment, The Lab continues to lead the way in bringing the unique experience of flower to new, modern mediums. The Lab is also available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania’s BEYOND / HELLO™ locations.



Chewables: Tasteology

Pending imminent Virginia Board of Pharmacy (“BOP”) approval, Jushi is expected to launch Tasteology, a brand of premium, real fruit, cannabis-infused chewables, in the coming weeks. Tasteology will be available at BEYOND / HELLO™ Manassas, partner dispensaries across Virginia, as well as at additional BEYOND / HELLO™ locations once opened. Jushi has refined Tasteology products over the course of years based on extensive patient and clinical feedback in states where Jushi holds a license and where chewables are an approved administration form. The unique combination of flavor, texture, and effect of Tasteology products makes them especially well-suited to a number of patient populations. These products will be available in Blueberry Calm, Balanced Peach and Mango-Pineapple Boost varieties. Today, Tasteology products can be purchased at partner dispensaries across Nevada, and are also expected to launch at additional BEYOND / HELLO™ locations once opened.



Premium Flower: The Bank

Later this fall, pending BOP approval, Jushi will bring The Bank -- the Company's award-winning flower brand known for its superior plant genetics -- to Virginia. The brand has been fully reimagined and designed and offers pre-packaged flower comprised of three tiered lines: Gold Standard, Cache and Vault. Today, The Bank is currently available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania’s BEYOND / HELLO™ locations.



Fine Grind, Fine Flower and Single Pre-Rolls: Sèche

Later this fall, pending BOP approval, Sèche brings fine grind, fine flower and singles pre-rolls to patients and is expected to launch in Virginia. Currently, Sèche is available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including at Pennsylvania’s BEYOND / HELLO™ locations



Medicinal: Nira + Medicinals

Pending BOP approval, Nira + Medicinals (“Nira +”) is expected to launch in Virginia later this year at BEYOND / HELLO™ Manassas , partner dispensaries across Virginia, as well as at additional BEYOND / HELLO™ locations once opened, bringing high-quality, THC and CBD-rich medical products to patients. With deep roots in science and medicine, Nira + is the evolution of Jushi’s original Nira CBD line, formulated by Dr. Laszlo Mechtler , director of the DENT Cannabis Clinic and Neuroscience Research Center at the DENT Neurologic Institute located in Buffalo, New York. Nira +’s full suite of products include tinctures, capsules, softgels and topicals, and is currently available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including at Pennsylvania’s BEYOND / HELLO™ locations.



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



