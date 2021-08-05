Ducommun to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference August 11-12, 2021. A general presentation will be held at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on August 11, with one-on-one investor calls scheduled throughout the conference.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast link. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Canaccord Genuity to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

